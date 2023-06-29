Hunter Biden's child support settlement includes his paintings

Instapundit on the affirmative action decision: Higher Education has lost its credibility
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Hunter Biden and the mother of his child, Lunden Roberts, reached a settlement in their battle over child support. Biden's monthly payments will be reduced from $20,000 to $5,000, under the condition that his child not use the Biden name … you wouldn't want her using it as he uses it.

Reporters have been looking deeper into the agreement, and, believe it or not, Biden's artwork is part of the settlement. Navy will get to select a painting every now and then, and it will either be sent to her or to a gallery selected by her mother. The net proceeds of any sales will go to Roberts.

No.

It's zero. They're absolutely worthless if the money doesn't go to the Bidens. She's going to put them up in some gallery in Arkansas?

"Decency is on the ballot."

***

