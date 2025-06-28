WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett...
The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not 'Assigned' Families

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 AM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

As Pride Month comes to a close, one LGBTQ+ activist is reminding us that, despite Leftist insitance to the contrary, they are, in fact, coming after our children.

We've mentioned Zinnia Jones in the past, and he's back to let the mask slip on the agenda:

'Assigned' families.

Just like 'assigned' gender, huh?

They sure like that word, don't they?

Bingo. This isn't a request.

This is an order.

Big time.

The TQ part is ruining it for the LGB part, and the LGB part needs to keep distancing itself from the TQ part.

Nailed it.

Almost.

Except they can't/won't have their own kids (thank goodness) so they target others people's kids.

Huh.

He sure did.

Makes the next steps much easier to navigate.

Plainly obvious.

And not even hiding it anymore.

Thank you.

Just like this writer's children weren't 'assigned' male at birth, they are male.

These people are insane, but at least they're showing all of us that.

Yes, there is.

