WOMP WOMP: Illinois Deadline to Register 'Assault-Style' Weapons Goes as Well as You'd...
David Roberts Upset That We're All Helping Conservatives Smear Black Scholars
Beware the Cringe Side of the Force: Disney Announces Plans for Next Star...
Karine Jean-Pierre Has a Hot Take on Razor Wire and Illegal Immigration (Video)
State Dept's Reminder About Needing a Valid Passport Gets the Photo Disclaimers It...
Biden's Magical Misery Tour
AP: Christopher Rufo 'Invoked a Practice Taken Up by White Colonists' by Tweeting...
'Is This a Parody?': Police Investigating First Metaverse Virtual Gang Rape
Black Woman Lists All the Reasons She’s Voting for Biden in 2024, There’s...
Karine Jean-Pierre Assigns Blame for $34 Trillion Debt (Hint: It's Kinda YOUR Fault)
Aloe Vera STAT: Biden, Once Treated for Skin Cancer, Gets Horrible Sunburn While...
AP's Headline on Conservatives Weaponizing Plagiarism Against Colleges Has Undergone a Mak...
They're So Bad at This: Matt Gaetz Calls Out New Republic Over Right...
Trans Space Force Officer: 'Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative'

Wajahat Ali Says Conservatives Will 'Deflect' When Right-Wing Academics Are Caught Plagiarizing

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 03, 2024
Twitter

Progressives are doing everything they can to deflect from the real reason why former Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned. They're all excusing her plagiarism, either ignoring it or saying she was just "sloppy" or even claiming that the plagiarism scandal was "ginned up" from nothing. Gay got caught and was exposed. That's the story.

Advertisement

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali is looking forward to right-wing academics being caught plagiarizing so he can watch conservative media "ignore it, deflect, and laugh at the gullibility of the mainstream media." Yes, progressives are also angry with newspapers like the New York Times falling into Christopher Rufo's "well-executed" trap and reporting on it when there are so many more important things to be writing about than "internal politicking" at Harvard.

So strange that Ali has no mirrors in his home.

Recommended

WOMP WOMP: Illinois Deadline to Register 'Assault-Style' Weapons Goes as Well as You'd Expect
Laura W.
Advertisement

We'll see Neil Gorsuch and raise Ali the current president of the United States.

Advertisement

Ali isn't calling for Biden to resign. So strange.

It sounds like Ali wishes everyone had ignored Gay's plagiarism and deflected, just as he's doing right here.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HARVARD PLAGIARISM WAJAHAT ALI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOMP WOMP: Illinois Deadline to Register 'Assault-Style' Weapons Goes as Well as You'd Expect
Laura W.
Beware the Cringe Side of the Force: Disney Announces Plans for Next Star Wars Movie
Grateful Calvin
David Roberts Upset That We're All Helping Conservatives Smear Black Scholars
Brett T.
State Dept's Reminder About Needing a Valid Passport Gets the Photo Disclaimers It Was BEGGING for
Doug P.
Karine Jean-Pierre Has a Hot Take on Razor Wire and Illegal Immigration (Video)
ArtistAngie
AP: Christopher Rufo 'Invoked a Practice Taken Up by White Colonists' by Tweeting 'SCALPED'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOMP WOMP: Illinois Deadline to Register 'Assault-Style' Weapons Goes as Well as You'd Expect Laura W.
Advertisement