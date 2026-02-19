Wife of Illegal Who Killed Georgia Teacher Says What Happened, Happened

Absurd Tara Palmeri Goes Nuclear: Accuses Michael Tracey of Being Paid to Smear...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 19, 2026
ImgFlip

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, the DHS X account stepped in to call a post with 22,000 retweets an "utterly disgusting lie." Faith M. Jackson posted that ICE had killed a teacher:

That's not how the news story she reposted told it. But the utterly disgusting lie took off:

The post continues:

… while fleeing from federal officers who were attempting to initiate a traffic stop.

It’s so sickening that these political hacks do everything to twist the narrative and make foreign criminals the good guys.

Seriously? Lumping the teacher in with Renee Good and Alex Pretti? 

WJCL interviewed the wife of Oscar Vasquez Lopez, who tried to flee from a traffic stop and rammed into Linda Davis' car, killing her instantly. We don't know how the affiliate edited the interview, but Lopez's wife never expresses any remorse.

The post continues:

… Totally incompatible with American society.

 What happened, happened. Some people did something.

Once again, the DHS X account had to step in and try to stomp out this viral lie that ICE had killed a teacher.

The post continues:

… Politicizing and lying about this tragedy is abhorrent and despicable.

We're glad DHS is keeping on this story. Lopez killed Davis, period.

Maybe some out-of-work theater kids will do an interpretive dance, acting out the car crash.

As we reported earlier this week, Lopez was arrested by CCPD officers and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and failure to obey a traffic control device. But still, white liberal women will defend him.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

