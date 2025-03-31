Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions Have Consequences

As Leftists keep attacking Tesla owners, burning Tesla dealerships and charging stations, and vandalizing Cybertrucks they're going to learn a very harsh lesson: Joe Biden isn't in charge anymore.

The Democratic Party isn't running the nation and that means criminal activity -- including the blatant domestic terrorism the EDS-addled Leftists are engaging in -- will actually face consequences.

The Left, of course, doesn't like this. A Harvard professor whined about felony charges after a deranged Leftist did thousands of dollars of damage to a Tesla with chewing gum.

The solution to avoiding a felony charge is simple: don't vandalize Teslas. But the Left never learns.

Over the weekend, a video of a driver cutting off a Tesla and assaulting the 61-year-old woman driving it went viral.

Now the attacker has been identified and arrested:

🚨#BREAKING: 33-year-old Robert Antherton has now been ARRESTED for disorderly conduct, assault, and aggressive driving after he allegedly boxed in and beat a woman driving a Tesla in Arizona.



If convicted, Antherton could face up to 20 years in prison.pic.twitter.com/sR3UeTUxYv — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 31, 2025

Teslas have cameras all over the place.

You will be seen. You will be identified. And you will be charged.

This is going to have a double effect.

- The people doing this may/will lose their right to vote (they're Democrats)

- Their behavior is creating new Republicans



Way to think this through, Dems. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2025

No one ever accused the Left of being smart.

No plea deal. 20 years sounds about right — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) March 31, 2025

20 years should be the plea deal.

Hopefully some Soros DA won't let him walk. pic.twitter.com/CxVYsBYq3p — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) March 31, 2025

Hopefully not.

You should read the Channel 12 NEWS story about the incident. They basically blame both parties and claim it was a road rage incident. — TOTALIMMUNITY (@totalimmunity) March 31, 2025

Of course, they did.

'She shouldn't have worn that short skirt.'

Media sucks.

Lucky this didn’t happen in Florida. Pewpew walking up on my car like that after cutting me off. — delmer paul (@mrdelmerpaul) March 31, 2025

Tesla owners have shown amazing restraint over this.

Neither of these people voted for Trump. https://t.co/rTqcSkugj1 — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) March 31, 2025

No, which is why the Left should really think this through.

Some of the Democrats they're attacking will tolerate this. Many will not.

20 years in prison because you watched CNN too long in one sitting and couldn't disassociate it with reality. https://t.co/7sRA3MznnO — Doug Sutherland (@dhsutherland) March 31, 2025

Hope it was worth it.

I am calling for a complete and total ban on libs in this country until we can figure out what is going on https://t.co/18BLEI9Smo — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 31, 2025

We like this idea.

This is a mental illness pandemic. https://t.co/u7uPRs3HKy — California Chill (@DispTimes) March 31, 2025

Yes it is.

I'm glad to see that this idiot is getting punished for this madness. https://t.co/73dMPQYx5z — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 31, 2025

So are we.