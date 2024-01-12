Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immigrants

If you ever want to make a Democrat reveal the horrible racism that festers in many of their hearts and minds, there is an ingenious, devious trick you can try:

Just let them speak.

The latest leftist politician to reveal what he truly thinks about the 'brown people' (and how do they get away with saying THAT over and over again?) who are illegally flooding and overrunning the U.S. southern border is none other than New York Representative Jerry Nadler. (We like to call him 'Lotho" after the infamously craven Sackville-Baggins character in The Lord of the Rings. Nadler is small and pudgy, like a hobbit, get it?)

In his opening remarks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, Nadler said some truly horrible things about those illegal immigrants.

Jerry Nadler says our vegetables "would rot if they weren't being picked by many illegal immigrants."



He then says we need immigrants to move in because native-born birthrates are so low that we can't sustain Social Security benefits. pic.twitter.com/BmK6UwHaBm — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 11, 2024

Wow. Just ... wow.

So they're good at picking vegetables? And they keep the costs of our unfunded mandates down? Talk about the 'soft bigotry of low expectations.'

Of course, Nadler is hardly the first Democrat to utter such racist thoughts. In 2022, none other than former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that illegal immigrants were needed in Florida to 'pick crops.' We cannot confirm if she was thinking of cotton at the time. And as far back as eight years ago, on the daily Mensa gathering known as The View, Kelly Osbourne actually asked, 'If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?' (That one shocked even her View co-hosts.) The list goes on.

Does he not see how racist he sounds? Hey immigrants -they want you picking vegetables while they traffic your kids!



How you like your Democrat saviors now? https://t.co/QrqxNAzX4W — Mrs Doubtpfizer ✝️ 🇺🇸 🙏 🌺 (@NadyaByznezz) January 12, 2024

He does not see it. Racists rarely see their own racism. They just project it onto others.

Democrats are so racist they don’t even realize how racist they sound when they’re talking. pic.twitter.com/XUqC30LsdC — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 11, 2024

Obviously, many on X were quick to draw some eerie historical comparisons to Nadler's comments.

Before the Civil War, Democrats bought their slaves from human traffickers who kidnapped them and then shipped them across the Atlantic. In 2023, they use cartels to smuggle illegal immigrants across a border Democrats refuse to close. https://t.co/AxUoe40WYg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 12, 2024

Democrats in 1823: “Who would pick our cotton?”



Democrats in 2023: https://t.co/mCj2rQ61BO — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 12, 2024

Remember when Joe Biden once said that Mitt Romney (of all people) wanted to put black people 'back in chains'? Seems like that was projection as well.

"Our cotton would wither on the branch if it wasn't being picked by— oh no what have I said!?" — Democrats. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 12, 2024

Every time the Democrats talk about illegal immigration outside of Trump it turns into, 'Who will work our fields? Who will clean our houses?' https://t.co/Rd19vD2PNC — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 12, 2024

Even after all these years Dems are still fighting for slave labor https://t.co/wT06NFbUEB — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 12, 2024

Of course, it's important to remember that the racism wasn't the ONLY bad aspect of what Nadler said.

Well, HUH...Our birthrates are LOW. I wonder why..Could it be because you keep killing the babies in the womb? Idiot!🙄 https://t.co/KsbU905klH — 🇺🇸 Elizaβ££ 4️⃣5️⃣ (@Me41188798) January 12, 2024

The left has been attacking marriage, traditional families, and the right to life for decades. Today's low birth rates are a harrowing reminder of how successful they have been at it.

So how many vegetables are getting picked in NYC? — Bryan (@bryvozulu) January 12, 2024

Say, that's a pretty good question too.

LET'S PLAY: WHO IS MORE RACIST!?



1. NADLER: “Our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren't being picked by many immigrants — many illegal immigrants”



2. JOE BIDEN: "African Americans and Hispanic workwrs and. Wterans, you know the workers without high-school diplomas."… pic.twitter.com/ev44EOKLJC — P0𝕏 (@PoliticsOnX) January 11, 2024

Yeah, we're gonna go ahead and call this one a draw.

But Operation 'Let Them Speak' is working exactly as planned.

