Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump

"I won't be posting here anymore," Keith Olbermann tweeted on November 28, disgusted that Elon Musk had gone QAnon. Less than 24 hours later, Olbermann was posting again, replying to a tweet by Rep. Lauren Boebert. "I never said anything about replies," he explained. "I wrote I was no longer posting new material here except for dogs in need." Then he assured us we could find links to his podcast on other social media platforms.

So he's no longer posting new material, except for this unhinged video in which he calls on President Biden to evoke the Insurrection Act and detain Donald Trump. This reminds of us Brian Stelter's favorite psychiatrist, Bandy X. Lee, who wanted Trump committed to a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Trump's gonna be in jail before the election, isn't he?

BIDEN SHOULD INVOKE THE INSURRECTION ACT AND DETAIN TRUMP...



Before Trump gets the chance to invoke the Insurrection Act and detain US.



A MODEST PROPOSAL.



Get the Tuesday Countdown Podcast here: https://t.co/t4JH938SA3 pic.twitter.com/Ru2FBEXaEd — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) December 5, 2023

That doesn't sound fascist at all.

You look like you smell like cat piss. — Joe Blow (@JoeBlowdaSKeymo) December 5, 2023

Don't you have somewhere else to be?



Oh wait.



You don't. — Reno McDallas (@RenoMcDallas) December 5, 2023

I thought this old lesbian said she was leaving. — Shadowbanned Bishop 🇺🇲 (@TheWildBishop) December 5, 2023

Man I love the haters in here. I wish there were 1 million more. — Manslick 💀 (@Manslick1) December 5, 2023

78 likes 🙄 — TonyD (@anthony87885698) December 5, 2023

Why did you steal Maddow’s glasses? — Dankey Kang (@tab_hasco) December 5, 2023

Who are you? Because the real @KeithOlbermann left last month. — El Naranja (@Naranjasupremo) December 5, 2023

What about free and fair elections? And why are you still here? — Rick Sanchez (@Mortys__Grandpa) December 5, 2023

Why are you still here? — VoteRedNow (@voterednow) December 5, 2023

Get even closer to the camera. It doesn’t make you look bat-shit crazy at all. — Mike Findlay (@MikFin) December 5, 2023

So much for no new material … if you can call this "new material."

P.S. There was no insurrection.

***

