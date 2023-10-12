'Gaza's government' calls on international community to halt Israel's attacks

Journalists aren't doing their best covering the war between Israel and Hamas; for example, the New York Times changed the word "terrorists" to "gunmen" and apparently the CBC has told journalists not to use the word terrorist when referring to Hamas. Radicals on the Left prefer to call them "decolonizers" or "the resistance."

The Spectator Index got hit with a Community Note when it reported the breaking news that Gaza's government is calling on the international community to halt Israel's attacks.

BREAKING: Gaza's government says the area is facing a humanitarian disaster, calls on international community to halt Israel's attacks. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 11, 2023

"Readers added context they thought people might want to know: Since 2007, 'Gaza’s government' has been Hamas."

The Palestinians voted for Hamas. Hamas is their government.

Gaza's government is literally Hamas. — Eli Winter (@ElijaWinter) October 11, 2023

Not a parallel government. Hamas IS the elected government. — Cobia-Actual (@AtxCobia) October 12, 2023

Gaza's government is Hamas. Gaza's government murdered, raped, burned, decapitated over a thousand citizens of Israel. — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) October 12, 2023





Oh.. why didn't their own government stop the Hamas attacks? — God (@scott239florida) October 11, 2023

Gaza's government is Hamas using the term Gaza's Government is misleading. — Sterling DuPre (@SterlingDuPre) October 11, 2023

The “Humanitarian Disaster” was Hamas making the mistake to attack innocent people,,



What’s happening now are just the consequences of that decision by “GAZA Government “#StandWithIsrael as they #EliminateHAMAS — Proncey🐘 (@Proncey) October 12, 2023

Hamas wins elections in Gaza, so its Hamas Government.



Hamas should surrender and ask for help. — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) October 11, 2023

Fixed for you. BREAKING: H@mas says the area is facing a humanitarian disaster (caused by us), calls on international community to halt Israel's attacks. — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) October 12, 2023

hmm.. maybe Gaza's government should arrest Hamas..



Clearly they are a Humanitarian disaster — UGH ugh (@Uugher7) October 11, 2023

Gaza government? What government? — ARP (@templebuilder72) October 11, 2023

I thought they are the government. How did they not know what they were doing? — Felix Olusola Abayomi (@felabayomi) October 11, 2023

Gaza Government is actually Hamas which triggered it all in the first place by massacring Israeli women and children. — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) October 11, 2023

"Gaza's government" has done nothing for the Palestinian people and used all its resources to plan an attack on Israel. That's because they elected terrorists. These are the leaders they chose.

***