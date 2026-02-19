WaPo: Dancers Reenact Shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Front of Trump-Kennedy Center

The Washington Post just laid off 300 people, but had a cameraman handy to catch interpretive-dance renditions of the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents. The Washington Post says it was "a group of dancers" without letting us know who exactly organized this stunt. Whoever it was, they found enough dancers to form a maroon Honda Pilot SUV and to portray Good and the ICE agent she tried to run down (that bit didn't make the cut).

Advertisement

The Post notes that this took place on Presidents' Day. This took time to choreograph and rehearse … we guess they have some free time now that everyone's canceling their performances at the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Seriously, watch this:

A group of dancers performed outside the Kennedy Center and the Lincoln Memorial on Presidents' Day in protest of the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis. Broadway and former Kennedy Center dancers were a part of the performance,… pic.twitter.com/j3LhpvU643 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2026

The post continues:

… according to Playbill. The team of dancers shared on social media that they were able to complete the full performance near the Lincoln Memorial, but were shut down by authorities outside the Kennedy Center midway through the dance.

You mean authorities saved them from further embarrassment by shutting them down. And why are they "former Kennedy Center dancers"? Did they all quit in protest when President Trump's name went up on the building?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) February 19, 2026

I really thought it was parody, i guess it is in a way — Northshored (@JonnyThom157564) February 19, 2026

That will really change the hearts and minds — Rambo (@Rambo2585790) February 19, 2026

If I cringe any harder I’ll break my neck. — I'm that suburban mom Trump voter (@GinaBritton14) February 19, 2026

Gayest shit ever. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) February 19, 2026

Well I'm convinced. — DadBodoftheGods (@DadBodoftheGods) February 19, 2026

The official sketch's name is "FAFO" — observer (@clwnwrldobsrvr) February 19, 2026

Do they take requests? I'd like to see them reenact the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Nobody danced to support the families of those killed by illegals that are on the news pretty much every day now? — Red Head Sophia (@RedHeadS0phia) February 19, 2026

But no interpretive dance for Jocelyn Nungaray. — Rocco Tommaso (@RoccoTommaso02) February 19, 2026

Nope. It never crossed their minds.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.