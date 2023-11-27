State Rep. 'Truly Disappointed' in the Shaming of Demonstrators Who Block Roads

There are few people worse than protests of all stripes (climate change, Palestine) who block highways. Two were recently shot to death by an elderly American in Panama, and we're surprised it hasn't happened more often. We admire the restraint of those who actually pull to a stop before butting up against one of these clowns, some of whom glue their hands to the road.

But Michigan State Rep. Emily E. Dievendorf (who uses they/them pronouns, thank you very much) is "truly disappointed" in the treatment of demonstrators who block roads. Much like those who excused rioting and looting as "the language of the unheard," Dievendorf makes excuses for protesters who block roads.

Truly disappointed in the shaming of demonstrators for blocking roads to make points re: violations to human rights. It is called disruption and it is used when people of privilege won't pay attention to suffering unless their life is inconvenienced. See civil rights movement. 🧵 — Emily E Dievendorf (@EmilyDievendorf) November 27, 2023

Emergency vehicles would/should be allowed to pass.



Aside from that, get over yourselves. Too many people would prefer to watch a football game than to care about human beings being murdered and/or displaced across the world or even next door and need disruption to notice. 🧵 — Emily E Dievendorf (@EmilyDievendorf) November 27, 2023

Emergency vehicles should be allowed to pass … that's so generous. How are they supposed to pass if the idiots have glued themselves to the road or chained themselves together holding hands inside PVC pipe?

That said, in movements and politics, let's not make hypocrites of ourselves. Civilians should not be casualties of our conflicts. PTSD is not a harm we want to be responsible for spreading in our anger and hurt. Physical safety of each other is a responsibility we hold. 🧵 — Emily E Dievendorf (@EmilyDievendorf) November 27, 2023

Physical safety includes not playing in the road.

But geez, nobody gets to tell you not to be angry that people have been dying and displaced for decades and that you want it to stop while they prefer to have a holiday. — Emily E Dievendorf (@EmilyDievendorf) November 27, 2023

It's hard to believe this is a real tweet by a real person. People elected them.

Get bent, facist — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 27, 2023

Of course you're from fucking Michigan. — James Lindsay, against magic (@ConceptualJames) November 27, 2023

Emily I don’t know if you know this, but most people have jobs to go to. — Right Side of History™️ (@xxclusionary) November 27, 2023

Maybe some of their constituents should inconvenience Dievedorf's life. Block her driveway.

Disruption is an act of violence and makes your protest immediately illegal. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) November 27, 2023

The "people of privilege" are blocking the road. — Brenton Steinmann (@BrentSteinmann) November 27, 2023

Do only "people of privilege" depend on the roads? What if some "Queers for Palestine" protesters had a rally to get to? Is blocking black drivers racist? You shouldn't have to plead your case with some nut sitting down in the road for the privilege of being let through. You're being kidnapped.

Assuming you thought this through, that you've put yourself in the shoes of others, like an honest polician would, to see perspectives, to be legit, to not be an instrument of tyranny... to be an American statesperson, this is what you have to say? — RAM (@ramespaulus) November 27, 2023

The right to travel freely across America unhindered is a civil right. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) November 27, 2023

You got an A plus in college CRT! Good job!

Here is the real world people work & get fired for being late. Or they have to make a flight to a funeral. Or pick up their kid from daycare.

I’m truly disappointed in you fwiw — Ms. Information (@toughdog18) November 27, 2023

Don't shame them.



Don't stop for them either. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) November 27, 2023

If you are blocking my ability to freely travel then I'm not going to listen to anything you have to say. Period. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) November 27, 2023

Not a lot of people are privileged enough to be able to run around disrupting other people's lives just so they can throw a tantrum over a psyops. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) November 27, 2023

It is false imprisonment... — Mike Dennis 🏴 (@Korn1699) November 27, 2023

People are paying attention. What they are doing is bullying people to obtain the outcome they want. That’s a subversion of the democratic process. — Radical Middle (@RadicalMiddle4) November 27, 2023

The only privileged people in this scenario are the ones who think they have the right to stand in a public roadway and obstruct traffic because it makes them feel good about themselves. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) November 28, 2023

This is how you turn majorities against you.



Those majorities will make their voting decisions on who'll punish you the hardest and do exactly the opposite of what you're protesting for.



Keep that in mind for the coming elections. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 27, 2023

They'll vote them back in … just watch.

Does it matter at all that "disruption" like this only turns people against your cause? These morons should be shamed for thinking blocking traffic will help their cause.

