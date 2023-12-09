Hillary Clinton Campaign Lawyer Says Donald Trump Is Plotting to Overthrow Democracy

Tell yourself whatever you need to sleep at night, we guess.

Hillary Clinton's campaign general counsel Mark Elias was the one who hired Fusion GPS, who hired Christopher Steele to fabricate the Trump dossier. Elias was a huge pusher of the fake Russian collusion story.

Advertisement

Elias certainly isn't the only one saying that President Donald Trump would overthrow American democracy; he's just the most recent and most shameless. And if he can convince people of that, he can get away with thinking he was doing the right thing in 2016 (after which Democracy was not overthrown).

Elias is the founder of Democracy Docket, which published the piece he's promoting:

Donald Trump is plotting to overthrow American democracy. It is not a secret, and he is not subtle. The only question is whether enough people will care enough to stop it. https://t.co/I8LS4T8sxr — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 9, 2023

Elias warns:

Trump is not hiding his intentions for a second term. Echoing Hitler’s rise to power, he has called his political enemies “vermin” and promised his supporters that, if elected, he would be their “retribution.” Trump’s enablers have outlined a plan for him to replace tens of thousands of career civil servants with MAGA loyalists and to take personal control of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute his political rivals. He is almost certain to use an old law — the Insurrection Act — to convert the military into his personal domestic police force. Since his power comes from a bottomless capacity to lie, he has contempt for the free press, which he calls the “enemy of the people.” He recently suggested that the government should censor or shut down media platforms he dislikes.

First of all, we had a great post the other day calling out all the times the Washington Post referred to Trump and Republicans as "vermin" and "rats," dehumanizing them just like Hitler and Mussolini. And second, it's Democrats like Media Matters that are trying to shut down social media platforms they dislike, even if it means gaming the system.

Besides, Trump wasn't even able to drain the swamp … we don't see him overthrowing Democracy. And it was just this week that nutcase Keith Olberman called for President Joe Biden to invoke the Insurrection Act to detain Trump.

Y’all are losing control so naturally you attack Trump 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 9, 2023

No, this is simply the latest fictional message from the Democrat's 4AM memo to legacy media and shills. It's designed to instill FUD - fear, uncertainty, and doubt - into the 80% (or so) of uninformed, apathetic, or low-information voters so they buy your lies & propaganda and… — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) December 9, 2023

" … and vote accordingly."

This is pretty rich coming from Marc Elias, isn't it? — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) December 9, 2023

The Biden campaign could campaign on his achievements as president, like Bidenomics and the Inflation Reduction Act.

SHUT UP

WE HAVE A DICTATOR NOW pic.twitter.com/4k0faXU402 — RitaC 🌟🌟🌟 (@rrm3406) December 9, 2023

You mean the Democrats, CIA, FBI, Homeland Security, are planning on doing this. That’s why these folks tell lies and have people like you scared it will be Trump. — Smurf ❌ (@Smurf4555) December 9, 2023

It's not an overthrow when it's American citizens that want it to happen.

The rigged election was the overthrow — Bob Schwaller (@BobSchwaller) December 9, 2023

You mean he's gonna lock up his political opponent who's crushing him in the polls on phony charges

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 9, 2023

You guys are hilarious. First it was “threat to democracy“, and that didn’t work so well so now it’s “overthrow the democracy“. What will it be next? Let’s go more sinister and see if that works.😀😀😀😀😀 — Bill Caskey (@billcaskey) December 9, 2023

Advertisement

How exactly will he do that? Be specific. — Joel Schamber *like Shh, Amber.* (@JoelSchamber) December 9, 2023

And why didn't he do it in his first term? Trump is actually running to the left of Ron DeSantis. Someone called a Trump reelection a "revenge presidency," and the more people like Elias talk, the better that sounds.

And the mainstream media will be complicit because they'll tell themselves they're just trying to save democracy by doing things like burying the Hunter Biden laptop story.

***