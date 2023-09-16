'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING

LGBTQ allies sad that all-Muslim council banned display of Pride flags
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:15 PM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Ibram Kendi, the Left's high priest of antiracism, started up an 'antiracism' center at Boston University which, according to his website, ' ... represents a collaborative research and education effort across multiple disciplines to build a world where racial equity and social justice prevail.' The center is complete with a research center, an advocacy center and a 'narrative' center. How could this possibly do poorly?

Well, when the organization is built exclusively to promote one activist's brand ...

He's not wrong. Antiracism has always been just another way for people to justify hating each other and gaining power over other groups.

As stated previously, however, it seems the structure of the organization was built to fail.

Oh, did we mention that Jack Dorsey, former CEO/owner of Twitter/X significantly funded this project?

What exactly were they doing at this center anyway?

Considering the profound damage Kendi's obscene 'antiracism' crusade did to the fabric of the country, the functioning of colleges and the obnoxiousness of DEI training in huge numbers of workplaces, most weren't too torn up about the news.

Perhaps this will be an excellent lesson for progressives trying to make a quick buck through promoting actual racism and division. It can't last forever! Investors, maybe its time to reconsider where your money is going too.

Just some advice.

