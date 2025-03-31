Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions...
This Is TOTALLY Not Suspicious: Nearly FIVE THOUSAND Illegal Voters Found on Milwaukee Voter Rolls

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

This writer has lived in and around the City of Milwaukee her entire life. She even worked for the city at one point in time.

So this story does not, in any way, surprise her:

More from Just the News:

With the high-profile elections for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and enshrining voter ID in the state constitution just days away, Fair Elections Wisconsin (FEW) challenged 4,878 allegedly illegal voter registrations that had cast ballots in the November election in Milwaukee. The grassroots group’s challenges were unsuccessful, however, as the city election commission declined to investigate them.

FEW President Justin Gavery on Wednesday submitted a list of 4,878 allegedly illegal voter registrations to the Milwaukee Election Commission. Ballots were cast in the November election for all 4,878 of these voter registrations.

According to Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) data and United States Postal Service’s National Change of Address data reviewed by FEW, there are 281 voters who moved out of the county before October 24th, 2024, and 377 who moved out of state before that date.

On the commission’s website, it states that people registering to vote must include their complete and current full name and residential address.

This is insane and unacceptable.

YUP.

Excellent question.

Where are the lawsuits?

Yes, they are.

Nope.

Wow.

Just wow.

There's a reason J.B. Pritzker is throwing lots of money into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

We all know why the Election Commission isn't looking into this or removing them from the rolls.

