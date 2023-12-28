'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the White House

Aaron Rupar Defends President Biden Against Claim That He's Already a Dictator
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on December 28, 2023
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

Whatever happened to that hunger strike that was going on in front of the White House to pressure President Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza? "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon was part of it, so it was kind of high-profile. That just disappeared.

And then there were masked White House staffers who gathered in front of the White House and spelled out "ceasefire" in candles.

But this … this is art. If your eyes weren't opened before to the atrocities Israel is committing in Gaza, they are now. Watch as Israel's genocide is acted out.

Not even the press is safe. We especially like the slow-motion shots of the milk jugs of red liquid tipping over. So much blood!

The original poster says in her bio that she wants "an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine," so we don't know if she filmed it or is just passing it along. In any case, it's brutal to watch.

Remember the woman crying over the obvious baby doll she was passing around? That's Pallywood.

Aaron Rupar Defends President Biden Against Claim That He's Already a Dictator
Brett T.
We'll admit it was oddly satisfying when the guy in the "Press" jacket got chalked.

They obviously got together and rehearsed this thing and filmed it thinking it might actually have any effect on U.S. foreign policy. This is just embarrassing and an insult to the memory of those slaughtered on October 7.

***

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL PROTEST WHITE HOUSE

