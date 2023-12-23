Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray...
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and...
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even...
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling...
Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avenge...
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It...
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump...
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely...
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain...
Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder That Biden's Open Border Was Planned From the...
Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to...
Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke...
The Left's Hyperventilation Over Trump & 2020 Election Certification Couldn't Get More Hyp...

Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?

Doug P.  |  10:55 AM on December 23, 2023
Meme screenshot

People continue to flow illegally through the U.S. southern border in record numbers, and the Biden administration made it clear from day one that this would be by design

Advertisement

This Christmas weekend, while Americans are traveling all over the country and undergoing TSA scrutiny, they can do so knowing that this administration is also helping the people who entered illegally get to wherever they want to go while also making sure taxpayers pick up the bill:

"I likely saw some of these people crossing illegally in Lukeville this week." Wow.

What would happen if a legal U.S. citizen tried to go in through the illegals line? Would they get arrested?

Recommended

Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray Owned Him AGAIN)
Doug P.
Advertisement

What could possibly go wrong?

It's a high bar, and Biden cleared it.

Then they're given their separate boarding line and put on airplanes. Unreal.

Everything is just incredibly upside-down.

How much coverage will this story get from the mainstream media? Yeah, we're not expecting much either.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray Owned Him AGAIN)
Doug P.
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and Chip Chilla
FuzzyChimp
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even Worse
Doug P.
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling 'Settler Project' That Is the USA
Amy Curtis
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts
Grateful Calvin
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Tertullianus

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray Owned Him AGAIN) Doug P.
Advertisement