Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise NYC Mayoral Nom Has AOC Telling Establishment Dems to Pay Attention and Learn

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is firing shots at veteran Democrat lawmakers on Capitol Hill. She says they need to learn from socialist Zohran Mamdani’s stunning Democrat mayoral primary victory in New York City.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

AOC goes after Democrat Establishment: Says they need to learn some lessons from Mamdani’s electoral performance —



— “and I hope that they’re learned soon."



Agree. Adopt Mamdani's policies as the national DNC platform, immediately. pic.twitter.com/BNGBEfu0KU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Oh no, they found the winning strategy! What ever shall we do. — Mike Osborne (@M_David_Osborne) June 27, 2025

We appreciate the sarcasm.

One commenter says the Democrat Party is plunging headfirst into socialism, while others say it’s already there. The truth is that Dems are morphing into something even worse.

The modern Democrat party as we know it is heading towards socialism — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 27, 2025

Imagine where we’d be if Kamala won. Cooked. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Totally cooked you are 100% right! The world would have been F .. Ed — Jammicap (@GiammiC) June 27, 2025

They've been socialist for quite awhile. They're heading toward Communism (CCP model that wears a stakeholder capitalist/fascist hat) — Heidi Liberty (@heidi_liberty76) June 27, 2025

Always has been. Now they’re just saying it out loud — Pedestrians Xing 🇺🇸 🦅 (@XingPedestrians) June 27, 2025

It’s been fairly obvious that all the younger Democrats were devoted socialists.

Posters want to see and hear Democrats challenged on camera about where they stand on Mamdani.

Every single Democrat should be confronted with Mamdani's policies. I hear the DNC is concerned. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 27, 2025

Ask every single one of them if they are in line with his — and AOC’s — policies. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Yes, every time they are on camera — APSC (@AdamsPipes86763) June 27, 2025

Some Dems live on camera, so they’ll be answering that question a lot.

Many say this is the death of the Democrat Party. For giggles, here’s a 2021 flashback where Joe Biden was confused about which party would be dying soon. (WATCH)

We are witnessing the end of the Democrat Party.



I believe it was at this exact moment that the Party was doomed. 😂🤪🍿🍿🍿pic.twitter.com/loY60EFBIX — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) June 27, 2025

Not quite yet… give it another 6mos to a year. 😆 — 𝙹𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚊 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔🐥𝚝𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@KristineAz) June 27, 2025

Advertisement

Biden was wrong about everything.

Posters say it’s time to buy some popcorn and butter because the show is about to begin.

This is so fun to watch play out in real time.

And it’s very early. Will get very interesting soon. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) June 27, 2025

The Squad vs Old Guard Dem civil war is heating up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Getting POPCORN 🍿 ready !!! — ❌JusticeUSA (@Kakikook) June 27, 2025

We say let the factions within the Democrat Party destroy each other as President Donald Trump continues to stack up wins.