Air Force Giving Instructions on Adding Pronouns to Your Signature

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 11, 2023

Just as he was headed out the door to live off his pension, Gen. Mark Milley got a glowing write-up in The Atlantic, complete with glamor photos. On his way out, Milley insisted that the idea that the military had gone "woke" was "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." And yet today, on Veterans Day, President Joe Biden gave a special shout-out to "LBTQ-Plus" service members.

Libs of TikTok has obtained an instruction sheet from the U.S. Air Force instructing airmen how to include their pronouns in their email signatures.

We might have the acronym wrong, but did the Air Force adopt this slide from the LGBTQ Resource Center at the University of California San Francisco?

But no, the military isn't woke. Did Milley have his pronouns in his signature?

***

