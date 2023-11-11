Biden Made Sure to Mention 'LBTQ-Plus' During Veterans Day Speech, Then Got Confused... Again

Today is Veterans Day, and we'll kick this story off with a huge salute to all the veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces out there!

As is customary, the President of the United States delivered remarks at Arlington Cemetery and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

During Biden's speech it became clear the White House couldn't give the usual talking points a rest for even one day, but Biden botched it a little:

BIDEN: "...and that no veteran is denied the honor they earn because there is discharged for being L-B-T-Q-plus" pic.twitter.com/e5vpgY6jZh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2023

Woke Inc. might not be happy that Biden left out the "G" part even though it was undoubtedly right there on the teleprompter.

WTF! So inappropriate. Never ends. — Jules (@julievriahi) November 11, 2023

At least Biden didn't use the occasion to remind veterans about their battle against America's greatest threat: Climate change.

Why inject this angry non sequitur into Veterans Day? https://t.co/wHTVapeMYJ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 11, 2023

Because it wouldn't be the Biden administration without injecting identity politics into even the most cherished American traditions.

No mention of that of course.

Even on Veteran’s Day all the democrats have is more pandering. This administration is a disgrace. https://t.co/59kl4gN4t5 — Stormy Sunset 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@stormysunset97) November 11, 2023

And it wouldn't have been a Biden event without some of the usual confusion from the president:

Biden gets confused (again) pic.twitter.com/OOfqTvmnnr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2023

A U.S. Marine had to play the role of White House Easter Bunny today.

Joe Biden, confused and befuddled after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, has to be guided back to his place by a white gloved guard. pic.twitter.com/R1J6OUrYYn — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 11, 2023

Biden looks confused as usual after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier pic.twitter.com/m7wKqJLoUV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 11, 2023

All is well!

