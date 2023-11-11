Only 2% of 140,000 Migrants In NYC Applied for Work Permits
Antisemitism on Campus: Jewish MIT Students Physically Prevented from Attending Class

Biden Made Sure to Mention 'LBTQ-Plus' During Veterans Day Speech, Then Got Confused... Again

Doug P.  |  2:30 PM on November 11, 2023
meme

Today is Veterans Day, and we'll kick this story off with a huge salute to all the veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces out there!

As is customary, the President of the United States delivered remarks at Arlington Cemetery and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. 

During Biden's speech it became clear the White House couldn't give the usual talking points a rest for even one day, but Biden botched it a little: 

Woke Inc. might not be happy that Biden left out the "G" part even though it was undoubtedly right there on the teleprompter. 

At least Biden didn't use the occasion to remind veterans about their battle against America's greatest threat: Climate change.

Because it wouldn't be the Biden administration without injecting identity politics into even the most cherished American traditions.

No mention of that of course.

And it wouldn't have been a Biden event without some of the usual confusion from the president:

A U.S. Marine had to play the role of White House Easter Bunny today.

All is well!

***

