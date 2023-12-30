TV Reporter Reminds Us That Immigrants Getting 'Free' Stuff Are Paying Taxes Too

Report: There Are Now More Illegal Immigrants Entering Than American Births
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on December 30, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Starting next week, illegal immigrants in California will be eligible for free health care:

Advertisement

The New York Post reports:

Cash-strapped California will ring in the new year by offering free health care to all undocumented immigrants who qualify for the state’s government-run health insurance program.

The state, which faces a $68 billion deficit in the next fiscal year, has been steadily expanding access to its Medi-Cal health insurance program for low-income residents, allowing undocumented children to qualify for the taxpayer-funded program in 2015, then expanding it under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to cover undocumented adults between the ages of 19-25 and those over 50.

On Jan. 1, California will become the first state to offer free health care to all qualifying individuals — regardless of immigration status or age. 

In May, Democrats in the California Legislature celebrated the budget deal struck by Newsom and state lawmakers that led to the latest Medi-Cal expansion, which will see some 700,000 undocumented immigrants, ages 26-49, obtain full coverage under the program.

Austin-based broadcaster Fred Cantu reminds us that illegal immigrants getting all of this "free" stuff pay taxes too.

Well OK, then. Are they paying property taxes when New York City is putting them up in the Roosevelt Hotel and senior centers?

Back in 2017, California was reported to be issuing a million driver's licenses to illegal immigrants. Other states will issue driver's licenses to illegals as well, including New Jersey and Minnesota, where Rep. Ilhan Omar explained that giving 81,000 illegals driver's licenses "makes Minnesota roads safer."

Advertisement

Fox News reported last year that taxpayers pay $451 billion per year to support illegal immigrants. But they're taxpayers too, right, so they're funding themselves with sales taxes.

Advertisement

Believe it or not, you can immigrate legally and become a United States citizen.

We thought gas taxes and tolls went toward maintaining the roads, not funding health care. Sales taxes are?

***

