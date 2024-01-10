LOL! Chris Matthews Warns American Voters About the Rural Cult Trying to Take...
'We're Keeping Our Trucks': Dan Riffle Uses CHILD to Get Outrage Clicks and...
Chat Group of UN Teachers in Gaza Filled With Posts Supporting Hamas
Michael Knowles Asks If He Should Live-Tweet the GOP Debate
'Journalist' Killed in Gaza Was Rocket Engineer for Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Joe Biden Wants It Made Clear That Democrats Fought the Civil War to...
Students Displaced by Illegals Can Email Requests to Meet With Teachers Over Zoom
My 'Ode to Chris Christie On the Day He Announced the End of...
Harvard Holding Summer Program on 'Settler Colonialism' at Palestinian University
The Tides are Changing as News Breaks That Nick Saban is Retiring
House Judiciary Committee Votes to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt of Congress
Yikes! Instagram Censors Video Showing All the Times Hunter Biden Broke Laws for...
Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege
Ohio House Votes to Override Gov. Mike DeWine's Veto of 'Anti-Trans Legislation'

Politico: Expert Explains Why MAGA Is Obsessed With the 'Epstein List'

Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on January 10, 2024
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

Hey everyone, an expert! Gather around!

The "far-right" is obsessed with sex trafficking, according to Politico. Remember how they all turned out to make "Sound of Freedom" a box office hit? Rolling Stone was depressed by this and called the film "a 'superhero movie for dads with brainworms.'" The Guardian's movie critic wrote, "These zestier strains of scaremongering are absent in the text itself, but they lurk in the shadows around a film outwardly non-insane enough to lure in the persuadable; the disappointingly un-juicy Sound of Freedom pretends to be a real movie, like a 'pregnancy crisis center' masquerading as a bona fide health clinic." Vox's headline: "The right-wing child trafficking movie taking over theaters and creating its own conspiracy theories."

Advertisement

A couple of weeks after Vox published that piece, the FBI announced it had found 200 sex trafficking victims and more than 125 suspects during a two-week child exploitation operation in July.

In any case, Politico is looking into MAGA's obsession with child sex trafficking while putting the "Epstein list" in quotation marks for some reason. A judge unsealed the list. It's real.

Recommended

'We're Keeping Our Trucks': Dan Riffle Uses CHILD to Get Outrage Clicks and X is Having NONE OF IT
Laura W.
Advertisement

Why would there be conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein's suicide just because the security camera just happened to be not working when he killed himself and the guards who were supposed to be watching him weren't?

Advertisement

So Democrats don't care about sex trafficking because it's a conspiracy theory?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: POLITICO JEFFREY EPSTEIN QANON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We're Keeping Our Trucks': Dan Riffle Uses CHILD to Get Outrage Clicks and X is Having NONE OF IT
Laura W.
BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
'Journalist' Killed in Gaza Was Rocket Engineer for Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Brett T.
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for All PhD's
Coucy
Chat Group of UN Teachers in Gaza Filled With Posts Supporting Hamas
Brett T.
Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We're Keeping Our Trucks': Dan Riffle Uses CHILD to Get Outrage Clicks and X is Having NONE OF IT Laura W.
Advertisement