Hillary Clinton Campaign Lawyer Says Donald Trump Is Plotting to Overthrow Democracy

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on December 09, 2023
AP Photo/Matthew Putney

Tell yourself whatever you need to sleep at night, we guess.

Hillary Clinton's campaign general counsel Mark Elias was the one who hired Fusion GPS, who hired Christopher Steele to fabricate the Trump dossier. Elias was a huge pusher of the fake Russian collusion story.

Elias certainly isn't the only one saying that President Donald Trump would overthrow American democracy; he's just the most recent and most shameless. And if he can convince people of that, he can get away with thinking he was doing the right thing in 2016 (after which Democracy was not overthrown).

Elias is the founder of Democracy Docket, which published the piece he's promoting:

Elias warns:

Trump is not hiding his intentions for a second term. Echoing Hitler’s rise to power, he has called his political enemies “vermin” and promised his supporters that, if elected, he would be their “retribution.”

Trump’s enablers have outlined a plan for him to replace tens of thousands of career civil servants with MAGA loyalists and to take personal control of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute his political rivals. He is almost certain to use an old law — the Insurrection Act — to convert the military into his personal domestic police force.

Since his power comes from a bottomless capacity to lie, he has contempt for the free press, which he calls the “enemy of the people.” He recently suggested that the government should censor or shut down media platforms he dislikes.

First of all, we had a great post the other day calling out all the times the Washington Post referred to Trump and Republicans as "vermin" and "rats," dehumanizing them just like Hitler and Mussolini. And second, it's Democrats like Media Matters that are trying to shut down social media platforms they dislike, even if it means gaming the system.

Besides, Trump wasn't even able to drain the swamp … we don't see him overthrowing Democracy. And it was just this week that nutcase Keith Olberman called for President Joe Biden to invoke the Insurrection Act to detain Trump.

" … and vote accordingly."

The Biden campaign could campaign on his achievements as president, like Bidenomics and the Inflation Reduction Act.

And why didn't he do it in his first term? Trump is actually running to the left of Ron DeSantis. Someone called a Trump reelection a "revenge presidency," and the more people like Elias talk, the better that sounds.

And the mainstream media will be complicit because they'll tell themselves they're just trying to save democracy by doing things like burying the Hunter Biden laptop story.

***

