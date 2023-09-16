'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING

Ibram Kendi, the Left's high priest of antiracism, started up an 'antiracism' center at Boston University which, according to his website, ' ... represents a collaborative research and education effort across multiple disciplines to build a world where racial equity and social justice prevail.' The center is complete with a research center, an advocacy center and a 'narrative' center. How could this possibly do poorly?

Advertisement

Ibram Kendi’s “antiracism” center is collapsing. He hired a bunch of left-wing academics that produced almost no research, but complained that he was “exploitative” and forced them to work too hard. Now he’s laid off nearly half of the employees and they’re trashing him publicly. pic.twitter.com/6DhKXnkjLz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 17, 2023

Well, when the organization is built exclusively to promote one activist's brand ...

White professor accuses Kendi of having “too much power in the organization.” How long until our friend Henry Rogers accuses him of racism?https://t.co/VWVe6mcWus pic.twitter.com/J9SK9I4N3H — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 17, 2023

The revolution always devours its own. — Richard Wood (@WillMonox2112) September 17, 2023

He's not wrong. Antiracism has always been just another way for people to justify hating each other and gaining power over other groups.

Evil always collapses from within. Communism, Nazis, black power

Lies can never self sustain. — PolisKC (@PolisKc) September 17, 2023

As stated previously, however, it seems the structure of the organization was built to fail.

“Assistant director of narrative?” That in itself should have been a clue that it was destined to go off the rails. — Hoisttheblackflag (@HTBF1968) September 17, 2023

Oh, did we mention that Jack Dorsey, former CEO/owner of Twitter/X significantly funded this project?

Jack Dorsey’s $10M gift could have been put to much better use. And hindsight wasn’t necessary in order to see that. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) September 17, 2023

What exactly were they doing at this center anyway?

This is what I imagine these “antiracism” researchers do all day pic.twitter.com/HV9rndVqVw — Oliver Klozoff 🐳 🐊 🇦🇲 (@neocon4randpaul) September 17, 2023

Considering the profound damage Kendi's obscene 'antiracism' crusade did to the fabric of the country, the functioning of colleges and the obnoxiousness of DEI training in huge numbers of workplaces, most weren't too torn up about the news.

Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy — Sam Mangold-Lenett (@smlenett) September 17, 2023

The chaos sustains me. More! — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) September 17, 2023

Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fella pic.twitter.com/vpBzqxW1gI — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 17, 2023

Advertisement

Perhaps this will be an excellent lesson for progressives trying to make a quick buck through promoting actual racism and division. It can't last forever! Investors, maybe its time to reconsider where your money is going too.

Just some advice.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!