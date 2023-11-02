Hamas Supporters in the UK Planning to Take Over Remembrance Day

As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House on Wednesday announced the development of the "first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States." Vice President Kamala Harris also announced it on X with a video:

Taking on hate is a national priority.



Today, @POTUS and I are announcing the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.



This action is the latest step forward in our work to combat a surge of hate in America. pic.twitter.com/pxZAn7RymY — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 1, 2023

Jewish students at universities are barricading themselves in libraries while angry mobs of pro-Hamas demonstrators bang on the doors and call for Israel's destruction, but we're worried that mobs celebrating the slaughter of 1,400 Israelis might trigger "Islamophobia."

There was already a massive pro-Hamas protest in London, and we mean massive. It looks like they're going to do it again on Remembrance Day, the U.K.'s version of Memorial Day.

UK Hamas supporters are now planning a "million man march" on Remembrance Day. They plan to defame our war-dead and desecrate the Cenotaph itself. This is the tipping point. If such a march goes ahead then the people of Britain must come out and stop these barbarians. — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) November 2, 2023

No one will stop them. Forget Britain's war dead … think about the thousands of children that Israel has killed in the past three weeks.

Stand with humanity🙏😈 — Ajay Kumar (@Ajaykumar__123) November 2, 2023

So many of us have seen this coming. The U.S. is next. — Kevin Miller (@MillerBurgers) November 2, 2023

Your authorities are going around arresting and giving people citations for mean tweets. You're clearly on your own in this. You have my prayers from across the pond, but I hope your citizens are prepared to put their bodies on the line. The bad guys definitely are. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) November 2, 2023

The Metropolitan Police are busy tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis so as not to "escalate tensions."

They can't stop anybody. They were disarmed long ago. — Stephen Makk (@MakkStephen) November 2, 2023

As an American who lived in Britain for 10 years, I'm left wondering:



why did the once-proud, once-indominable British people become so gutless & spineless in the face of barbarism? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) November 2, 2023

It would be nice if Brits would come out in force to defend their history and civilization, but I doubt they will. They have been force fed leftwing culture for so long, I don't know that the British have the will to save their civilization. — George Michael Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) November 2, 2023

Definitely.



Such an act would be a declaration of war.



The people offended by cartoons or the Koran being scuffed show total disrespect to British values and culture. — 🇮🇱 Israel 🇮🇱 (@Eds_Tweets_) November 2, 2023

Its too late — secretsauce (@secretsauc35339) November 2, 2023

Afraid so.

Good luck 😢🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/hHIofmWhgU — Liran Reality Rover (@LiransPro) November 2, 2023

They won’t stop it. They won’t be allowed. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 2, 2023

Good luck with that. Met Police will take the knee and arrest the British Army members marching at the Cenotaph for "disturbing community relations". UK political elite are cowards, pandering to whatever extremist organisation there is. — AN (@ABSCreditguy) November 2, 2023

Not sure if the UK has not passed the point of no return..It might be they're defeated.. 😔 — ThePragmaticObserver (@asaf_ko) November 2, 2023

It's incredible that Britain is falling without even fighting and that is France that seems to be much more ready to fight. — Binyamin Lachkar - בנימין לאשקר 🇮🇱 (@benjilachkar) November 2, 2023

I believe the men of your country, the types of men who assure the barbarians do not come over the wall understand this. But most of your men listen to your kind women who do not understand, nor can comprehend what the barbarians plan to do with them. — Eddie Hill (@XEddieHill) November 2, 2023

Some people are tagging the Metropolitan Police and accusing Murray of inciting violence, and the sad thing is, the cops will probably show up at his home and arrest him.

