Hunter Biden's child support settlement includes his paintings

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Hunter Biden and the mother of his child, Lunden Roberts, reached a settlement in their battle over child support. Biden's monthly payments will be reduced from $20,000 to $5,000, under the condition that his child not use the Biden name … you wouldn't want her using it as he uses it.

Reporters have been looking deeper into the agreement, and, believe it or not, Biden's artwork is part of the settlement. Navy will get to select a painting every now and then, and it will either be sent to her or to a gallery selected by her mother. The net proceeds of any sales will go to Roberts.

Hunter Biden has settled the Arkansas child support case. As part of it, he will "assign to the child" a number of his paintings,

"which shall vary in size with a minimum size of 24x24."https://t.co/6n6F8VPsXL — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 29, 2023

Is this a gag? — JWF (@JammieWF) June 29, 2023

You can just feel the decency oozing from the family home. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2023

Will anyone buy these paintings if the money doesn't go to Hunter and The Big Guy? — Gerald Hasty (@GeraldcHasty) June 29, 2023

No.

The real tragedy here is that by agreeing to not use the Biden surname, she'll probably actually go to jail if she ever decides to go on a crack cocaine binge, cheat on her taxes, and lie on a handgun application. — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) June 29, 2023

Hasn't this kid gone through enough without having to look at those paintings? — Amphibious Rodent (@inthecitylimits) June 29, 2023

This family is a horror show — Florida Man 🐊 (@2020Floridian) June 29, 2023

Navy probably will keep the selected painting as a sentimental reminder of her devoted daddy. — kwaojai (@kwaojai) June 29, 2023

So the kid gets paintings from the dad she never knew. Quite telling — Ricky Clarke III (@RickyClarkeIII) June 29, 2023

Can't wait to find out what the market value of Hunter's paintings is when 50% of the sale price isn't going directly into Joe's pocket — Gaijin Tarento (@PoangVsRoomba) June 29, 2023

It's zero. They're absolutely worthless if the money doesn't go to the Bidens. She's going to put them up in some gallery in Arkansas?

The soul of our country something something — MP (@MpPx111) June 29, 2023

"Decency is on the ballot."

