Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Bipartisan Senate Border Deal a 'Nightmare'

President Joe Biden won't even admit there's a border crisis. But there is, and Sen. Chuck Schumer has found a Republican with whom he was able to hammer out a border control deal. Our deal is to close the border, but Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford has managed to find some common ground with Schumer, and they've presented us with their border deal — which Rep. Matt Gaetz calls a "nightmare."

Advertisement

The Senate Amnesty Bill is a nightmare.



It gives legal status to illegal aliens who have gamed our system and broken our laws. It rolls out the red carpet for 5,000 illegals EVERY DAY, forever.



It’s hard enough to stop the far-left’s state-sponsored invasion of our Southern… pic.twitter.com/emBhzSfXVj — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 13, 2024

It’s hard enough to stop the far-left’s state-sponsored invasion of our Southern Border, and it’s even harder when you’re pulling Senator Langford’s daggers out of your back. I oppose the Senate Amnesty Deal and will work to see its defeat.

As you can see, Fox News has deemed it "the bipartisan sellout of America."

If this immigration bill passes, it will go down as the greatest GOP betrayal in history.



McConnell is urging Republicans to vote for this now because this won't pass under a second Trump term.



Sen. McConnell office: 202-224-2541

Sen. Lankford office: 202-224-5754



Call your… pic.twitter.com/EGYsROKZlV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 13, 2024

Wtf is wrong with Oklahoma?



Lankford needs to lose his seat over this.



What a complete Judas.



Enough. pic.twitter.com/rTbpOud7tC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 13, 2024

This was the whole point of keeping the border wide open. Allow millions, if not tens of millions in.



Then begin border negotiations with amnesty for those already here illegally.



We knew this would happen. Why did GOP allow it in first place? https://t.co/11A33DVVOj — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 13, 2024

The GOP's plan to secure the border is to increase legal immigration by a huge amount and give work permits to 150,000 illegal immigrants a month.



Most useless party in existence. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 13, 2024

Basically a repeat of their 2018 amnesty push (that only a few in the House opposed). Great job, establishment. https://t.co/MrtJIhDa53 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 13, 2024

This really is a nightmare.

NOOOOOOOO!!!!!



This is NOT a border deal!

This is a border SURRENDER!!



Any elected U.S. politician that supports this doesn’t represent Americans, they represent the rest of the world!



Don’t bring it to the floor, put it through a paper shredder! pic.twitter.com/iHBcl1KmKz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 13, 2024

It is a border surrender. This is nuts when even the Democratic mayors of deep-blue cities are begging the Biden administration to close the border and stop the flow of illegal immigrants. Instead of Remain in Mexico, we're just going to limit migrants to 5,000 a day. We guess that's better than what we have now; in December, the Border Patrol said it encountered 12,600 migrants within a single 24-hour period.

Increase green cards by 50,000 per year. Issue immediate work permits to every illegal alien released from custody. This will please Rep. Jerold Nadler, who says our vegetables would rot on the vine "if they weren't being picked by many illegal immigrants."

Nothing less than treason — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) January 13, 2024

McConnell and Lankford want to give work permits to every illegal who crossed and was released into the US.



This is the opposite of what should happen.



Every illegal should be deported.



Instead, McConnell and Lankford want to reward them.



This will encourage more to come. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 13, 2024

Advertisement

They shouldn’t even come to the negotiating table unless they are first deporting anyone who came illegally under Biden. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) January 13, 2024

Is this the modern day slavery bill? All it implies is we are getting cheap labor and we need to put them to work asap. — Koka (@venkatesh_koka) January 13, 2024

Imagine compromising on your national identity. Literally the only function a government should have, is protecting exactly this. — Ethos (@projectethos5) January 13, 2024

No way this will pass. — RuhPost (@ruhpost) January 13, 2024

This isn’t partisan.



This is collaborative. — Blueberry Biscuits (@BiscuitsofBlue) January 13, 2024

A slap in the face to every hardworking citizen born in America and a gut punch to every naturalized citizen who has waited years to come to the US legally! — Sara Browning (@sararen21) January 13, 2024

How is this a deal? This has absolutely nothing to do with securing the border 😂 — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) January 13, 2024

At 5,000/day that’s 1,825,000 people/year. The US issues about a million green cards (on average) in a year and applications are backlogged like crazy with about 6 million applicants. So basically this will just add nearly a million undocumented illegals to our streets. — TTVI News - Today’s Top 6 (@ttvi_6) January 13, 2024

How did they decide on 5,000 a day? Forever.

They betray America every chance they get. — TheRealBigJake (@thereal_bigjake) January 13, 2024

Obviously, that “deal” is completely ridiculous. Our government is NOT serving the interests of the American people. Americans should start being seriously embarrassed and ashamed of ourselves for electing these people! — Matthew (@Matthewmatical) January 13, 2024

Advertisement

180 degrees out of phase with patriotic conservatism. — Steve 🇺🇸 Hicks 🟦 (@steveinusa) January 13, 2024

If this bill is passed, it will attract even more illegal immigrants. Republicans lawmakers must vote NO. All illegal immigrants must be deported immediately. — Shijie诗姐 (@shijie808) January 13, 2024

Surge to the border and get an immediate work permit! That's in no way an incentive to attract even more illegals.

***