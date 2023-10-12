'Gaza's government' calls on international community to halt Israel's attacks

CNN: Official says Israel cannot confirm that babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 12, 2023
Twitter

Journalists aren't doing their best covering the war between Israel and Hamas; for example, the New York Times changed the word "terrorists" to "gunmen" and apparently the CBC has told journalists not to use the word terrorist when referring to Hamas. Radicals on the Left prefer to call them "decolonizers" or "the resistance."

The Spectator Index got hit with a Community Note when it reported the breaking news that Gaza's government is calling on the international community to halt Israel's attacks.

"Readers added context they thought people might want to know: Since 2007, 'Gaza’s government' has been Hamas."

The Palestinians voted for Hamas. Hamas is their government.


"Gaza's government" has done nothing for the Palestinian people and used all its resources to plan an attack on Israel. That's because they elected terrorists. These are the leaders they chose.

