Wajahat Ali Says Conservatives Will 'Deflect' When Right-Wing Academics Are Caught Plagiarizing

Progressives are doing everything they can to deflect from the real reason why former Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned. They're all excusing her plagiarism, either ignoring it or saying she was just "sloppy" or even claiming that the plagiarism scandal was "ginned up" from nothing. Gay got caught and was exposed. That's the story.

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali is looking forward to right-wing academics being caught plagiarizing so he can watch conservative media "ignore it, deflect, and laugh at the gullibility of the mainstream media." Yes, progressives are also angry with newspapers like the New York Times falling into Christopher Rufo's "well-executed" trap and reporting on it when there are so many more important things to be writing about than "internal politicking" at Harvard.

When right wing academics are going to be caught plagiarizing in the next few weeks, conservative media and politicians will say, "So what?" They'll ignore it, deflect, and laugh at the gullibility of the mainstream press which they loathe. It's a good racket. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 3, 2024

Gorsuch was found to have "copied the structure and language used by several authors and failed to cite source material in his book and an academic article, according to documents."



Oddly, right-wing actors haven't asked for his resignation. So strange.https://t.co/hyp7tT4N5I — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 3, 2024

So strange that Ali has no mirrors in his home.

You're literally describing your own behavior right now, dude. https://t.co/6wesUy8Dl0 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) January 3, 2024

A good racket? Maybe don’t commit plagiarism your whole academic career then lead a major university, then have university cover it up for you. That is the racket that should be discussed — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 3, 2024

You’re projecting possible future responses to situations that haven’t happened so that you can be outraged? This is a good racket you have going. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 3, 2024

Sir. Isn't this what you're doing now. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) January 3, 2024

What right wing academics? — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) January 3, 2024

Let the plagiarism witch hunt begin.

You go get those rascally right wing academics who’ve inexplicably gotten anywhere near positions of power in major universities!

Go! Get em! — Paul Suda (@paul_suda) January 3, 2024

There are no right wing academics — Weps (@EAM_Reader) January 3, 2024

True. So many well-known hard right professors are shaking in their boots right now



You are so simple — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 3, 2024

There are no right-wing academics at universities anymore, you purged them all decades ago, remember? — Teddy Brosevelt (@TedBroJr) January 3, 2024

Are there right-wing academics? I thought DEI got rid of all of them — James DePorre (@RevShark) January 3, 2024

Find them. It will be hard enough for you to find a conservative professor, let alone Dean or President. https://t.co/GmC7XXtFnz — Danny ElPaso (@DannyElPaso) January 3, 2024

Glad you were able to find one *potential* example. Let's go down this rabbit hole and find out where most of the plagiarism is... Let's see who's left standing.



Deal? — Eric Bowlin (@ejbowlin) January 3, 2024

We'll see Neil Gorsuch and raise Ali the current president of the United States.

Do you even know WHY Biden had to drop out of the Presidential race in the ‘80’s? And what college is a “right wing academic?” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 3, 2024

Ali isn't calling for Biden to resign. So strange.

It sounds like Ali wishes everyone had ignored Gay's plagiarism and deflected, just as he's doing right here.

Leftists think "merit" is unfair to apply to black people because they don't think we are capable of doing anything without the help of others (especially white people & the government).



They see being black as an automatic handicap and they pity our "struggle to keep up". pic.twitter.com/6rbiw9H7bn — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) January 3, 2024





