And the Oscar Goes to...Pallywood, for 'Woman Crying Over Rubber Baby'

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on December 01, 2023
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

We've discussed the efforts by the Palestinian terror group Hamas to gin up international sympathy by producing videos showing the devastation wrought by the Israeli military that are lacking both in production quality and in truth. The Goebbels-esque misinformation effort has even earned the derisive nickname 'Pallywood', although to be honest the type of work that they typically put out is more akin to things produced by the famously slip-shod productions of director Ed Wood in the 1950's than they are to anything being put out today. 

Take, for example, this video being pushed as depicting a distraught mother saying goodbye to her dead baby for one last time:

Heartbreaking stuff... unless you don't look too closely at what that is she's holding. But of course lots of people looked at it and immediately saw it for what it is.

People are pointing out that this isn't the first time they've attempted this trick...

Times must be tough in Gaza if they can only afford one doll for their agitprop. That's tragic!

Now that, that's a good point. This is a crime against Mother Earth right here!

Yes, that is indeed clearly a doll.

Well, if they think that then they're largely correct since the left seems to be eating this stuff up with a spoon. 

Obviously there has been a death toll from this war... a death toll on both sides. That's war, sadly, and it's a fact that Hamas should have considered before they launched hostilities against Israel on October 7th. There's no doubt that there are Palestinian bodies about that more than likely include the bodies of Palestinian children given the propensity Hamas has for placing their military assets near schools. Perhaps we should be grateful that they went ahead and used a doll here. But the blame for those bodies falls entirely on the heads of Hamas, its leaders, and any Palestinian citizen who supports Hamas.

***

Tags: ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT MISINFORMATION PROPAGANDA

