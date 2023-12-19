'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Ru...
Minnesota's New State Flag Looks a Little Familiar
'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans
CBP Says There Were More Than 12,600 Migrants Encountered Monday
TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled...
John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a...
John Kirby Says It's a 'Farce' That the US Left a Bunch of...
NBC News Asks the Hard Questions: Do You Pay Attention to Santa's Skin...
Clucking Stupid: NY Assemblyman Tony Simone Takes Aim at Chick-fil-A With New Bill...
IRONY ALERT! Paul Krugman Warns NYT Readers to BEWARE 'Economists Who Won't Admit...
The Infuriating Reason Why a Seattle High School Student Failed a Quiz
BUSTED: Cardin's Office Told Staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski to Tone Down His NSFW Social...
Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just...
'We As a Faculty Have Failed': Harvard Law Prof's Letter to the Board...

Kamala Harris Announces 'Fight for Our Reproductive Freedoms Tour'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

We forget who wrote it, but someone recently published a piece saying that Vice President Kamala Harris was the Biden campaign's strongest asset and that the campaign should be putting her out in public more. With Joe Biden now hitting 81, Harris is one of the biggest reasons not to vote for Biden. She couldn't even make it to Iowa with her own campaign but somehow ended up vice president.

Advertisement

To most of us, Harris represents a complete failure as Biden's "border czar." But as they're quick to point out, her job wasn't to secure the border; it was to travel to Central America to find the "root causes" of migration. Since then, illegal immigrants from around the world have crossed over the border.

But it looks like the Biden campaign has found a job for Harris. They're sending her out on the "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms Tour.'

"A full-on attack" across our nation on a woman's "fundamental freedom" to have an abortion.

The Biden campaign must think they can tap into the anger over Roe v. Wade being overturned to win the women's vote.

An electric bus!

Recommended

'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Rulings
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Remember, it was just this summer when CNN's Dana Bash said, "I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." That was obviously a lie; at what stage of pregnancy did these Democrats think it was OK to ban abortion? How many weeks? Give us a number. MSNBC's Jen Psaki weighed in, tweeting, "No one supports abortion up until birth." She meant Democrats weren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions.

She has other jobs. She has something to do with Space Force. And she's also the administration's point person on artificial intelligence (seriously).

We'll see if voters care more about abortion or border security.

Advertisement

States elect presidents and states finally got the right back to craft their own legislation on abortion. We'll see how popular Harris' tour is.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ABORTION CAMPAIGN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Rulings
Amy Curtis
Minnesota's New State Flag Looks a Little Familiar
Brett T.
TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)
Sam J.
'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans
Chad Felix Greene
Clucking Stupid: NY Assemblyman Tony Simone Takes Aim at Chick-fil-A With New Bill Proposal
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Rulings Amy Curtis
Advertisement