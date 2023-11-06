Report: Audrey Hale Manifesto Leak Is 'EXTREMELY Misleading'

As Twitchy reported earlier, Steven Crowder posted three pages allegedly from Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto. Nashville's mayor is working with the police to find out who leaked the pages (confirming that they're real).

Crowder reportedly read the entire manifesto on his program, telling how Hale wanted to "kill all you little crackers."

Apparently, the entire manifesto is out, because investigative reporter Phil Williams of NC5 says multiple sources who've read the whole thing say the leaked pages are "EXTREMELY misleading." Hale reportedly hated everyone, not just little white kids with their white privilege.

Multiple sources have told me that the selective leak of three pages of the #CovenantSchool shooting “manifesto” is EXTREMELY misleading. People who have read the whole thing say “there’s something in there for everybody.” Another, “She hated everybody.” — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) November 6, 2023

So multiple people have read the whole thing. Why not release the whole thing if the excerpt is so misleading?

This is why journalism organizations have argued for the release of the shooter’s writings so the conversation can be based on facts, not someone’s spin. — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) November 6, 2023

The trans terrorist’s words are in black and white yet MSM hacks like this Phil Williams guy are trying to gaslight you into thinking they’re being misconstrued.



This is why the MSM is going out of business.



They lie to your face while you’re looking right at the truth. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 6, 2023

“Multiple sources”.



So you have sources that have read the entire manifesto, and you’ve been withholding it from us?



I think you’re full of shit. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 6, 2023

This is nonsense. There is no spin needed for this. We have eyes. Stop treating the public like we're children. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2023

So your sources are the people who have buried it. Forgive me but I'll discard your opinion on the matter. — Brian (@Brian61208086) November 6, 2023

Real simple, release the entire thing. That seems to happen quite quickly when it fits a certain narrative. — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) November 6, 2023

Is "she hated everybody" supposed to be an improvement over what we've seen so far? She wasn't prejudiced; she hated everyone equally. But she chose to shoot up a Christian school.

Okay then release it all. There never should have been a leak in the first place because the entire document should have been made available to the public from the very beginning. https://t.co/bQvsX2FTs6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 6, 2023

They're already saying we're taking it out of context LOL — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 6, 2023

The first gambit. It is fake or misrepresented. How is it there are suddenly so many people claiming to know what is in the manifesto? If they know they are moral cowards for not sharing it all. They are not to be trusted.We don’t need or want their input. — Kerry Miller (@KerryMi34737041) November 6, 2023

Now they have to release the whole thing, because they claim this isn't real, or just a small part taken out of context... — Zombo (@13Zombo13) November 6, 2023

It shouldn’t have to have been “leaked” the issue is if it were a straight white conservative we’d have had known their entire life in under an hour. — Jon (@Jellyjon_91) November 6, 2023

It was probably a mostly peaceful manifesto. — Caren Macleod (@caren_macleod) November 6, 2023

So they're more concerned about finding out who leaked it than they are about releasing the entire thing so we can take those excerpts in "context." If Hale hated everybody, we should know about it.

