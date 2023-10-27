Someone Needs to Tell Him: Wajahat Ali Doesn't Get the Point of Killing Hamas Terrorists

Wajahat Ali, a columnist for 'The Daily Beast', claimed that he doesn't understand how Israel's full-out assault against the people who murdered over 1,400 Israeli civilians actually 'protects Israeli civilians' and makes them safer.

Advertisement

Well, you see, Wajahat, the math here is actually pretty simple. If a band of murderers crosses your borders, rapes, tortures, and murders innocent people, and then hides like cowards, systematically killing them in their hiding places means they won't be able to rape, torture, and murder Israeli civilians again.

It's not that hard to figure out.

How does any of this make Israel and the region safer? How does this protect Israeli civilians and make them more secure? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 28, 2023

How does a person watch what happened in Israel on October 7 and find themselves 3 weeks later not pretending to understand that a nation would unleash hellfire on the people who committed the brutal attack?

It's probably not difficult to think this way if you had already decided Israel was the monster before October 7. It's become grotesquely clear over recent weeks that far too many people on the Left and a sizable fringe on the Right hold this position.

For those predictably responding with killing Hamas will make Israel safe, you are saying Palestinian civilians, especially the children, who have been killed by Israel's bombs are all Hamas and responsible. You have dehumanized all of them to rationalize collective punishment. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 28, 2023

Wow, he pulled no punches on that straw man.

Nobody is saying all Palestinians, especially children, are Hamas.

Hamas, however, is responsible for all the carnage. They started it. They continue to launch rockets at Israel, and they chose to hide in Gaza among a civilian population that they intentionally use to shield themselves, even when Israel gives advance warning of strikes.

It’s a tough concept, I know, but when you kill terrorists who are hellbent on genocide, they can’t slaughter babies and rape women anymore. https://t.co/N3zZaUPxXX — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) October 28, 2023

See, somebody else figured out this complicated equation.

Same way destroying nazi Germany made the world safer and the world more secure.



You're welcome. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 28, 2023

'How did the bombing of Berlin make the world safer?' Wajahat would have asked. 'How did dropping atomic bombs on Nagasaki and Hiroshima make America safer?'

War is hell. Innocent civilians are killed. That's why Hamas shouldn't have started one by intentionally targeting innocent civilians.

Israel is not intentionally targeting civilians, yet people like Wajahat Ali still see them as the greater evil.

So the people who did the October 7 attacks? They’re going to get shot in the head and then they won’t be able to do it again. Now, it’s possible that other people might try something similar down the line, and those people are then going to need to be shot in the head too. https://t.co/2i1gBsliLF — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 28, 2023

It's not difficult.

Step 1: Kill the mass murderers, rapists, and terrorists.



That step 1 ABSOLUTELY makes the region safer. https://t.co/dEFhymM0kw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 28, 2023

It's like magic.

How does ignoring Hamas’s attacks make Israelis safer or more secure? They will just keep killing Israelis. Hard to fathom I know. https://t.co/MGDZAqaEKM — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

Imagine a monster invading your country, brutally killing your family members, and having to listen to people like Wajahat yell 'ceasefire' when you fight back.

It's disgraceful.

Weird he didn’t tweet this on October 7th https://t.co/gMZkGLwd05 — Magills (@magills_) October 28, 2023

We're pretty sure the thought was already there.

Hamas threatens Israel. When Hamas is gone from the Earth, they will no longer threaten Israel. Its a pretty simple concept. — TheAmishNerd (@TheAmishNerd) October 28, 2023

You notice the leftists like Wajahat and The Squad calling for a ceasefire are simply asking Israel to give up.

If you want to ask for a ceasefire, fine. It should sound like this:

'There will be a 24-hour ceasefire. You have 24 hours to release all the hostages and turn in every last Hamas terrorist and leader responsible for the October 7 massacre. Anything short of that, and the fight continues.'

There are reasons they make demands of Israel and not of Hamas or the Palestinians, and none of them reflect well on Israel's Western critics or certain groups among the Palestinian civilians.

Perfect.

How did 10/7 make Gaza and the region safer? How did that protect Palestinian civilians and make them more secure? — Doug Westworld (@4to15character) October 28, 2023

The logic employed by folks like Wajahat is jaw-droppingly stunning to most of us.

It makes more sense when you realize that most of these people blame Israel for October 7. Most of them are just not willing to say it.

Advertisement

There is no nation on earth that would absorb the massacre of 10/7 + let the perpetrators get away with it.

That’s not how the world works.

If Hamas returns all the Israeli hostages and surrenders the 10/7 perpetrators they will save thousands of lives.

But of course they won’t. https://t.co/kUfk3JRB6n — eli friedmann (@eligit) October 28, 2023

No nation on earth would be expected to absorb such a massacre … except Israel.

Ask yourselves why.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!