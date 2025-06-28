The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not...
VIP
Attaboy, Freddy! CBP Working Dog Is Expected to Make Full Recovery After Being...
Scott Jennings Saddens CNN Dems as He Lists Why This Is the BEST...
Friday Firings: Attorney General Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Shown Three J6 Prosecutors the...
Stephen Miller Does Victory Lap After SCOTUS Kills Dems’ Activist Judges Scheme to...
VIP
From Hero to Zero: New Poll Shows NO Black Voters Lining Up Behind...
Androgynous Dems on MSNBC Shaken by SCOTUS Siding with Trump Instead of Out-of-Control...
Fire Alarm-Puller Jamaal Bowman Says Democrats Must Endorse Socialist Zorhan Mamdani to Sa...
Supreme Court Rules on Age Verification for Adult Websites (LAWSPLAINING)
VIP
Sanctimonious Scripture-Twisting: Non-Christians Smugly School Christians with Stolen Vers...
Pulitzer-Winning WaPo Reporter Arrested for Disgusting Crime in Shocking DOJ Bust
Oh, Canada: Tickling Trump's Temper with Tariffs Was a Terrible Move
Trump Admin Fights to Save 175-Year-Old Family Farm from NJ Town’s Eminent Domain...
WOW, That's Fast! DeSantis Says Alligator Alcatraz will Be Ready to Open as...

Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise NYC Mayoral Nom Has AOC Telling Establishment Dems to Pay Attention and Learn

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 AM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is firing shots at veteran Democrat lawmakers on Capitol Hill. She says they need to learn from socialist Zohran Mamdani’s stunning Democrat mayoral primary victory in New York City.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

We appreciate the sarcasm.

One commenter says the Democrat Party is plunging headfirst into socialism, while others say it’s already there. The truth is that Dems are morphing into something even worse.

Recommended

The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not 'Assigned' Families
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It’s been fairly obvious that all the younger Democrats were devoted socialists.

Posters want to see and hear Democrats challenged on camera about where they stand on Mamdani.

Some Dems live on camera, so they’ll be answering that question a lot.

Many say this is the death of the Democrat Party. For giggles, here’s a 2021 flashback where Joe Biden was confused about which party would be dying soon. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Biden was wrong about everything.

Posters say it’s time to buy some popcorn and butter because the show is about to begin.

We say let the factions within the Democrat Party destroy each other as President Donald Trump continues to stack up wins.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not 'Assigned' Families
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Saddens CNN Dems as He Lists Why This Is the BEST Week of Trump’s Presidency
Warren Squire
Friday Firings: Attorney General Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Shown Three J6 Prosecutors the Door
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller Does Victory Lap After SCOTUS Kills Dems’ Activist Judges Scheme to Derail Trump’s Agenda
Warren Squire
Androgynous Dems on MSNBC Shaken by SCOTUS Siding with Trump Instead of Out-of-Control Activist Judges
Warren Squire
Oh, Canada: Tickling Trump's Temper with Tariffs Was a Terrible Move
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not 'Assigned' Families Amy Curtis
Advertisement