Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters

It was just last week when Michigan State Rep. Emily E. Dievendorf (they/them) posted a thread on how she was "truly disappointed" in the "shaming" of protesters who block roads. "It is called disruption and it is used when people of privilege won't pay attention to suffering unless their life is inconvenienced," she tweeted, comparing road blockages to the civil rights movement.

People will pay even less attention to your cause when you essentially hold them hostage in their cars, keeping them from getting to work or picking up their kids from school. Some have argued that it's legally kidnapping; we'd have to check with our own Aaron Walker on that one, but it sounds valid.

We're not sure what these clowns were protesting (we're guessing climate change), but one driver decided he was not going to be inconvenienced, dragging a protester out of the way and driving through. An elderly American in Panama recently shot and killed two morons blocking the road; you'd think they'd learn a lesson.

Is this the way or did he go overboard? pic.twitter.com/pmXdomZ0UY — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 4, 2023

Roads are for cars, not for laying down. — Andrew. (@A_Stew412) December 4, 2023

I don't think he went far enough to be honest. This new trend of disrupting innocent people's lives for clout is ridiculous. — Ken (@BreaktheProblem) December 4, 2023

What did they expect would happen! If they had jobs, they wouldn’t have time for this nonsense! 💯 — Bryan Mabrey (@BryanMabrey3) December 4, 2023

He was being falsely imprisoned. The hell with the criminals https://t.co/JsHwKLP8iq — Cardinal Endorsement (@Gimblin) December 4, 2023

The only crime was getting a purple BMW. — g 🐊 (@gkvky6zffq) December 4, 2023

I think he showed remarkable restraint. — Darth_Autismus (@Darth_Autismus) December 4, 2023

Why do these clowns think blocking traffic or gluing themselves to artwork is going to draw any support to their cause at all?

