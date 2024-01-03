Jemele Hill Reminds Us It Was Never Proven That Claudine Gay Plagiarized

A week ago, before former Harvard president Claudine Gay's resignation, Dr. Carol M. Swain, from whom Gay plagiarized multiple times, gave Harvard some free advice: "Stop listening to the racist mob of whites and blacks who cry racism while being among the worst offenders." Remember that Swain is a black woman herself, though no one's rushing to defend her.

But the usual suspects have all come out to defend Gay: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Marc Lamont Hill, Mara Gay, Ibram X. Kendi, and Rep. Jamaal Bowman have all come forward to make it clear this is about toppling a powerful black woman. Why do they all think an academic fraud should be leading Harvard and that plagiarism is no big deal?

The Atlantic's Jemele Hill joins them and reports that it was never proven that Gay plagiarized.

It wasn’t proven she plagiarized, FYI. Harvard didn’t find that evidence. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 2, 2024

Harvard investigated itself and found itself not guilty.

Just stop. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) January 3, 2024

Source: trust me bro — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 3, 2024

Yes it was proven. She literally stole multiple pieces from @carolmswain. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) January 2, 2024

Imagine being in this much denial. — 🏊‍♂️Lia Thomas Is a Dude🏊‍♂️ (@CustomsEnd) January 2, 2024

Then why did she submit all those corrections? My word... — Stoic @ Coast (@Stoic0x) January 2, 2024

It was over and over



Harvard acknowledged her plagiarism and gave her the opportunity to fix it just two weeks ago



And more evidence was found



All of academic work was lifted from someone else



Her entire career is fake



Sorry for your loss — Ultra Gulag Inmate #2023 (@CroyKare83015) January 2, 2024

Your echo chamber must be a really nice place to live. You get to pretend literally anything you want and just smugly claim “no evidence” while closing your eyes & covering your ears.



You’re an embarrassment. — Alex (@EuropaActual) January 3, 2024

Wait, you're telling us the same people who didn't find the evidence BEFORE they promoted her also didn't find the evidence AFTER they promoted her?!?



You're doing just swell, Jemele. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 3, 2024

Harvard wasn't looking for it. They had to have it shoved in their face many many times and then it was still up to her to resign instead of being dismissed.



That might as well be the entire textbook on affirmative action. — Josh Brooks (@joshismeh) January 2, 2024

Wow, the left is so used to getting away with lying that they do it all the time now. — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 3, 2024

It would be nice for you to actually understand the facts before offering an opinion. — Alpharabius (@Alpharabius870) January 3, 2024

Still bailing after the ship has sunk... — FreedomSeeds (@ChestyPullerFan) January 3, 2024

I'm shocked this tweet hasn't been deleted already. Community notes so brutal. — Avery L Brooks (@averylbrooks) January 3, 2024

Just take your L. — Raymond Joseph Denis (@GomokuRaymond) January 3, 2024

What source of “proof” would be acceptable to you?



The instances of her plagiarism have been widely enumerated. — Mike Naylor - “Experts say …” (@the_grepster) January 3, 2024

What a hill to die on (no pun intended). The lengths they've gone to to defend Gay are astounding. She never should have resigned if the plagiarism charges were false. She should have fought back.

