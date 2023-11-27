Guy Tries to Make a Racially Charged Kyle Rittenhouse Analogy, Reveals Himself to...
State Rep. 'Truly Disappointed' in the Shaming of Demonstrators Who Block Roads

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on November 27, 2023
Twitchy

There are few people worse than protests of all stripes (climate change, Palestine) who block highways. Two were recently shot to death by an elderly American in Panama, and we're surprised it hasn't happened more often. We admire the restraint of those who actually pull to a stop before butting up against one of these clowns, some of whom glue their hands to the road.

But Michigan State Rep. Emily E. Dievendorf (who uses they/them pronouns, thank you very much) is "truly disappointed" in the treatment of demonstrators who block roads. Much like those who excused rioting and looting as "the language of the unheard," Dievendorf makes excuses for protesters who block roads.

Emergency vehicles should be allowed to pass … that's so generous. How are they supposed to pass if the idiots have glued themselves to the road or chained themselves together holding hands inside PVC pipe?

Physical safety includes not playing in the road.

It's hard to believe this is a real tweet by a real person. People elected them.

Maybe some of their constituents should inconvenience Dievedorf's life. Block her driveway.

Do only "people of privilege" depend on the roads? What if some "Queers for Palestine" protesters had a rally to get to? Is blocking black drivers racist? You shouldn't have to plead your case with some nut sitting down in the road for the privilege of being let through. You're being kidnapped.

They'll vote them back in … just watch.

Does it matter at all that "disruption" like this only turns people against your cause? These morons should be shamed for thinking blocking traffic will help their cause.

***

