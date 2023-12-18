Wajahat Ali Says Israel Has Squandered the Goodwill It Had After October 7

When Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "The entire Israeli society is united behind the goal of dismantling Hamas, even if it takes months," Blinken replied, "I don’t think you have the credit for that." Oh, so their October 7 credit card is overdrawn.

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali has made his feelings known about the Israel/Hamas war many times, asking in a tweet, "How does any of this make Israel and the region safer? How does this protect Israeli civilians and make them more secure?"

It protects Israeli civilians from another October 7 attack, which Hamas leadership has said they'd repeat over and over if they could.

We keep going back to the idea of a "proportionate response." What was Israel supposed to do after having over a thousand civilians slaughtered and more than 200 taken hostage? Nothing? Kill 1,400 Hamas terrorists and call it a day? A lot of people are telling Israel how it should conduct its war.

As predicted, Israel has squandered the goodwill and empathy it had after the brutal Oct 7th tragedy due to its bloody retribution and cruel collective punishment against Palestinians. Same mistakes America made after the 9-11 terror attacks. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 16, 2023

What goodwill and empathy? People were celebrating in the streets on October 7.

What “good will and empathy”? Anti-Israel protests started basically the day after the attacks. — Stefan McGrath (@StefanMcGrath) December 16, 2023

That empathy and goodwill was hollow and never meant to last. Before Israel even fired a shot people were criticizing their response. The world simply cannot accept when Israel defends itself. You’re the same. — Thimble (@Luck22Hard) December 16, 2023

What goodwill? Denying rape of our women? Calling for a ceasefire October 8? Denying burnt babies and beheadings? Calling a terrorist attack justified resistance? You can’t lose something you never had, and you can’t appeal to something you will never get no matter what you do. — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) December 17, 2023

That the goodwill disappeared as fast as it did, shows how little goodwill there actually was. We can show videos of girls being raped, grandmother's kidnapped, and families executed, and that earned a day or two of goodwill. Can't rely on goodwill to protect lives. — S. Rozenblatt, Ph.D. (@nyneuropsych) December 16, 2023

The "goodwill and empathy" would have evaporated anyway; that's the anti-Semitic way. — Rodger L Nelson (@rln_nelson) December 17, 2023

We don’t need goodwill. We need this to not happen again. — Mark 🐈‍⬛ (@mmoskvit) December 17, 2023

The Hamas propaganda machine is very strong. How would you have done things differently that stopped Hamas shooting rockets into Israel? — Ron (@CPTRonG) December 16, 2023

Whatever you're calling goodwill lasted less than 24 hours and then you and all your Pro Hamas drooges took to the streets denying it happened, rationalizing why it was good, and calling for the complete elimination of Israel. Spare me the "Jew hate is Jews' fault" crap. — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) December 18, 2023

Everyone should search "from:wajahatali since:2023-10-6 until:2023-10-10" or whatever end date you want. Not a single tweet from @WajahatAli on 10/7 comes up, and everything after related to the attack is critical of Israel. Too bad for him that the internet lives forever. — Leo Nayfeld (@LeoNayfeld) December 18, 2023

Any "good will" you had lasted about 15 seconds — GammaTaker (@GammaTaker) December 18, 2023

So, Israel is only loved when it loses and bleeds.

When she defends herself and attacks the one who attacked her - they like her less? — Shlomo Cozic 🇮🇱 שלמה קוזיק (@shlomocozic) December 18, 2023

Hamas still hasn't given the hostages back and they are still running things in Gaza. They are the only group who has squandered anything here. — Ken Tenma (@kenetenma) December 18, 2023

Jews don't need your goodwill anymore. Deal with it. — Montoya (@MidwitMilhouse) December 18, 2023

We're sick of hearing about Israel's goodwill or credit. Hamas must be rooted out and destroyed.

And October 7 wasn't a "brutal tragedy," it was a terrorist attack.

***