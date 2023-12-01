And the Oscar Goes to...Pallywood, for 'Woman Crying Over Rubber Baby'

We've discussed the efforts by the Palestinian terror group Hamas to gin up international sympathy by producing videos showing the devastation wrought by the Israeli military that are lacking both in production quality and in truth. The Goebbels-esque misinformation effort has even earned the derisive nickname 'Pallywood', although to be honest the type of work that they typically put out is more akin to things produced by the famously slip-shod productions of director Ed Wood in the 1950's than they are to anything being put out today.

Take, for example, this video being pushed as depicting a distraught mother saying goodbye to her dead baby for one last time:

⚡️A mother bids farewell to her 5 month of age baby who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza today pic.twitter.com/fmeFEX2CaX — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) December 1, 2023

Heartbreaking stuff... unless you don't look too closely at what that is she's holding. But of course lots of people looked at it and immediately saw it for what it is.

A Palestinian woman surrounded by media sheds ‘tears’ while clutching a plastic baby doll that she is attempting to pass off as her dead child during a staged Hamas propaganda video. pic.twitter.com/V4nRvriVHG — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 1, 2023

People are pointing out that this isn't the first time they've attempted this trick...

Same doll as well. — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 1, 2023

Times must be tough in Gaza if they can only afford one doll for their agitprop. That's tragic!

A beautiful moment. I was similarly traumatised when my ActionMan lost an arm. — Duncan Gray (@DuncanGray) December 1, 2023

They edited out the part where she spikes the baby in war zone. — Whiskey Rebellion (@BREAKFASTat12) December 1, 2023

Plastic is bad for the environment. She should be arrested for climate terrorism. — Foo (@Foo80118361) December 1, 2023

Now that, that's a good point. This is a crime against Mother Earth right here!

A 5 month old plastic doll. So sad — Yorai Ronen (@Yorai85) December 1, 2023

Is this a doll!!! — NAKEL (@profnakel) December 1, 2023

yeah.. that's a doll — chartfiend 🇮🇱 (@chartfiend) December 1, 2023

Yes, that is indeed clearly a doll.

But remember, you're supposed to believe their "death tolls" that they magically have minutes after every attack. https://t.co/ZQpUDYwgBP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 1, 2023

They think the world is made of idiots to believe this level of lies https://t.co/n0AnEDl0qy — Nathalia Viana (@Nathalialv_5) December 1, 2023

Well, if they think that then they're largely correct since the left seems to be eating this stuff up with a spoon.

Obviously there has been a death toll from this war... a death toll on both sides. That's war, sadly, and it's a fact that Hamas should have considered before they launched hostilities against Israel on October 7th. There's no doubt that there are Palestinian bodies about that more than likely include the bodies of Palestinian children given the propensity Hamas has for placing their military assets near schools. Perhaps we should be grateful that they went ahead and used a doll here. But the blame for those bodies falls entirely on the heads of Hamas, its leaders, and any Palestinian citizen who supports Hamas.

***

