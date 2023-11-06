The 'Democrat Money Machine' Is Funding Pro-Hamas Activities and The Daily Caller Has...
'That's Not the Question That Needs Answered.' Nashville Mayor Vows to Find Trans Manifesto Leaker

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:15 PM on November 06, 2023
Twitchy

Hours after the Nashville shooter's partial manifesto was released by Steven Crowder, detailing disturbing hate-based motivations, Nashville's mayor is on top of what matters most in this case: WHO leaked the document!

However, people are confused as to why this is such a priority when the manifesto has been under wraps for months.

No reason to keep the entire document hidden from public view any longer.

Makes you wonder.

Why keep it a secret this long? Most manifestos, social media, even posts the shooter liked are released and analyzed by the media. Yet this case has been kept quiet for nearly a year!

The mayor's office has a lot to answer for beyond just who leaked those images. 

