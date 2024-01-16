CNN Cuts Away From Trump’s ‘Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric’

People's Forum Director Looks Forward to When We 'Finally Deal That Final Blow...
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Back in December, The Atlantic published a special Donald Trump "meltdown" issue that featured 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term. CNN's Jake Tapper immediately invited Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg and a handful of contributors to join him on "The Lead." Tapper is not a Trump fan, as he won't waste his time with election deniers — even though he's had Stacey Abrams on as a guest dozens of times.

Advertisement

As you know, Trump swept the Iowa caucuses Monday night and was declared the winner soon after 8:30. Trump gave a victory speech, but CNN cut away after 10 minutes, with Tapper announcing that Trump was just repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Was this Tapper's call or the producers'?


Advertisement

That was so nice of Tapper to cut away from Trump's "anti-immigrant rhetoric" so voters didn't have to hear it. 

It's weird: CNN needs Trump to be the nominee to have a reason to exist, and yet Tapper will do anything he can to keep Trump off the air.

***

