Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About Israel 'Abusing' Teen

Pallywood, the affectionate term used to describe the pattern of Palestinian media releasing false, manipulated or staged photos and videos which the media happily eats up.

Advertisement

Even for them this one is pretty terrible.

Meet Muhammad Shehada, Chief of Comms @EuroMedHR Gazan Writer & Analyst. His organization describes themselves as: Euro-Med Monitor, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. Defending Freedom Throughout Europe & the MENA Region.

ISRAEL BROKE BOTH ARMS OF THIS CHILD IN PRISON



Then left him 8 days without medical treatment



Mohammed Nazal says they kept beating them daily until 1 died. They starved them to near death with a plate of plain rice for 10 people. They were freezing with no heating or blankets. pic.twitter.com/UJBMctTUeg — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) November 28, 2023

Wow. Sounds awful right?

Not so fast!

⚠️ Share and expose the terrorists' propaganda! In the last day, photos have been circulated in which the Arab prisoner *Mohamed Nazal* appears in which he tells a completely false story about the prison service in Israel and told various media that during his detention he was… pic.twitter.com/vnmKVJduhd — נועה מגיד | noa magid (@NoaMagid) November 28, 2023

Share and expose the terrorists' propaganda! In the last day, photos have been circulated in which the Arab prisoner *Mohamed Nazal* appears in which he tells a completely false story about the prison service in Israel and told various media that during his detention he was beaten by the guards in a way that resulted in 2 fractures in his hands. Attached are authentic photos from the moment he was released from the prison facility. In the photo it is clearly visible that he boarded the Red Cross bus with his 2 hands fully functioning

Attempting to get ahead of the video evidence debunking his claim.

2\ Mohammed's broken right arm was wrapped only yesterday by the Red Cross when Israel released him. His left arm is fractured & was wrapped at home.



He says his back is bruised heavily. They beat him on his head, back & arms for no reason, & beat him moments before his release! — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) November 28, 2023

3\ Mohammed says he was put in the Negev prison with elderly Palestinian detainees who were also beaten to a pulp by Israel



Faces were covered in blood, one prisoner suffered memory loss after head trauma, 1 died



10 people were sharing 5 mattresses on the freezing cold floor.. — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) November 28, 2023

Well, isn't that interesting.

Same kid 24 hours earlier only had 'one' broken arm, now its both 🧐🙄https://t.co/gCdcO6HroL — Aaron Yarm (@aaronyarm) November 28, 2023

Don't worry, he's got an answer for that too!

Right arm is broken, left is fractured, multiple fingers broken.



The Red Cross gave him an improvised arm wrap in the vehicle as a first aid then he got his arms examined by a doctor & wrapped after he made it home.



Not rocket science! — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) November 28, 2023

Advertisement

Israel knows this trick so we have been prepared https://t.co/stmCQ0cCi3 — Danel Ben Namer (@DanelBenNamer) November 28, 2023

It should be pretty obvious considering the absolutely ridiculous accusations being made.

Palestinian propaganda. The boy was released unharmed. They need to make things up to justify their own savagery. https://t.co/xTnfmkkfuk — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 28, 2023

Please stop lying. Please. This is how he left Israeli prison it’s literally on video you lying liars. https://t.co/maqc5lUt6M pic.twitter.com/wgF78w98OV — ilyana Ben Chaim (@ilyanabenchaim) November 28, 2023

As you can see, Muhammad was totally fine when he was escorted out of the prison and released.



Did Hamas break this kid's arms as part of a propaganda stunt and threaten him to make him blame Israel?pic.twitter.com/OoTZKe7R8F https://t.co/D1fVhawuZq — Alexander Higgins (@alexhiggins732) November 28, 2023

This is terrible, yesterday it was only one arm!

Looking forward to tomorrow's tweet when it will be three arms 😂#HamasPropaganda https://t.co/kekiRoo238 — BLAIM GAME (@BLAIMGame) November 28, 2023

Of course, leftwing media is happy to spread this obscenely absurd lie.

The Intercept:

Israel's justice system had not even convicted this boy of anything yet — he was only classified as "under arrest" in their log. They just described his offenses as "damage to the security of the area."



Israel still put him in prison, where soldiers beat him and other detainees. https://t.co/gDj3nyGUVI — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) November 28, 2023

Advertisement

It's been the same for decades. The media never learns or more likely, they don't want to learn.

Keep exposing these lies!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!