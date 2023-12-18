Rep. Joaquin Castro Says Border Security Measures Would Be 'Right-Wing Racism'

President Joe Biden recently accused the GOP of "political blackmail" in a tweet because they're holding up aid for Ukraine until Biden does something to secure our own southern border. Biden has dismissed the demands as "far-right." Democratic Sen. John Fetterman managed to surprise us again when he cited border statistics ("You essentially have Pittsburgh showing up there at the border") and said he'd be open to reasonable talks on border security.

Advertisement

According to Rep. Joaquin Castro, Fetterman is falling in with "right-wing racism."

Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro says passing border security measures would be "surrendering to right-wing racism" pic.twitter.com/M1jqdhZWtq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

First, the racism card is played out. Second, what would the Biden administration consider acceptable measures to ensure border security? Any time Texas tries to secure its border, the Biden administration sues. What has the Biden administration done to get the border under control? Anything? Even Democratic mayors are begging Biden to do something as more and more illegal immigrants show up in their cities.

He is a complete idiot. Someone should revoke his Texas citizenship. — V for Vendetta (@abortionisdead) December 17, 2023

No, Congressman. Border security is national security. And last I looked we are spending billions on illegal migrants’ housing, food, medical care, and other necessities. You are a disgraceful race-baiter. — Secure America 🇺🇸 (@Secure_America_) December 17, 2023

They old “right wing extremism” boogeyman argument — This too shall pass (@coolname77) December 17, 2023

Let’s round up ALL illegals in Texas and send them to San Antonio to house, feed and pay for. Thanks for volunteering Castro! — Hillary Green (@Hillary60363296) December 17, 2023

He knows he’s a damn liar! The people in his district want to pass border security measures. Prove me wrong — TexasPatriotCW2 (@el_jefe_texas) December 17, 2023

We've been assured that blacks can't be racist, but they've been very vocal in Chicago about wanting the illegal immigrants out.

Stand your ground, Republicans. For once be unified. — SpacenetTV (@SpacenetTV) December 17, 2023

It's alarming to see a focus on funding external conflicts while your own country's border security is in question. True patriotism encompasses protecting your own homeland first. It's not anti-American to demand secure borders; rather, it's a fundamental responsibility. — Phi Capital Investments (@Ghost_of_Phi) December 17, 2023

How is protecting our borders racism? Please explain. — UltraMAGA Lori (@LoriLoriLori123) December 18, 2023

Controlled, limited, legal & fair immigration isn’t racist but a benefit to the host society — Matt Smith (@msmith508) December 17, 2023

Advertisement

This is absolutely insane. It would be comical if it weren’t so subversive and dangerous. It has to meet some definition of treason. — Michael E Smith (@mikesmi81) December 17, 2023

Explain to us why Ukraine should defend its borders but the United States shouldn't.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



