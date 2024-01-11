'Go Off, Queens': Southwest Airlines Shows Off Its All-Female Flight Crew

Army Sees a Steep Decline in White Recruits Over the Past Five Years
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 11, 2024
Meme

Update:

Southwest deleted the tweet, but here's a screenshot:

***

Last week, Mark Cuban decided to post a thread educating Elon Musk on the benefits of DEI. Things got ugly a few days later when Cuban tried to set Musk straight about DEI in the airline industry and airlines' commitments to hiring women and people of color to fly its jets. 

That set off a bit of a conversation on X about diversity in the airline industry. Would you rather have a diverse pilot flying your jet or a qualified pilot regardless of race or gender?

It seems like a really poor time for the intern over at Southwest Airlines to make a big deal out of an all-woman flight crew.

Is this a historic occasion or something? What is the point of this tweet?

Speaking of Alaska Airlines and planes falling apart, Matt Walsh has been a contributor to the discussion over DEI in the airline industry and posted this Thursday:

This is almost as bad as the nurses who were so overwhelmed by the COVID pandemic that they had time to shoot coordinated dance videos.

***

