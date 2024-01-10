Politico: Expert Explains Why MAGA Is Obsessed With the 'Epstein List'

Hey everyone, an expert! Gather around!

The "far-right" is obsessed with sex trafficking, according to Politico. Remember how they all turned out to make "Sound of Freedom" a box office hit? Rolling Stone was depressed by this and called the film "a 'superhero movie for dads with brainworms.'" The Guardian's movie critic wrote, "These zestier strains of scaremongering are absent in the text itself, but they lurk in the shadows around a film outwardly non-insane enough to lure in the persuadable; the disappointingly un-juicy Sound of Freedom pretends to be a real movie, like a 'pregnancy crisis center' masquerading as a bona fide health clinic." Vox's headline: "The right-wing child trafficking movie taking over theaters and creating its own conspiracy theories."

A couple of weeks after Vox published that piece, the FBI announced it had found 200 sex trafficking victims and more than 125 suspects during a two-week child exploitation operation in July.

In any case, Politico is looking into MAGA's obsession with child sex trafficking while putting the "Epstein list" in quotation marks for some reason. A judge unsealed the list. It's real.

From Pizzagate to QAnon and now the “Epstein list,” an expert explains why sex trafficking conspiracy theories are so buzzy in MAGA circles👇 https://t.co/EtCm3FI0rM pic.twitter.com/xzD1WiJLVi — POLITICO (@politico) January 9, 2024

Is it because they keep turning out to be true — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) January 9, 2024

Blue Anon is now spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that Epstein himself is a conspiracy theory? Kind of sketchy! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 10, 2024

“Conspiracy theories” which are currently under federal investigation? — Gabe Guidarini (@GabeGuidarini) January 10, 2024

You guys think its a conspiracy that Epstein had clients? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 10, 2024

Why are you protecting pedophiles? — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 10, 2024

And you wonder why no one trust you… Epstein‘a sex trafficking isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s been proven. Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for recruiting for him! — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) January 10, 2024

Someone wrote this article, someone approved it for publication, and someone posted it. The problem with lying as a business model is that it’s hard to keep competent employees — Justin Case (@justincase_dfw) January 10, 2024

Did you not read the news THIS WEEK about Epstein's list coming out? These stories keep being true. — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) January 10, 2024

Wow, if this isn’t the most TELLING article.



Imagine TRYING to make MAGA look bad for caring about saving children from child trafficking.



You guys seem pretty damn defensive, BTW. — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) January 10, 2024

“Owning the cons” by downplaying sex-trafficking. Genius! — The Realest Realist (@ProGunMemes) January 10, 2024

Why would there be conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein's suicide just because the security camera just happened to be not working when he killed himself and the guards who were supposed to be watching him weren't?

Man, I really was starting to think I hated corporate journalists enough. Turns out, there are no depths to which you won’t sink. — Axel Anderson (@RealLiveAxel) January 10, 2024

So Democrats don't care about sex trafficking because it's a conspiracy theory?

