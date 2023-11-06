'That's Not the Question That Needs Answered.' Nashville Mayor Vows to Find Trans Manifesto Leaker

Hours after the Nashville shooter's partial manifesto was released by Steven Crowder, detailing disturbing hate-based motivations, Nashville's mayor is on top of what matters most in this case: WHO leaked the document!

The Nashville mayor's office has confirmed they are working with Metro legal to determine how those images were released to anyone.



We are working to update this story. https://t.co/wRm7JjgWcs — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) November 6, 2023

Sounds like they just confirmed it https://t.co/yf0sWwA0iT — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 6, 2023

However, people are confused as to why this is such a priority when the manifesto has been under wraps for months.

That's really not the question people want answered. https://t.co/V3dNDIsZwE — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 6, 2023

The problem is not that they have been released. It’s that they were hidden in the first place. https://t.co/QxTwoARhp4 — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) November 6, 2023

They’re more concerned about the leak than the words written in the manifesto https://t.co/kcs4juJpQT — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) November 6, 2023

They’ll put more people on the case figuring out who leaked it than addressing the crime in the first place… https://t.co/C042xZl4Og — RedHawk (@redpilledhawk) November 6, 2023

We need to determine why those images weren’t released sooner https://t.co/dVJY8m6Hmv — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 6, 2023

Well Nashville Mayor @freddieoconnell confirms the manifesto leak.



Now that’s out of the way, we ready to discuss why Federal AND Local governments are hiding information from the public? https://t.co/tb3N94Cy0R — TayzerGG⚡️ (@TayzerGG) November 6, 2023

No reason to keep the entire document hidden from public view any longer.

The real story is in: How did this information of great public interest get out to the public? https://t.co/SvXdSQYkGJ — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) November 6, 2023

Makes you wonder.

Prediction: We will know the leaker within a week, we will see them be published and reprimanded for it and it will be made into a bigger deal than the documents themselves.



All the while the SCOTUS/Dobbs leaker has never been identified.



It’s all on purpose. https://t.co/NMyqYcy2rp — Frank Butcher (@FrankButcher81) November 6, 2023

So not only is it real, the Nashville government was deliberately suppressing it.



Yet another example of how the government works against us daily. https://t.co/m42SlbqeSd — Agent Max Remington, Americanist 🇺🇸 (@AgentMax90) November 6, 2023

Right, let’s ask who released it and not WHY the manifesto wasn’t released after all this time lmfao… y’all suck 😂



-Signed, a Tennessean https://t.co/RZVNBMDT6R — Aaron 🇺🇸 (@A_FOtheGOAT) November 6, 2023

Why keep it a secret this long? Most manifestos, social media, even posts the shooter liked are released and analyzed by the media. Yet this case has been kept quiet for nearly a year!

The mayor's office has a lot to answer for beyond just who leaked those images.

