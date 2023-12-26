John Hayward Takes on Claims That Jesus Was a Palestinian Refugee

Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM'...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 26, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy reported on Christmas, CNN decided to mark the holiday by bringing on religion correspondent Father Edward Beck. Beck didn't disappoint and told the true story of Christmas: "The story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew born into an occupied country, having to flee as refugees into Egypt." We're not sure if this aired before or after CNN's Vatican correspondent tweeted that "if Jesus were born today he would be born in Gaza under rubble." Plenty pointed out that Bethlehem isn't in Gaza.

This is CNN wrestling with covering Christianity.

Breitbart's John Hayward posted a short thread taking on all of these hot takes about Jesus being a Palestinian refugee.

Don't forget, Mary and Joseph were homeless as well. Al Gore taught us that.

The life of Jesus is pretty well detailed in this book called the Bible.

It's funny how all of the pro-Palestinian crowd now want you to believe that Jesus was Palestinian.

***

