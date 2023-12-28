'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the White House

Whatever happened to that hunger strike that was going on in front of the White House to pressure President Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza? "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon was part of it, so it was kind of high-profile. That just disappeared.

And then there were masked White House staffers who gathered in front of the White House and spelled out "ceasefire" in candles.

But this … this is art. If your eyes weren't opened before to the atrocities Israel is committing in Gaza, they are now. Watch as Israel's genocide is acted out.

In front of the White House, activists stage a performance to expose what’s happening to Palestinian citizens in Gaza #StopGazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/6OgeqylDxz — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 28, 2023

Not even the press is safe. We especially like the slow-motion shots of the milk jugs of red liquid tipping over. So much blood!

The original poster says in her bio that she wants "an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine," so we don't know if she filmed it or is just passing it along. In any case, it's brutal to watch.

Theater kids cosplaying terrorists. Worst show ever. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) December 28, 2023

There is nothing real about anything these people do. We raised too many theatre kids and this is how they act out. — LaborIsMoney (@scrotus2024) December 28, 2023

Fake babies and theatrics. Exactly like #Pallywood in Gaza. 🤡🇮🇱 — Moral Tourism (@moraltourism) December 28, 2023

Remember the woman crying over the obvious baby doll she was passing around? That's Pallywood.

Who cares? Not this American. — Clay (@MoodyBlueshirt) December 28, 2023

Do they take requests? Can they recreate the opening battle from Gladiator next? — Turbulence Modeling (@eskomobar) December 28, 2023

Wow, using dolls and having a Hamas terrorist pretending to a journo - it’s just like what’s happening in Gaza! — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 28, 2023

pic.twitter.com/y14z4MsKkG — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) December 28, 2023

Bullying theater kids is a good thing, actually — Corv (@Corvaiex) December 28, 2023

Did they also perform the rape and murder of 1200 Jews?



BTW, If you’re spending $150k for a degree in theatre and this is net result, you deserve to be unemployed — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) December 28, 2023

No different than Gaza, eh? Agitprop performative propaganda. — DriveByGeek (@DriveByGeek) December 28, 2023

You’re telling me they’re wasting all the KoolAid and chalk and we’re just going to do nothing about this. 😂 — Josh Munoz (@SenorChoppy) December 28, 2023

This isn’t a performance. It’s a bunch of nerds lying in the middle of a juice covered street. — Who is John Galt? (@MikeHoncho7258) December 28, 2023

I was really hoping the press would be killed too. 10/10 — Bookhouseboy (@Lilliputianhead) December 28, 2023

We'll admit it was oddly satisfying when the guy in the "Press" jacket got chalked.

They aren’t mentally stable these lot. — Robbie (@Robbie555666) December 28, 2023

😂😂😂 EXCELLENT! Show us what happens when dumbasses think starting a war is a good idea. — Jan Wolff 🇺🇦 (@JanWolf20176202) December 28, 2023

They obviously got together and rehearsed this thing and filmed it thinking it might actually have any effect on U.S. foreign policy. This is just embarrassing and an insult to the memory of those slaughtered on October 7.

***