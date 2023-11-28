Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About Israel 'Abusing' Teen

Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on November 28, 2023
meme

Pallywood, the affectionate term used to describe the pattern of Palestinian media releasing false, manipulated or staged photos and videos which the media happily eats up.

Even for them this one is pretty terrible. 

Meet Muhammad Shehada, Chief of Comms @EuroMedHR Gazan Writer & Analyst. His organization describes themselves as: Euro-Med Monitor, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. Defending Freedom Throughout Europe & the MENA Region.

Wow. Sounds awful right?

Not so fast!

Share and expose the terrorists' propaganda! In the last day, photos have been circulated in which the Arab prisoner *Mohamed Nazal* appears in which he tells a completely false story about the prison service in Israel and told various media that during his detention he was beaten by the guards in a way that resulted in 2 fractures in his hands. Attached are authentic photos from the moment he was released from the prison facility. In the photo it is clearly visible that he boarded the Red Cross bus with his 2 hands fully functioning

Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
Attempting to get ahead of the video evidence debunking his claim.

Well, isn't that interesting.

Don't worry, he's got an answer for that too!

It should be pretty obvious considering the absolutely ridiculous accusations being made.

Of course, leftwing media is happy to spread this obscenely absurd lie.

The Intercept:

It's been the same for decades. The media never learns or more likely, they don't want to learn.

Keep exposing these lies!

***

