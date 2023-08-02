It just got awkward for media that slammed film 'Sound of Freedom' as Qanon garbage

It's really a shame that politics in the U.S. has become so infected that both sides can't still agree that child trafficking is a terrible thing and needs to be stopped, but the success of the movie "Sound of Freedom" proved otherwise thanks to some of the film's media critics.

Some on the Left tried to dismiss the movie as Qanon garbage.

Remember what Rolling Stone wrote?

"To know thousands of adults will absorb Sound of Freedom, this vigilante fever dream, and come away thinking themselves better informed on a hidden civilizational crisis… well, it’s profoundly depressing. Worse still, they’ll want to spread the word." https://t.co/rVGgXtXMWM — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 10, 2023

Vox of course got in on the act:

The right-wing child trafficking movie taking over theaters and creating its own conspiracy theories https://t.co/A6tURzzVDl — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 14, 2023

Those are just a couple of examples of the lefty media's attempts to convince everybody "Sound of Freedom" is just a conspiracy theory film.

As usual, they're wrong and here's the latest example of why:

The FBI found 200 sex trafficking victims and more than 125 suspects during a two-week child exploitation operation in July, federal officials say. https://t.co/shjOpXaWCd — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 1, 2023

It's just another day of the week where some "journalists" have covered themselves in disgusting glory.

I was assured by the press that child trafficking was a Qanon conspiracy theory. — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) August 2, 2023

Well this is awkward. pic.twitter.com/YNkFjBnFTW — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 2, 2023

Impossible.



When did NBC News decide to join the "QAnon conspiracy theory" being promoted by that awful film, "Sound of Freedom"? 😬



[this is me being sarcastic, for those of you in Rio Linda] — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) August 2, 2023

But I was reliably informed by the media that child sex trafficking is a QAnon conspiracy… https://t.co/1lYHpTdbB2 pic.twitter.com/aDuWfbJjMd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2023

The lib media is absolute trash, example #4,295.

I dunno guys, should we ask Rolling Stone if this is QAnon stuff?? https://t.co/eWGchG1ozV — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 2, 2023

Sound of Freedom isn't a work of fiction. https://t.co/e1XydFNdkp — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 2, 2023

I was assured by the corporate press that this wasn't happening https://t.co/x3CdnnT3dy pic.twitter.com/Vqn0HvH14K — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) August 2, 2023

Imagine pretending child traffickers don't exist to "own the cons." Unreal.

