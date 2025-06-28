The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not 'Assigned' Families

As Pride Month comes to a close, one LGBTQ+ activist is reminding us that, despite Leftist insitance to the contrary, they are, in fact, coming after our children.

Advertisement

We've mentioned Zinnia Jones in the past, and he's back to let the mask slip on the agenda:

"In the gay rights movement, there had always been an unspoken golden rule: Leave children out of it."



Uh, we never agreed to that. Queer and trans kids are the LGBTQ community's children, much more than they belong to their assigned families, given how those families treat them https://t.co/EZa5bENzug — Zinnia Jones, bsky @zinniajones.com 🐍🔆 (@ZJemptv) June 27, 2025

'Assigned' families.

Just like 'assigned' gender, huh?

They sure like that word, don't they?

Well we’re here to tell you to stay away from kids entirely and we aren’t asking. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) June 28, 2025

Bingo. This isn't a request.

This is an order.

Big time.

This is not just a vile remark, but calculated to bring the gay rights movement further into disrepute. Please make it clear that you are a TQ+ activist - not LGB. — Bev Jackson (@BevJacksonAuth) June 27, 2025

The TQ part is ruining it for the LGB part, and the LGB part needs to keep distancing itself from the TQ part.

The first tactic of paedophiles is to drive a wedge between a child and their family. Making them more vulnerable to predatory adults.



Claiming that a child's family is "assigned" and thus the child is up for grabs, is a whole new level of predation.



Wind your neck in. — Read some Piaget please! (@prof_curiosity1) June 27, 2025

Nailed it.

You do a really great job making yourself and your “community” look as creepy, mentally ill, and predatory as possible. It’s almost like you want people to have an issue with you. — Pear Joseph (@thepearjoseph) June 27, 2025

Almost.

No.

No, they are not your children. Go have your own children. Or just STFU.

These people are, at best, crazy narcissists, and at worst evil predators. I don’t want either around me https://t.co/N8P0Q5tWSq — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 27, 2025

Except they can't/won't have their own kids (thank goodness) so they target others people's kids.

This account is followed by the AP Stylebook. https://t.co/E5efjunOxF — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) June 28, 2025

Huh.

When they say the quiet part loud https://t.co/90bGz1oixj — 🦕Adele Patti🦕 🇪🇺💚💜🤍 (@adelepatti) June 27, 2025

He sure did.

This person is spending great volumes of words to tell you that they are coming for your children and that your children aren't yours, really. Evil, but I'm glad they're just coming out and saying it. https://t.co/PBBkmQceWe pic.twitter.com/GAF8GXqk6T — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) June 28, 2025

Makes the next steps much easier to navigate.

Yes, it's obviously the case that your movement believes this and acts on this belief https://t.co/5GNIpnOw3z — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 27, 2025

Advertisement

Plainly obvious.

Here's a whole a** thread of an enraged lunatic saying, "yes, we're gonna groom your kids." https://t.co/RCtMWSlVdc — Sic Bones (@sicbones13) June 28, 2025

And not even hiding it anymore.

Assigned families? I grew these kids inside my body you insane psycho. They were not assigned to me. https://t.co/m8DHiEqcnK pic.twitter.com/74KHoiMGNs — Shia LaBeouf's Ghostwriter (@ShiaLBsGW) June 28, 2025

Thank you.

Just like this writer's children weren't 'assigned' male at birth, they are male.

These people are insane, but at least they're showing all of us that.

“Why are we posting big, fat f**king Ls all of sudden??”



There’s an extremely easy answer. pic.twitter.com/G71RRacJq3 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 28, 2025

Yes, there is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.