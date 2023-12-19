Kamala Harris Announces 'Fight for Our Reproductive Freedoms Tour'

We forget who wrote it, but someone recently published a piece saying that Vice President Kamala Harris was the Biden campaign's strongest asset and that the campaign should be putting her out in public more. With Joe Biden now hitting 81, Harris is one of the biggest reasons not to vote for Biden. She couldn't even make it to Iowa with her own campaign but somehow ended up vice president.

To most of us, Harris represents a complete failure as Biden's "border czar." But as they're quick to point out, her job wasn't to secure the border; it was to travel to Central America to find the "root causes" of migration. Since then, illegal immigrants from around the world have crossed over the border.

But it looks like the Biden campaign has found a job for Harris. They're sending her out on the "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms Tour.'

Across our nation, there is a full-on attack on a woman's fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body.



In the new year, I will be traveling the country to organize, build community, and fight back.



Because when we fight, we win. pic.twitter.com/wvZF94FJZa — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 19, 2023

"A full-on attack" across our nation on a woman's "fundamental freedom" to have an abortion.

The Biden campaign must think they can tap into the anger over Roe v. Wade being overturned to win the women's vote.

No one is deciding what women can do with their bodies.



We're saying what can't be done to a baby's body. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 19, 2023

You should take a BUS! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 19, 2023

An electric bus!

You refused to protect born-alive abortion survivors — we’re talking about living, breathing babies who have already been born… pic.twitter.com/chz8MswqRI — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) December 19, 2023

Remember, it was just this summer when CNN's Dana Bash said, "I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." That was obviously a lie; at what stage of pregnancy did these Democrats think it was OK to ban abortion? How many weeks? Give us a number. MSNBC's Jen Psaki weighed in, tweeting, "No one supports abortion up until birth." She meant Democrats weren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions.

How about just doing the one job you were assigned. The border. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 19, 2023

She has other jobs. She has something to do with Space Force. And she's also the administration's point person on artificial intelligence (seriously).

Shouldn't you be working on the border crisis? — Buck Lawson (@BuckLawson2) December 19, 2023

I guess Bidenomics and the open border aren't polling well... — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) December 19, 2023

We'll see if voters care more about abortion or border security.

You are destroying our country. You’re delusional and ambitious — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) December 19, 2023

You mean like the vaccine mandates you tried to impose on them? — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) December 19, 2023

The nation is about to celebrate the birth of Christ and you're talking about killing babies. Disgusting and vile. — Miker 🇺🇲 (@MikeRTexas) December 19, 2023

If you can’t handle the border situation, you can’t handle a talk about women’s bodies… you can’t even define a woman, so how do you know what’s best for women? — Jen Pop Patriot (@jenpop7725) December 19, 2023

States elect presidents and states finally got the right back to craft their own legislation on abortion. We'll see how popular Harris' tour is.

