Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on November 18, 2023
Twitchy

Whenever a corporation or university in the United States needs to set people straight on whiteness, the man to call is anti-racist crusader Ibram X. Kendi, who has been known to collect $20,000 for a one-hour Zoom call.

In Canada, it seems that Justin Trudeau's government picked Laith Marouf to build an anti-racism strategy for Canada.

Only $133,000? That's a bargain. Back in 2020, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave Kendi $10 million to set up his Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, which is currently collapsing from within.

Hillel Neuer reports that Laith Marouf's X account has been suspended after he told a little Jewish white supremacist turd that "we" will "crush your Jewsader Colony and the imperialist hordes on our shores." Which shores? Canada's?

He's been canceled from X, but has he been canceled from the Trudeau government? How is his "anti-racism strategy" coming along?

This comes after Canada's Parliament and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a literal Nazi two standing ovations.


Has the Trudeau government gotten its money back — or at least cut Marouf loose. He sounds like he's asking to be deported. But we all know Trudeau thought the anti-vaxx mandate truckers were the real Nazis.

***

ANTISEMITISM CANADA PALESTINE JUSTIN TRUDEAU ANTI-RACISM

