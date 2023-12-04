Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters

The Hill to Taylor Swift: Save Biden, Taylor! You're His Only Hope
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 04, 2023
Twitter

It was just last week when Michigan State Rep. Emily E. Dievendorf (they/them) posted a thread on how she was "truly disappointed" in the "shaming" of protesters who block roads. "It is called disruption and it is used when people of privilege won't pay attention to suffering unless their life is inconvenienced," she tweeted, comparing road blockages to the civil rights movement.

Advertisement

People will pay even less attention to your cause when you essentially hold them hostage in their cars, keeping them from getting to work or picking up their kids from school. Some have argued that it's legally kidnapping; we'd have to check with our own Aaron Walker on that one, but it sounds valid.

We're not sure what these clowns were protesting (we're guessing climate change), but one driver decided he was not going to be inconvenienced, dragging a protester out of the way and driving through. An elderly American in Panama recently shot and killed two morons blocking the road; you'd think they'd learn a lesson.

Why do these clowns think blocking traffic or gluing themselves to artwork is going to draw any support to their cause at all?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
