Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint...
POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make...
'Wick-ed Stepmother'? Kamala Created an Exclusive Candle Scent and Twitter Had Funny Name...
POTUS' 'Imagine' Brag About Biden Buying More Votes (With YOUR Money) Collides With...
Adam Schiff for Brains Releases His Plan to Destroy America and Conservatives Are...
State Dept's Excuse for Avoiding Transparency on 'Climate Czar' Expenses Speaks Maddening...
SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIR...
Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to...
Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This...
The Army Has a Recruitment Problem — Especially Among White Men
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be...
Biden Had a VERY Different Opinion About Going Around Congress for Airstrikes Back...
Trolling? Bats**t? Engagement Farming? YOU Decide: Laura Loomer's Claim About Iowa Weather...
Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to...

Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immigrants

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on January 12, 2024
Twitchy

If you ever want to make a Democrat reveal the horrible racism that festers in many of their hearts and minds, there is an ingenious, devious trick you can try: 

Advertisement

Just let them speak. 

The latest leftist politician to reveal what he truly thinks about the 'brown people' (and how do they get away with saying THAT over and over again?) who are illegally flooding and overrunning the U.S. southern border is none other than New York Representative Jerry Nadler. (We like to call him 'Lotho" after the infamously craven Sackville-Baggins character in The Lord of the Rings. Nadler is small and pudgy, like a hobbit, get it?)

In his opening remarks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, Nadler said some truly horrible things about those illegal immigrants.  

Wow. Just ... wow. 

So they're good at picking vegetables? And they keep the costs of our unfunded mandates down? Talk about the 'soft bigotry of low expectations.'

Of course, Nadler is hardly the first Democrat to utter such racist thoughts. In 2022, none other than former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that illegal immigrants were needed in Florida to 'pick crops.' We cannot confirm if she was thinking of cotton at the time. And as far back as eight years ago, on the daily Mensa gathering known as The View, Kelly Osbourne actually asked, 'If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?' (That one shocked even her View co-hosts.) The list goes on. 

Recommended

POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

He does not see it. Racists rarely see their own racism. They just project it onto others. 

Obviously, many on X were quick to draw some eerie historical comparisons to Nadler's comments. 

Remember when Joe Biden once said that Mitt Romney (of all people) wanted to put black people 'back in chains'? Seems like that was projection as well. 

Advertisement

Of course, it's important to remember that the racism wasn't the ONLY bad aspect of what Nadler said. 

The left has been attacking marriage, traditional families, and the right to life for decades. Today's low birth rates are a harrowing reminder of how successful they have been at it. 

Say, that's a pretty good question too.

Advertisement

Yeah, we're gonna go ahead and call this one a draw. 

But Operation 'Let Them Speak' is working exactly as planned. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RACISM RACIST JERRY NADLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch)
Sam J.
Adam Schiff for Brains Releases His Plan to Destroy America and Conservatives Are Having NONE of It
Sam J.
Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint Due to Antisemitism
Sam J.
POTUS' 'Imagine' Brag About Biden Buying More Votes (With YOUR Money) Collides With Reality
Doug P.
'Wick-ed Stepmother'? Kamala Created an Exclusive Candle Scent and Twitter Had Funny Name Suggestions
justmindy
SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement