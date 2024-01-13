SHOCKING VIdeo Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Bipartisan Senate Border Deal a 'Nightmare'

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Joe Biden won't even admit there's a border crisis. But there is, and Sen. Chuck Schumer has found a Republican with whom he was able to hammer out a border control deal. Our deal is to close the border, but Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford has managed to find some common ground with Schumer, and they've presented us with their border deal — which Rep. Matt Gaetz calls a "nightmare."

It’s hard enough to stop the far-left’s state-sponsored invasion of our Southern Border, and it’s even harder when you’re pulling Senator Langford’s daggers out of your back.

I oppose the Senate Amnesty Deal and will work to see its defeat.

As you can see, Fox News has deemed it "the bipartisan sellout of America."

This really is a nightmare. 

It is a border surrender. This is nuts when even the Democratic mayors of deep-blue cities are begging the Biden administration to close the border and stop the flow of illegal immigrants. Instead of Remain in Mexico, we're just going to limit migrants to 5,000 a day. We guess that's better than what we have now; in December, the Border Patrol said it encountered 12,600 migrants within a single 24-hour period.

Increase green cards by 50,000 per year. Issue immediate work permits to every illegal alien released from custody. This will please Rep. Jerold Nadler, who says our vegetables would rot on the vine "if they weren't being picked by many illegal immigrants."

How did they decide on 5,000 a day? Forever.

Surge to the border and get an immediate work permit! That's in no way an incentive to attract even more illegals.

***

