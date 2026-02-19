Wife of Illegal Who Killed Georgia Teacher Says What Happened, Happened

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, the DHS X account stepped in to call a post with 22,000 retweets an "utterly disgusting lie." Faith M. Jackson posted that ICE had killed a teacher:

ICE killed a teacher in Georgia today when they chose to chase a man who posed no danger and had no criminal history.

Linda Davis was killed by ICE today. A Black woman, a beloved teacher, killed by ICE in Savannah, Georgia. https://t.co/g20AHJpF8V — Faith M. Jackson-🐦‍⬛🟦🟧 🪷 (@kissedbythesun) February 17, 2026

That's not how the news story she reposted told it. But the utterly disgusting lie took off:

This dipshit gets on the internet and straight-up lies to millions of her followers across social media, claiming that ICE killed a Georgia teacher.



Police said their investigation found that an illegal immigrant, 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, crashed into Davis’s vehicle… pic.twitter.com/RO3cMcVo4i — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 18, 2026

The post continues:

… while fleeing from federal officers who were attempting to initiate a traffic stop. It’s so sickening that these political hacks do everything to twist the narrative and make foreign criminals the good guys.

This is Linda Davis, a special education teacher who was killed in a car crash involving ICE agents



The agents didn’t render aid.



She was minutes from her school and bled to death in her car.



They didn’t offer aid to Renee Good or Alex Pretti either.



Say her name too. pic.twitter.com/S7We3tvqQT — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) February 19, 2026

Seriously? Lumping the teacher in with Renee Good and Alex Pretti?

WJCL interviewed the wife of Oscar Vasquez Lopez, who tried to flee from a traffic stop and rammed into Linda Davis' car, killing her instantly. We don't know how the affiliate edited the interview, but Lopez's wife never expresses any remorse.

The wife of the unlicensed, uninsured illegal who killed Georgia teacher Linda Davis shows zero sympathy for the victim’s family, is only concerned about her husband being deported:



“What happened, happened…he has no criminal record until yesterday bc they were following him.”… pic.twitter.com/2vTSVH9Bcf — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) February 19, 2026

The post continues:

… Totally incompatible with American society.

What happened, happened. Some people did something.

Once again, the DHS X account had to step in and try to stomp out this viral lie that ICE had killed a teacher.

Here’s the truth:



Linda Davis, an innocent American, was tragically killed by a criminal illegal alien.



His name is Oscar Vasquez Lopez. He never should have been here.



Davis sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.… https://t.co/JW66GY51zY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 19, 2026

The post continues:

… Politicizing and lying about this tragedy is abhorrent and despicable.

We're glad DHS is keeping on this story. Lopez killed Davis, period.

"Involving ICE agents" - deceptive enough to mislead the casual (or biased) reader while not outright lying.



They're so desperate for a sympathetic story that can withstand scrutiny they'll weaponize any tragedy. — Elle 🏹☕ (@ch_elle_) February 19, 2026

Maybe some out-of-work theater kids will do an interpretive dance, acting out the car crash.

I knew they would blame ICE, they don't care about the whole story. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) February 18, 2026

ICE agents should be able to sue these people for defamation — Mayra (@Mayrar143143) February 18, 2026

In the report I read it said that when Lopez fled he made a reckless u-turn, ran red light and hit her car. That's not on ICE, they didn't force him to do those things - he made the decision to flee and drive in manner that put the safety of other's at risk. — Elisabeth C. (@elisac_usa) February 18, 2026

He initially stopped and then fled. He killed her less than 1/2 mile from stop he fled - less then 2,600 feet.

Note: he was unlicensed, made multiple illegal u-turns and ran several red lights during this 1/2 mile. — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) February 18, 2026

It’s honestly disgusting how some people will look a grieving family in the eye and lie just to protect a narrative. — Elina Vibes (@elina_vibes) February 18, 2026

He has no criminal record until he committed a crime... yeah. Because he committed several serious ones in a single afternoon. — Ultra Maga Corgi King (@Corgi_King0421) February 19, 2026

He was driving without a license and insurance. Which is illegal.



And then he killed an innocent American.



I pay too damn much money on auto insurance for illegals to drive without having it.



This two tiered bullshit is going to Fkg end one way or another. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 19, 2026

"What happened, happened"



Never go full Ilhan Omar. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 19, 2026

Who killed her?



Why are you people so appalling and disingenuous? — Leftwaffen-Watch ⬜️ (@LeftwaffenWatch) February 19, 2026

As we reported earlier this week, Lopez was arrested by CCPD officers and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and failure to obey a traffic control device. But still, white liberal women will defend him.

