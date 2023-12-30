TV Reporter Reminds Us That Immigrants Getting 'Free' Stuff Are Paying Taxes Too

Starting next week, illegal immigrants in California will be eligible for free health care:

Undocumented immigrants will qualify for free health care in California on Jan. 1 https://t.co/Gx3pLcW7tT pic.twitter.com/BrNmQvbzp0 — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2023

The New York Post reports:

Cash-strapped California will ring in the new year by offering free health care to all undocumented immigrants who qualify for the state’s government-run health insurance program. The state, which faces a $68 billion deficit in the next fiscal year, has been steadily expanding access to its Medi-Cal health insurance program for low-income residents, allowing undocumented children to qualify for the taxpayer-funded program in 2015, then expanding it under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to cover undocumented adults between the ages of 19-25 and those over 50. On Jan. 1, California will become the first state to offer free health care to all qualifying individuals — regardless of immigration status or age. In May, Democrats in the California Legislature celebrated the budget deal struck by Newsom and state lawmakers that led to the latest Medi-Cal expansion, which will see some 700,000 undocumented immigrants, ages 26-49, obtain full coverage under the program.

Austin-based broadcaster Fred Cantu reminds us that illegal immigrants getting all of this "free" stuff pay taxes too.

Folks concerned about migrants getting “free”taxpayer-funded services forget migrants pay into the system, too. They pay all sales taxes, gasoline tax, highway tolls, etc. And if they’re not homeowners, renters pay property tax thru their landlords. https://t.co/x0IFsehZW2 — Fred Cantu (@fredcantu) December 30, 2023

Well OK, then. Are they paying property taxes when New York City is putting them up in the Roosevelt Hotel and senior centers?

The discussion isn't about "migrants." It's about illegal aliens. You should read more and understand that there's a fundamental difference between legal immigrants and illegal aliens. It's offensive that folks like you conflate law abiding people with criminals. — The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) December 30, 2023

How are they able to do any of the mentioned above as an illegal migrant?



Quick answer… they can’t.



Other than paying sales taxes with the money given to them for free.



They can’t drive legally so gasoline taxes and tolls are right out the window. — Jessica wright (@wright_about_it) December 30, 2023

Back in 2017, California was reported to be issuing a million driver's licenses to illegal immigrants. Other states will issue driver's licenses to illegals as well, including New Jersey and Minnesota, where Rep. Ilhan Omar explained that giving 81,000 illegals driver's licenses "makes Minnesota roads safer."

The landlord pays property tax, not the renter. — Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) December 30, 2023

I pay all those taxes as well, and I do not have free healthcare — Michael (@Redraidermikey) December 30, 2023

Well, citizens pay all of that too, but we don’t get free healthcare. — Dana Beckman Rassy (@danabrassy) December 30, 2023

And they don’t pay income tax. Do you think healthcare is funded through the gas tax? — Down with the stupid (@Rich33Atx) December 30, 2023

Goalkeeping for law breakers. Welcome to journalism in modern America. — TAFKA "Russianbotbeepboop" (@Blockyoself) December 30, 2023

Not when the money on their debit card still came from taxpayers. — Texas Proud Patriot (@texas_US_proud) December 30, 2023

Fox News reported last year that taxpayers pay $451 billion per year to support illegal immigrants. But they're taxpayers too, right, so they're funding themselves with sales taxes.

These migrants don't have cars to pay the road taxes, gas taxes etc. They are given free food, free housing, free clothing, free tickets to wherever they want to go! Tell me again what taxes they pay? We the American people pay for them and their taxes free living. — American Wolverine 🇺🇸 (@GodsWolverine) December 30, 2023

Convenient you fail to mention that most illegal immigrants work for cash



They don’t pay taxes on cash transactions and send a huge percentage of that cash home to other countries



You’re being willfully dishonest — IAmMarcAlexander (@IAmMarcAlexandr) December 30, 2023

They are not citizens, Fred. This is not difficult. — Drunk Bo Wallace (@realswordawg) December 30, 2023

Believe it or not, you can immigrate legally and become a United States citizen.

We thought gas taxes and tolls went toward maintaining the roads, not funding health care. Sales taxes are?

