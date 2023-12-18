'VICTORY!!!': Brandon Straka Announces He's Won the J6 Civil Case Against Him
Wajahat Ali Says Israel Has Squandered the Goodwill It Had After October 7

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 18, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

When Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "The entire Israeli society is united behind the goal of dismantling Hamas, even if it takes months," Blinken replied, "I don’t think you have the credit for that."  Oh, so their October 7 credit card is overdrawn.

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali has made his feelings known about the Israel/Hamas war many times, asking in a tweet, "How does any of this make Israel and the region safer? How does this protect Israeli civilians and make them more secure?"

It protects Israeli civilians from another October 7 attack, which Hamas leadership has said they'd repeat over and over if they could.

We keep going back to the idea of a "proportionate response." What was Israel supposed to do after having over a thousand civilians slaughtered and more than 200 taken hostage? Nothing? Kill 1,400 Hamas terrorists and call it a day? A lot of people are telling Israel how it should conduct its war.

What goodwill and empathy? People were celebrating in the streets on October 7.

We're sick of hearing about Israel's goodwill or credit. Hamas must be rooted out and destroyed.

And October 7 wasn't a "brutal tragedy," it was a terrorist attack.

