Eric Swalwell Town Hall Gets Derailed by Hecklers
John Hayward's must-read thread warns about Dems' double standard that could '[tear] the...
I Saw The Barbie Movie And Liked It
Bidenomics update! 'Credit agency sees U.S. economy likely to slip into recession'
Having received their marching orders, AP simps play up Kamala Harris 'newfound aggressive...
NBC presidential historian reminds us about threats like the Civil War, Pearl Harbor,...
The Lincoln Project has been pretty creative with how they've spent suckers' money...
Surprised? 'Randomly selected' judge assigned Trump's DC case has a Biden connection
BREAKING: Trump indicted, again, this time for January 6
Andrew McCarthy & Jonathan Turley pour cold water on latest Trump indictments
White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when...
I've got three words for this trans prof who thinks women defending women...
Body-positive pop star Lizzo's ex-dancers are suing her for fat-shaming and some very...
Amy McGrath tweeting about her 7-year-old daughter asking why girls have never been...

It just got awkward for media that slammed film 'Sound of Freedom' as Qanon garbage

Doug P.  |  12:33 PM on August 02, 2023

It's really a shame that politics in the U.S. has become so infected that both sides can't still agree that child trafficking is a terrible thing and needs to be stopped, but the success of the movie "Sound of Freedom" proved otherwise thanks to some of the film's media critics. 

Some on the Left tried to dismiss the movie as Qanon garbage. 

Remember what Rolling Stone wrote?

Vox of course got in on the act:

Those are just a couple of examples of the lefty media's attempts to convince everybody "Sound of Freedom" is just a conspiracy theory film.

As usual, they're wrong and here's the latest example of why:

It's just another day of the week where some "journalists" have covered themselves in disgusting glory.

Recommended

John Hayward's must-read thread warns about Dems' double standard that could '[tear] the Republic apart'
Sarah D

The lib media is absolute trash, example #4,295.

Imagine pretending child traffickers don't exist to "own the cons." Unreal.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Hayward's must-read thread warns about Dems' double standard that could '[tear] the Republic apart'
Sarah D
Having received their marching orders, AP simps play up Kamala Harris 'newfound aggressive posture'
Sarah D
White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when she was 'unhoused' and WOW
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Town Hall Gets Derailed by Hecklers
Twitchy Staff
YAAAS! Megyn Kelly just needs ONE pic-tweet to OWN Neil deGrasse Tyson pushing woke gender science
Sam J.
NBC presidential historian reminds us about threats like the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, 9/11 & Trump
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Hayward's must-read thread warns about Dems' double standard that could '[tear] the Republic apart' Sarah D