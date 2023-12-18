'VICTORY!!!': Brandon Straka Announces He's Won the J6 Civil Case Against Him
'Young Idealists' Thought John Fetterman Wouldn't Be More of the Same Thing
Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play...
The New Yorker Wants You to Know That Your Crossword Puzzles Are RACIST
Wajahat Ali Says Israel Has Squandered the Goodwill It Had After October 7
Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Around 40 Percent of Student Loan Borrowers Missed Their Payment Last Month
CNN 'Fact-Checking' Biden Campaign's Claim That Trump Is Using Nazi Rhetoric
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's...
European Union Commissioner Announces Investigation Into Twitter ON Twitter; Elon Musk Res...
POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Don't Look Now but Hunter Isn't the ONLY Biden Who Thinks He Is...
Nobody Asked for This, but We're Getting It Anyways: Disney Is Reportedly Planning...
Boston Mayor Gives the Gift of...Segregation?

Rep. Joaquin Castro Says Border Security Measures Would Be 'Right-Wing Racism'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 18, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President Joe Biden recently accused the GOP of "political blackmail" in a tweet because they're holding up aid for Ukraine until Biden does something to secure our own southern border. Biden has dismissed the demands as "far-right." Democratic Sen. John Fetterman managed to surprise us again when he cited border statistics ("You essentially have Pittsburgh showing up there at the border") and said he'd be open to reasonable talks on border security.

Advertisement

According to Rep. Joaquin Castro, Fetterman is falling in with "right-wing racism."

First, the racism card is played out. Second, what would the Biden administration consider acceptable measures to ensure border security? Any time Texas tries to secure its border, the Biden administration sues. What has the Biden administration done to get the border under control? Anything? Even Democratic mayors are begging Biden to do something as more and more illegal immigrants show up in their cities.

Recommended

Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT'
Coucy
Advertisement

We've been assured that blacks can't be racist, but they've been very vocal in Chicago about wanting the illegal immigrants out.

Advertisement

Explain to us why Ukraine should defend its borders but the United States shouldn't. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BORDER SECURITY JOAQUIN CASTRO RACIST UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT'
Coucy
Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Brett T.
'Young Idealists' Thought John Fetterman Wouldn't Be More of the Same Thing
Brett T.
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's a Lot of Backfire
Sam J.
Wajahat Ali Says Israel Has Squandered the Goodwill It Had After October 7
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT' Coucy
Advertisement