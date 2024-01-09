House Oversight Committee Interviews Hunter Biden's Art Dealer, Reveals 'Ethics Nightmare'

Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to...
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Is Hunter Biden still an artist or did he give that up? It's nice that he found a hobby after putting down the crack pipe, but was Biden's art really "art" or just glorified finger paintings? He managed to find a gallery to show his work and put it up for sale. But wouldn't that just be one more way to sell the Biden "brand" and the influence that comes with it?

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday interviewed Biden's art dealer, who revealed it's an "ethics nightmare."

Democrat donors? No way.

"Bergès admitted he has never done an art deal like that before."

"Then in July 2022, President Biden announced Ms. Naftali's appointment to the same commission that Biden family associate, Eric Schwerin, was appointed to during the Obama-Biden Administration. In December 2022, Hirsh Naftali purchased more of Hunter Biden's art for $52,000."

The White House will never explain anything because no one will bother to ask.

So Hunter Biden is getting $52,000 for one piece of his artwork?

As we reported last summer, Biden and the mother of his child, Lunden Roberts, reached a settlement in their battle over child support, with one of the conditions being that his daughter Navy will be assigned a number of his paintings," which shall vary in size with a minimum size of 24x24." No, seriously.

Back in November, Real Clear Investigations reported that "the first and only American hostage released by Hamas is the great-niece of a Biden appointee who also happens to be a buyer of Hunter Biden's art."

The whole Biden administration is an ethics nightmare.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
