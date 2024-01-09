House Oversight Committee Interviews Hunter Biden's Art Dealer, Reveals 'Ethics Nightmare'

Is Hunter Biden still an artist or did he give that up? It's nice that he found a hobby after putting down the crack pipe, but was Biden's art really "art" or just glorified finger paintings? He managed to find a gallery to show his work and put it up for sale. But wouldn't that just be one more way to sell the Biden "brand" and the influence that comes with it?

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday interviewed Biden's art dealer, who revealed it's an "ethics nightmare."

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Today, we interviewed Hunter Biden's art dealer, Georges Bergès. He revealed how Hunter Biden's amateur art career is an ethics nightmare.



It turns out, the vast majority of Hunter Biden's art has been purchased by Democrat donors.



🧵 Below are a few key… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

Democrat donors? No way.

The White House said they crafted an agreement to keep Hunter's art buyers confidential to avoid ethical issues.



But Hunter's art dealer says he had no communication with the White House about an agreement. pic.twitter.com/oCFwpCakZi — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

Bergès admitted Hunter Biden knew the identities of the individuals who purchased roughly 70% of the value of his art, including Democrat donors Kevin Morris and Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

Georges Bergès revealed Kevin Morris purchased most of Hunter Biden's art for $875,000 in January 2023.



However, Kevin Morris only paid Mr. Bergès 40% commission of the $875,000 purchase, and Hunter Biden and Kevin Morris figured out the financial implications.



Bergès admitted… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

"Bergès admitted he has never done an art deal like that before."

In 2020, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali did not buy Hunter Biden's art despite Georges Bergès' best efforts.



Within two months of Joe Biden becoming President, in February 2021, Ms. Naftali purchased her first piece of Hunter Biden's artwork for $42,000.



Then in July 2022,… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

"Then in July 2022, President Biden announced Ms. Naftali's appointment to the same commission that Biden family associate, Eric Schwerin, was appointed to during the Obama-Biden Administration. In December 2022, Hirsh Naftali purchased more of Hunter Biden's art for $52,000."

Hunter Biden's art dealer also stated that he has talked on the phone and met in person with Joe Biden, even attending the wedding the Bidens hosted at the White House. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

The White House has a lot of explaining to do about misleading the American people. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

The White House will never explain anything because no one will bother to ask.

So Hunter Biden is getting $52,000 for one piece of his artwork?

As we reported last summer, Biden and the mother of his child, Lunden Roberts, reached a settlement in their battle over child support, with one of the conditions being that his daughter Navy will be assigned a number of his paintings," which shall vary in size with a minimum size of 24x24." No, seriously.

Back in November, Real Clear Investigations reported that "the first and only American hostage released by Hamas is the great-niece of a Biden appointee who also happens to be a buyer of Hunter Biden's art."

The whole Biden administration is an ethics nightmare.

