'Go Off, Queens': Southwest Airlines Shows Off Its All-Female Flight Crew

Southwest deleted the tweet, but here's a screenshot:
Deleted but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/P71cKmvFRk— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2024
Last week, Mark Cuban decided to post a thread educating Elon Musk on the benefits of DEI. Things got ugly a few days later when Cuban tried to set Musk straight about DEI in the airline industry and airlines' commitments to hiring women and people of color to fly its jets.
The airline industry can’t find enough qualified pilots even without insane DEI requirements!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2024
That set off a bit of a conversation on X about diversity in the airline industry. Would you rather have a diverse pilot flying your jet or a qualified pilot regardless of race or gender?
It seems like a really poor time for the intern over at Southwest Airlines to make a big deal out of an all-woman flight crew.
All female flight Crew? Go off, queens! pic.twitter.com/MgVCvJTmGV— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 11, 2024
The cringe social media intern is hiding all of the mocking tweets. You can check the hidden responses. https://t.co/BOemIT397m— Sunny (@sunnyright) January 11, 2024
Has an all male Southwest crew photo ever been posted?— HappyGoLucky (@HappyGoeLucky) January 11, 2024
Careful, this didn't work out well when the military tried an all female crew.— Grant Reeder (@grantreeder) January 11, 2024
OMG are they advertising their DIE compliance? Scary stuff.— Susie (@Susiehs) January 11, 2024
Good thing jets don’t parallel park 🤣— Jeff Johnson 🇺🇸🦅 (@echo5juliet) January 11, 2024
This is sexist. If it had been all male crew, you people would be crying tears on how sexist it is. Do better. This whole "go queens" nonsense is just sexism on cocaine. Btw I am a female myself.— Informerhub (@Informerhub) January 11, 2024
Is this a historic occasion or something? What is the point of this tweet?
If that was done on purpose, the question is WHY? What do genitals have to do with maximizing flight safety?— American (@csharpner) January 11, 2024
If it wasn't done on purpose, that's a weird coincidence.
Marked safe from flying on a Southwest DEI flight— Not John Bolton (@JohnBo1ton) January 11, 2024
Focusing on gender is nothing more than a pretentious effort to up your ESG score to increase visibility for your business.— Ken (@BreaktheProblem) January 11, 2024
To any reasonable consumer, it shows that you prioritize DEI statements over safety and security.
Statistically speaking the odds of this flight crew being the most qualified are astronomical.— Jason McLaren (@theoutfitters23) January 11, 2024
Please don't crash the plane.— Calvin Coolest (@coolest_calvin) January 11, 2024
This is the same airline who will kick paying customers off their flight to give free seats to fat people. No thanks never flying with you again. We don’t care about DEI we just want qualified people. Hope no one DIES from DEI— amanda_aq (@mandy_aq0) January 11, 2024
Who cares what gender the flight crew, pilots, or engineers are?— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 11, 2024
Southwest Airlines certainly shouldn’t.
Now I’m worried their planes are going to fall apart just like is happening with Alaska Airlines.
Can airlines please drop their woke nonsense and stick to flying?
Speaking of Alaska Airlines and planes falling apart, Matt Walsh has been a contributor to the discussion over DEI in the airline industry and posted this Thursday:
Ladies and gentlemen, meet the “dream team” at the manufacturer that made the plane door that just blew off in the middle of a flight pic.twitter.com/gZ2AboGnpR— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 11, 2024
January 11, 2024
No way. Wow.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 11, 2024
Yikes— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 11, 2024
Real engineers aren’t making TikTok videos.— Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) January 11, 2024
They’re actually working.
I don’t want to fly on their planes.— Arlin (@Arlin4US) January 11, 2024
Diversity is our strength. Just not the doors strength.— The Political Doggo (@Doggo_Political) January 11, 2024
I’m an intelligent accomplished woman, they’re embarrassing us.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 11, 2024
This is almost as bad as the nurses who were so overwhelmed by the COVID pandemic that they had time to shoot coordinated dance videos.
