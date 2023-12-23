Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?

People continue to flow illegally through the U.S. southern border in record numbers, and the Biden administration made it clear from day one that this would be by design:

On his 1st day in office, Biden issued 7 executive orders going out of their way to destroy the border protections his predecessor had enacted. Seven. And he kept going. Why do we pretend the border disaster is anything other than completely intentional? https://t.co/hiLylSDc1j — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 22, 2023

This Christmas weekend, while Americans are traveling all over the country and undergoing TSA scrutiny, they can do so knowing that this administration is also helping the people who entered illegally get to wherever they want to go while also making sure taxpayers pick up the bill:

Flying out of Tucson airport tonight and the terminal is full of illegal immigrants released into the US with their DHS paperwork. Airport personnel are directing them into a specific “immigration line” at security while all other passengers go thru regular line. I likely saw… pic.twitter.com/sNHpJUCzZU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 23, 2023

Another immigration line in a separate terminal instructing non-US citizens only to enter there. pic.twitter.com/yPWxMQHzrR — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 23, 2023

What would happen if a legal U.S. citizen tried to go in through the illegals line? Would they get arrested?

You still can’t bring a water bottle on a plane, but unvetted people without valid government IDs are being flown all over the country. Make it make sense. https://t.co/nzLeYgVJrK — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 23, 2023

What could possibly go wrong?

Absolutely outrageous.



Biden is the worst President in our history. https://t.co/FZbLda15gP — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 23, 2023

It's a high bar, and Biden cleared it.

Then they're given their separate boarding line and put on airplanes. Unreal.

If you trespass at the Capitol you’ll be sent to jail. If you trespass at the border you’ll get a free plane ticket to the city of your choice. What. https://t.co/18nzOoIGVS — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 23, 2023

Everything is just incredibly upside-down.

The next administration is going to have to deport a historic number of illegal aliens. No excuses. https://t.co/RHgXNulcJJ — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 23, 2023

How much coverage will this story get from the mainstream media? Yeah, we're not expecting much either.

***

