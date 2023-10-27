Someone Needs to Tell Him: Wajahat Ali Doesn't Get the Point of Killing Hamas Terrorists

It's A Day Ending In -y And Joy Behar Is Once Again Incorrectly...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:40 PM on October 27, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Wajahat Ali, a columnist for 'The Daily Beast', claimed that he doesn't understand how Israel's full-out assault against the people who murdered over 1,400 Israeli civilians actually 'protects Israeli civilians' and makes them safer.

Well, you see, Wajahat, the math here is actually pretty simple. If a band of murderers crosses your borders, rapes, tortures, and murders innocent people, and then hides like cowards, systematically killing them in their hiding places means they won't be able to rape, torture, and murder Israeli civilians again.

It's not that hard to figure out.

How does a person watch what happened in Israel on October 7 and find themselves 3 weeks later not pretending to understand that a nation would unleash hellfire on the people who committed the brutal attack?

It's probably not difficult to think this way if you had already decided Israel was the monster before October 7. It's become grotesquely clear over recent weeks that far too many people on the Left and a sizable fringe on the Right hold this position.

Wow, he pulled no punches on that straw man.

Nobody is saying all Palestinians, especially children, are Hamas.

Hamas, however, is responsible for all the carnage. They started it. They continue to launch rockets at Israel, and they chose to hide in Gaza among a civilian population that they intentionally use to shield themselves, even when Israel gives advance warning of strikes.

See, somebody else figured out this complicated equation.

'How did the bombing of Berlin make the world safer?' Wajahat would have asked. 'How did dropping atomic bombs on Nagasaki and Hiroshima make America safer?'

War is hell. Innocent civilians are killed. That's why Hamas shouldn't have started one by intentionally targeting innocent civilians.

Israel is not intentionally targeting civilians, yet people like Wajahat Ali still see them as the greater evil.

It's not difficult.

It's like magic.

Imagine a monster invading your country, brutally killing your family members, and having to listen to people like Wajahat yell 'ceasefire' when you fight back.

It's disgraceful.

We're pretty sure the thought was already there.

You notice the leftists like Wajahat and The Squad calling for a ceasefire are simply asking Israel to give up.

If you want to ask for a ceasefire, fine. It should sound like this:

'There will be a 24-hour ceasefire. You have 24 hours to release all the hostages and turn in every last Hamas terrorist and leader responsible for the October 7 massacre. Anything short of that, and the fight continues.'

There are reasons they make demands of Israel and not of Hamas or the Palestinians, and none of them reflect well on Israel's Western critics or certain groups among the Palestinian civilians.

Perfect.

The logic employed by folks like Wajahat is jaw-droppingly stunning to most of us.

It makes more sense when you realize that most of these people blame Israel for October 7. Most of them are just not willing to say it.

No nation on earth would be expected to absorb such a massacre … except Israel.

Ask yourselves why.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIAN WAJAHAT ALI WAR

