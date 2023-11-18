Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'

Whenever a corporation or university in the United States needs to set people straight on whiteness, the man to call is anti-racist crusader Ibram X. Kendi, who has been known to collect $20,000 for a one-hour Zoom call.

Advertisement

In Canada, it seems that Justin Trudeau's government picked Laith Marouf to build an anti-racism strategy for Canada.

Meet Laith Marouf. Son of a Syrian diplomat, he moved to 🇨🇦 & became a student agitator. He's a raging antisemite.⬇️@JustinTrudeau's government gave him $133,000 to build an “anti-racism strategy” for 🇨🇦 broadcasting. That’s like paying Jack the Ripper to run a women’s shelter. https://t.co/i1svpH76oe pic.twitter.com/pmCpnUg6Ft — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 17, 2023

Only $133,000? That's a bargain. Back in 2020, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave Kendi $10 million to set up his Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, which is currently collapsing from within.

Hillel Neuer reports that Laith Marouf's X account has been suspended after he told a little Jewish white supremacist turd that "we" will "crush your Jewsader Colony and the imperialist hordes on our shores." Which shores? Canada's?

BREAKING: the account of raging antisemite Laith Marouf, who was given $133,000 by the Trudeau government to run Canada's “anti-racism strategy,” has been suspended.



🧵: screenshots of the poison spewed by 🇨🇦's anti-racism guru.@JustinTrudeau, who is being held accountable? https://t.co/BcTtH8JxRO pic.twitter.com/nU70qEuVmC — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 17, 2023

Laith Marouf used this platform to openly incite to the most vile forms of racism, violence, and terrorism.



Thank you to everyone who spoke out and took action for @X to do the right thing. ✅ — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 17, 2023

He's been canceled from X, but has he been canceled from the Trudeau government? How is his "anti-racism strategy" coming along?

Thank you @elonmusk 🙏



As a Canadian, it was bad enough when the Trudeau government gave this racist our money, but to allow him to continue spewing hate online?



Evil, is an understatement.



Now Elon, can you do something about #ICantStandTrudeau? — Karen 🇨🇦 (@dkreative1) November 17, 2023

Oh my, the optics look bad on this one 😬 — BB (@BB6376602979251) November 17, 2023

And is he being deported? — dalehandyman (@dalehandyman) November 18, 2023

@PierrePoilievre @antihateca Sadly Canada is becoming a cesspool for these types because it's welcomed by the libs. The hate happening here in Canada didn't just crop up over night. Apparently it has been welcomed in and rewarded by our government. — DeanieMcGrath (@CEMcGrath2022) November 17, 2023

Progressives keep hoping to find the cause that will cure their insanity. In reality, they end up jumping from one dead horse to another. — Jeff Cunningham (@cunninghamjeff) November 17, 2023

The “anti-racists” are the the actual racists, just like the “anti-fascists” are the actual fascists. Running the the “1984” playbook on mfers that don’t read. — Dimus ᵐᶠᵉʳ 🛡️ (@encrypt_sha256) November 17, 2023

Again, Justin brings shame and embarrassment to Canada. It’s no surprise that the anti-racism strategy person is a raging antisemite. Another major f up.

Justin should be held accountable for this. It’s shameful and he needs to apologize to our Jewish community. He’s ridiculous. — TitaniumKrissy4 (@TitaniumKrissy4) November 17, 2023

Advertisement

This comes after Canada's Parliament and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a literal Nazi two standing ovations.

Marouf’s “X” account was vile. I reported so many of his tweets, but never got a follow up. Relieved to hear this dangerous Jew hater has finally been suspended. Someone has got to be held accountable for hiring Marouf, knowing his hate for Jews. He was paid over $100k. — Lisa (@YoungStreete) November 17, 2023

Why do DEI people so often turn out to be psychotic haters? It all makes sense once you realize that a hallmark of leftist activism is accusing others of precisely what you're guilty of. https://t.co/vWJ2wxG3li — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 17, 2023





Has the Trudeau government gotten its money back — or at least cut Marouf loose. He sounds like he's asking to be deported. But we all know Trudeau thought the anti-vaxx mandate truckers were the real Nazis.

***