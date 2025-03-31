We Have Ourselves a Ballgame! WI Conservative Early Voting Totals Look GOOD for Brad Schimel

First in the Nation? Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes ELIMINATING Florida's Property Tax
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:40 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

This writer has been focused hard on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, and tomorrow is the big day.

Early voting ended late last week and now the numbers are out, and it looks cautiously optimistic for Brad Schimel.

Those are really good numbers.

The polls show the race is a statistical dead heat.

Even the fake voters on the rolls can't overcome those gains.

Conservatives must swamp the vote tomorrow.

This meme made us giggle.

You don't have to like them. But they're part of the political landscape and conservatives need to learn how to use them or keep losing.

It can be done.

Very strong.

But this does not mean we can rest on our laurels. Everyone who hasn't voted early needs to vote tomorrow and take someone with you.

Wisconsin can win this and flip the court red again.

