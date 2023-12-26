John Hayward Takes on Claims That Jesus Was a Palestinian Refugee

As Twitchy reported on Christmas, CNN decided to mark the holiday by bringing on religion correspondent Father Edward Beck. Beck didn't disappoint and told the true story of Christmas: "The story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew born into an occupied country, having to flee as refugees into Egypt." We're not sure if this aired before or after CNN's Vatican correspondent tweeted that "if Jesus were born today he would be born in Gaza under rubble." Plenty pointed out that Bethlehem isn't in Gaza.

This is CNN wrestling with covering Christianity.

Breitbart's John Hayward posted a short thread taking on all of these hot takes about Jesus being a Palestinian refugee.

This stuff about Jesus being a "Palestinian" or a "refugee" is not mere ignorance. It's intellectual colonization - a demand that you accept some modern political dogma in your religion to make it more "acceptable," or as an act of submission to a hostile ideology. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

The softer version of intellectual colonization is when Christians insert the manifestly ahistorical "Jesus was a refugee" as bait to get left-wing elites to see Christmas and Christianity a little more favorably. See, we can make our beliefs more useful to you! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

Don't forget, Mary and Joseph were homeless as well. Al Gore taught us that.

The harder version of this colonization is a demand for submission. Our messed-up ideological version of history says there was a Wakanda-style paradise state of "Palestine" ruling the region long before the Jews came along. We demand you genuflect to our hallucination. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

Modern ideologues have discovered there is IMMENSE political power to be harvested from forcing people to accept ideological delusions. Entire branches of the Left are now devoted to this, using every tactic from abusing the natural urge to be polite, to cancel culture terrorism. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

If you can wheedle, trick, or coerce people into showing the smallest bit of respect for something they KNOW isn't true, you've broken them. You've opened a crack in the armor of reason, common sense, tradition, and community that can be exploited to inflict deep societal wounds. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

Selling out religion, morality, or science works exactly the same way: you cheapen it by making small concessions to fashionable ideology, and suddenly the whole edifice becomes too corrupt for anyone to take seriously anymore. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

Political actors hollow out religions, traditions, and scientific disciplines, then wears their authority like the skin of a vanquished beast. Once faith and reason have shown themselves to be whores, all the remains is to haggle over the price of submission. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

Notice that invasive, aggressively stupid ideologies never make that mistake. They never give an inch. They howl over making even the smallest compromise and immediately vow to recapture any ground they might have ceded. They demonize anyone who forces them to concede anything. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

In countless ways, today's Western citizen is hounded to make submissions to ideology - to accept and celebrate things they know are false, immoral, or harmful. These submissions earn contempt from ideologues, not respect or affection. Weakness is always provocative. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2023

The life of Jesus is pretty well detailed in this book called the Bible.

It is every bit an act of submission that usurpers require. You know it is false. They know it is false. And yet they insist you bow to their lie. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) December 26, 2023

Seems to me there's a religion in which the concept of submission is central. — BTME (@btme87) December 26, 2023

Well, that's what communists do. They infiltrate, subvert, and conquer institutions, then wear the carcass of that same institution like a skin suit so they can use it as a weapon. They do this with language also. — 🇺🇸SquidbillyCPO1 ✝️⚓️ ALOHA! HOLA! SHALOM! (@SquidbillyCPO1) December 26, 2023

Rubbish:

1. Rome only applied the derogatory name "Syria Palaestina" to the province in 135 CE. 100 years after Jesus died.

2. Jesus was a Jewish rabbi. Roman governor Pilate, famously ordered a sign placed on the cross that stated: "Jesus the Nazarene, King of the Jews" pic.twitter.com/Jvh9mMpDfD — CliffSmith 🇿🇦🇰🇷 (@CliffSmith3) December 26, 2023

It's funny how all of the pro-Palestinian crowd now want you to believe that Jesus was Palestinian.

***

