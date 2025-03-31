First in the Nation? Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes ELIMINATING Florida's Property Tax
'Totalitarian Insanity': J.K. Rowling Is AGHAST As Nursery School Boots a Toddler for 'Transphobia'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 31, 2025
ImgFlip

This may be one of the most insane stories we've ever read, and if you've followed Twitchy for any amount of time, you know the competition is stiff.

In the U.K., toddlers -- toddlers -- are being kicked out of nursery school for 'transphobia.'

More from The Daily Mail:

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said: 'Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called 'transphobia' or homophobia is one such example.

'Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs on to such young children.'

Across all primary schools and state schools, the number of pupils suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behaviour increased from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23.

The largest number of suspensions for this reason in 2022-23 was in Essex, with 16, followed by Birmingham, 15, Bradford, 11 and Norfolk, eight.

Figures began in the 2020-21 academic year.

Lord Young, director of the Free Speech Union, said: 'I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that's a powerful argument for discarding it in favour of something less dogmatic.'

What is the 'transphobia' exactly?

Well:

Sally and Nigel Rowe, whose sons attended a Church of England school, said they received a letter from the headteacher and chair of governors which declared pupils could be designated the term if they showed 'an inability to believe a transgender person is actually a ''real'' female or male.'

They claimed the letter also added that refusing to use a transgender pupil's adopted name or gender appropriate pronouns would be considered 'transphobic behaviour'.

Anyone with children knows they're brutally honest.

These kids know that a 'trans woman' is really a man and the Left seeks to brainwash them into denying reality.

Of course, trans activists who have no problem finding slights in everything don't believe this story, including Rowling critic India Willoughby:

Here's Rowling's response:

We laughed out loud.

This is so wrong.

This writer recalls Leia's line from 'Star Wars': The more you tighten your grip, Tarkin, the more star systems will slip through your fingers.

Same vibes.

Kids always know.

This writer laughed out loud.

Pretty much sums it up.

THIS.

Pretty soon the U.K. will start taking these 'transphobic kids' from parents.

They don't care about the child.

Remember -- these are the same people who say education is a right. Unless you disagree with them, then they take it from you.

It's all about control.

