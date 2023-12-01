'You Don't Have the Credit': Antony Blinken Sets the Stage to Abandon Israel Support

With fighting now resuming between Israel and Hamas, it's a good thing that Israel has the support of the government of the United States, its biggest ally in the world.

Or does it?

A leaked transcript of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and IDF leadership reveals not 'support' so much as Blinken trying to dictate terms and ultimatums to Israel in prosecuting its war against Hamas terrorists.

Blinken is an embarrassment to the USA and an existential threat to the state of Israel!



Surrender: Blinken Tells Israel It Lacks ‘Credit’ to Defeat Hamas https://t.co/UxJwalyHsB — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 1, 2023

Breitbart News has the details of the leaked transcript:

Blinken: You can’t operate in southern Gaza in the way you did in the north. There are two million Palestinians there. You need to evacuate fewer people from their homes, be more accurate in the attacks, not hit UN facilities, and ensure that there are enough protected areas [for civilians]. And if not? Then not to attack where there is a civilian population. What is your system of operation? IDF Chief Herzi Halevi: We follow a number of principles — proportionality, distinction, and the laws of war. There were instances where we attacked on the basis of those principles, and instances where we decided not to attack, because we waited for a better opportunity. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: The entire Israeli society is united behind the goal of dismantling Hamas, even if it takes months. Blinken: I don’t think you have the credit for that.

Whoa.

The audacity of Blinken is stunning. First, he tries to tell Israel how they must conduct their operations, and then he tells them, in so many words that their support has an expiration date.

With 'friends' like this ...

“‘Credit.’ Dwell on that word. The Israeli government apparently acquired metaphorical capital following the slaughter of more than 1,300 innocents in the most gruesome fashion imaginable, but that account is approaching overdrawn status. How ghoulish.” https://t.co/8AbKxCdTls — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) November 30, 2023

Ghoulish indeed. Also craven and cowardly.

The idea that after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Israel needs "credit" to defend itself is outrageous.



Blinken and Biden should be ashamed.



The American people stand with Israel--even if Biden does not. https://t.co/MPcJFMjrro — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 30, 2023

Yep. What he said. Except we know they are incapable of shame.

This was an amazing admission by Blinken of how leftists see the world: Not through the lens of right and wrong, but the lens of oppressor and oppressed. Take this brief journey with me.



Normally, Israel is the bad guy and the Palestinians are the victims, i.e. the good guys.… https://t.co/fh2MMokFUZ — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 30, 2023

The greatest problem Israel faces today in defeating Hamas is the Biden regime -- specifically, Antony Blinken. Biden-Blinken demanded a "humanitarian pause" and now insist on a long-term if not permanent "ceasefire" -- meaning, Israel stops destroying Hamas, which has sworn it… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 30, 2023

Levin here outlines the Catch-22 Blinken is trying to impose on Israel. You have to protect civilians, but you cannot have a protracted war. Well, which is it? Israel could end Hamas within a week with their air superiority, turning all of Gaza into a sheet of glass. But many civilians would die. Or, Israel can -- as it has been doing -- attempt to protect civilians to the best of their ability, but that takes time (and also puts many more Israeli lives at risk).

Blinken is telling them they can do neither. In short, he is trying to tell them that they can't do what it takes to win and destroy Hamas.

"Minimize civilian casualties" and "hurry up" are conflicting ideas you'd expect from a moron like Blinken who also promised us Afghanistan wouldn't fall to the Taliban. https://t.co/bt6GWB23DK — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 30, 2023

It's every bit as horrible as it sounds.

The credit? Blinken is a total disaster. https://t.co/flFuIdNKj6 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 1, 2023

Blinken to Israel: we will allow you to kill Hamas terrorists hiding behind civilians, schools, and hospitals provided you do no harm to civilians, schools, and hospitals. We expect you to attack using your magic ray guns, the ones that kill terrorists but damage nothing else. pic.twitter.com/223JfKby97 — Mike (@Doranimated) November 30, 2023

And, even worse, as Blinken was imposing these impossible conditions on Israel, he was playing buddy-buddy with the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Blinken to Abbas: “US committed to advancing a Palestinian State.” Let’s unpack that: Hamas commits a massacre worthy of Attila the Hun, Abbas and his team side with Hamas, Abbas blames Jews for the Holocaust and pays stipends to terrorists to kill Jews, Abbas is in the 18th year… https://t.co/PHdTKFpnIC — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 1, 2023

Israel must just feel super about the United States after seeing that.

Blinken: pound sand.



Don’t reward genocide with sovereignty. https://t.co/blXdk1mn5V — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 1, 2023

It's hard to fathom a worse Secretary of State than Blinken. https://t.co/H9cwJyu4aj — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 30, 2023

Well, there was Hillary Clinton ...

But no, on second thought, Blinken is even worse than she was. And far weaker.

Israel: We will dismantle the Hamas terrorist network



Sec. Blinken: No you won’t



Biden regime is now stopping Israel from fully defending itself against a terrorist organization



Insane https://t.co/vcvtHNdGxS — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 30, 2023

More than 1400 civilians either slaughtered or kidnapped on Oct. 7 and Blinken is lecturing the Israeli war cabinet on not having the "credit" to defend itself. This is reprehensible. https://t.co/MywSAGqCwZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 30, 2023

'Reprehensible' is pretty much on brand for everything the Biden administration does.

But this goes into the realm of unconscionable.

