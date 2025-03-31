Scott Walker Reminds Wisconsin Voters That BILLIONS Are at Stake In Tuesday's Supreme...
Trump Is Being TOO MEAN to Poor Federal Workers Who Work SO HARD...

Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions Have Consequences

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on March 31, 2025

As Leftists keep attacking Tesla owners, burning Tesla dealerships and charging stations, and vandalizing Cybertrucks they're going to learn a very harsh lesson: Joe Biden isn't in charge anymore.

The Democratic Party isn't running the nation and that means criminal activity -- including the blatant domestic terrorism the EDS-addled Leftists are engaging in -- will actually face consequences.

The Left, of course, doesn't like this. A Harvard professor whined about felony charges after a deranged Leftist did thousands of dollars of damage to a Tesla with chewing gum.

The solution to avoiding a felony charge is simple: don't vandalize Teslas. But the Left never learns.

Over the weekend, a video of a driver cutting off a Tesla and assaulting the 61-year-old woman driving it went viral. 

Now the attacker has been identified and arrested:

Teslas have cameras all over the place.

You will be seen. You will be identified. And you will be charged.

No one ever accused the Left of being smart.

20 years should be the plea deal.

Hopefully not.

Of course, they did.

'She shouldn't have worn that short skirt.'

Media sucks.

Tesla owners have shown amazing restraint over this.

No, which is why the Left should really think this through.

Some of the Democrats they're attacking will tolerate this. Many will not.

Hope it was worth it.

We like this idea.

Yes it is.

So are we.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
