Air Force Giving Instructions on Adding Pronouns to Your Signature

Just as he was headed out the door to live off his pension, Gen. Mark Milley got a glowing write-up in The Atlantic, complete with glamor photos. On his way out, Milley insisted that the idea that the military had gone "woke" was "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." And yet today, on Veterans Day, President Joe Biden gave a special shout-out to "LBTQ-Plus" service members.

Libs of TikTok has obtained an instruction sheet from the U.S. Air Force instructing airmen how to include their pronouns in their email signatures.

Checking in on our woke Armed Forces… The Air Force is giving lessons to airmen on how to properly put their pronouns in their signature.



Source: @samosaur pic.twitter.com/QB3oY4gdC3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2023

We might have the acronym wrong, but did the Air Force adopt this slide from the LGBTQ Resource Center at the University of California San Francisco?

Humble suggestion: Focus on flying planes and dropping bombs. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 10, 2023

I can’t imagine why recruiting numbers are so horrible. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Jjzs6N9Oet — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) November 10, 2023

We’re a joke to everyone. pic.twitter.com/EGXUCBdlNj — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) November 10, 2023

Critical race and gender theory is now thoroughly embedded into every aspect of government.



It’s going to take a iron hand to remove it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2023

This is what Americas military is focusing on? Not strength, not strategy, but pronouns?



We need warriors, not word games — John (@johnEiid) November 10, 2023

I just can’t with this shit. So happy I’m retired Air Force. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 11, 2023

The only one they'll need having this training instead of combat training is



Was/Were — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) November 10, 2023

My grandfather is rolling over in his grave. Bullying servicemen to insert pronouns is outrageous. The Biden Administration is destroying our military and putting our country last, woke political gamesmanship first. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 11, 2023

The U.S. isn't winning any wars, that's for sure. — Memology 101 (@NewsM101) November 10, 2023

We wouldn't want to misgender our enemies now, would we? — Austin (@FireBeardViking) November 10, 2023

This is what an ultimate fighting force looks like. — Mhods (@OIIIEGA) November 10, 2023

But no, the military isn't woke. Did Milley have his pronouns in his signature?

