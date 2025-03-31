'Totalitarian Insanity': J.K. Rowling Is AGHAST As Nursery School Boots a Toddler for 'Transphobia'

This may be one of the most insane stories we've ever read, and if you've followed Twitchy for any amount of time, you know the competition is stiff.

In the U.K., toddlers -- toddlers -- are being kicked out of nursery school for 'transphobia.'

This is totalitarian insanity. If you think small children should be punished for being able to recognise sex, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them. https://t.co/IZI0sP58ss — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 31, 2025

More from The Daily Mail:

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said: 'Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called 'transphobia' or homophobia is one such example. 'Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs on to such young children.' Across all primary schools and state schools, the number of pupils suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behaviour increased from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23. The largest number of suspensions for this reason in 2022-23 was in Essex, with 16, followed by Birmingham, 15, Bradford, 11 and Norfolk, eight. Figures began in the 2020-21 academic year. Lord Young, director of the Free Speech Union, said: 'I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that's a powerful argument for discarding it in favour of something less dogmatic.'

What is the 'transphobia' exactly?

Well:

Sally and Nigel Rowe, whose sons attended a Church of England school, said they received a letter from the headteacher and chair of governors which declared pupils could be designated the term if they showed 'an inability to believe a transgender person is actually a ''real'' female or male.' They claimed the letter also added that refusing to use a transgender pupil's adopted name or gender appropriate pronouns would be considered 'transphobic behaviour'.

Anyone with children knows they're brutally honest.

These kids know that a 'trans woman' is really a man and the Left seeks to brainwash them into denying reality.

Of course, trans activists who have no problem finding slights in everything don't believe this story, including Rowling critic India Willoughby:

Here's Rowling's response:

Think I might have to make myself an organ rejection card to carry alongside my donor card. ‘In the event that I need a liver and the only one available is Willoughby’s, I wish to be allowed to slide gently into the beyond.’ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 31, 2025

We laughed out loud.

From a real case, in the U.S.

How some schools in the U.S. push this self perceived idea ...

From introduction ..to reinforcement ..to confusing the student, to depression, to the student questioning self pic.twitter.com/Pily0Qbfnt — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) March 31, 2025

This is so wrong.

Little by little what goodwill they had is turning to dust in their hands — Lachlan Phillips exo/acc 👾 (@bitcloud) March 31, 2025

This writer recalls Leia's line from 'Star Wars': The more you tighten your grip, Tarkin, the more star systems will slip through your fingers.

Same vibes.

We're at the part of the story where a kid points out that the emperor is naked. — The Semantics Sheriff (@SemanticSheriff) March 31, 2025

Kids always know.

This writer laughed out loud.

"That's a boy."



"No, Charlie. That's a girl now."



"But he was a boy yesterday!"



"How dare you mock Henrietta's new identity, you little transphobe! Get out!!!" pic.twitter.com/3MJtfpW2pj — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) March 31, 2025

Pretty much sums it up.

It’s not Trump who’s going to end NATO. It’s European countries pulling crap like this that are going to end NATO. Because the US isn’t going to come to their defense when they’re becoming indistinguishable from the enemy NATO was set up to protect them from. https://t.co/1RHtSD5Xy1 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 31, 2025

THIS.

WTAF? Probably the same child who yelled The emperor has no clothes except with a different result. https://t.co/Fd8zi5KvWZ — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 31, 2025

Pretty soon the U.K. will start taking these 'transphobic kids' from parents.

What I find extraordinary about this is that the person who removed a *toddler* from a *nursery* for presumed “transphobia” had no apparent understanding of the trauma the exclusion might cause the child. Educators who put gender ideology over early-years development shouldn't be… https://t.co/1ocK6nlMJ6 — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) March 31, 2025

They don't care about the child.

Remember -- these are the same people who say education is a right. Unless you disagree with them, then they take it from you.

It's all about control.

