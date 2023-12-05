Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
CNN's Jake Tapper and Atlantic Writers Warn of the Dangers of a Second...
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist...
Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season
Mitch McConnell Refuses to Call for Ouster of Bob Menendez and Twitter Is...
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine...
Chip Roy Demands the DOJ Apologize For Arresting Pro-Life Father in Front of...
Christopher Wray Tell Sen. Josh Hawley That FBI Agents Targeting Catholics Wasn't 'Intenti...
Here’s What George Santos Is Up to Now That He’s Been Expelled From...
'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director...
Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About...
WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec...
Dick Durbin Wants to Build an Army of Illegal Immigrants

Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 05, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

"I won't be posting here anymore," Keith Olbermann tweeted on November 28, disgusted that Elon Musk had gone QAnon. Less than 24 hours later, Olbermann was posting again, replying to a tweet by Rep. Lauren Boebert. "I never said anything about replies," he explained. "I wrote I was no longer posting new material here except for dogs in need." Then he assured us we could find links to his podcast on other social media platforms.

Advertisement

So he's no longer posting new material, except for this unhinged video in which he calls on President Biden to evoke the Insurrection Act and detain Donald Trump. This reminds of us Brian Stelter's favorite psychiatrist, Bandy X. Lee, who wanted Trump committed to a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Trump's gonna be in jail before the election, isn't he?

That doesn't sound fascist at all.

Recommended

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So much for no new material … if you can call this "new material."

P.S. There was no insurrection.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KEITH OLBERMANN INSURRECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
Amy Curtis
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine From Hamas
Amy Curtis
CNN's Jake Tapper and Atlantic Writers Warn of the Dangers of a Second Trump Term
Brett T.
President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist As A Jewish State
justmindy
Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results Grateful Calvin
Advertisement