We Have Ourselves a Ballgame! WI Conservative Early Voting Totals Look GOOD for Brad Schimel

This writer has been focused hard on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, and tomorrow is the big day.

Early voting ended late last week and now the numbers are out, and it looks cautiously optimistic for Brad Schimel.

🚨 WI Absentee Ballot Returns 1 Day Out (2023 - 2025) 🚨



In 2023, the Conservative lost by 203,431 votes (11.0%)



Ballots Returned is Up: 235,045 (+57.4%)

In-Person Ballots Cast is Up: 186,837 (+107.2%)



Notable County Numbers:



🔴 Washington - 12,479 gain (+103.1%)

Those are really good numbers.

WI Absentee Ballot Returns 1 Day Out (2023 - 2025)



Largest % Increase from 2023:



🔴 Washington - 12,479 gain (+103.1%)

🔴 Lincoln - 853 gain (+96.8%)

🔴 Polk - 1,060 gain (+82.8%)

🔴 St. Croix - 3,604 (+82.2%)

🔴 Pierce - 1,176 (+79.7%)

The polls show the race is a statistical dead heat.

We need double the poll watchers in Milwaukee. Their cheating is almost as perverted as Minneapolis. — Evets (@Evets94343955) March 31, 2025

Even the fake voters on the rolls can't overcome those gains.

Republicans need to vote in every election; local, state and national. This is the only way to prevent the left from taking over again.

Conservatives must swamp the vote tomorrow.

This meme made us giggle.

You don't have to like them. But they're part of the political landscape and conservatives need to learn how to use them or keep losing.

🚨 BREAKING: Red counties Washington, Waukesha, Racine and Kenosha are ALL significantly outperforming blue Dane and Milwaukee in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.



Brad Schimel has a chance at this. A poll today found the race statistically TIED.



It can be done.

Very strong.

But this does not mean we can rest on our laurels. Everyone who hasn't voted early needs to vote tomorrow and take someone with you.

Wisconsin can win this and flip the court red again.