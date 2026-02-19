WaPo: Dancers Reenact Shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Front of Trump-Kennedy Center

Bodies Buried at Epstein Ranch? New Mexico Allegedly Opens Disturbing Probe
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on February 19, 2026
AngieArtist

The Washington Post just laid off 300 people, but had a cameraman handy to catch interpretive-dance renditions of the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents. The Washington Post says it was "a group of dancers" without letting us know who exactly organized this stunt. Whoever it was, they found enough dancers to form a maroon Honda Pilot SUV and to portray Good and the ICE agent she tried to run down (that bit didn't make the cut).

The Post notes that this took place on Presidents' Day. This took time to choreograph and rehearse … we guess they have some free time now that everyone's canceling their performances at the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Seriously, watch this:

The post continues:

… according to Playbill.

The team of dancers shared on social media that they were able to complete the full performance near the Lincoln Memorial, but were shut down by authorities outside the Kennedy Center midway through the dance.

You mean authorities saved them from further embarrassment by shutting them down. And why are they "former Kennedy Center dancers"? Did they all quit in protest when President Trump's name went up on the building?

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)
Sam J.
Do they take requests? I'd like to see them reenact the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Nope. It never crossed their minds.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

Thirteen LIES: Another Reid Hoffman/Epstein Bombshell Just DROPPED and WOOF, This One's a DOOZY (THREAD)
Sam J.
Bodies Buried at Epstein Ranch? New Mexico Allegedly Opens Disturbing Probe
justmindy
President Trump to Obama: You Just Gave Classified Info on Aliens – Big Mistake
justmindy
The Hand That Feeds: Commie Mamdani Wants to Take a Big Bite Out of NYC Teacher's Pension Fund
Eric V.
Stunning and BRAVE: Reason Sen Chris Van Hollen Gives for Skipping Trump's SOTU Backfires SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.
'Insanity'! Here Are Some of NYC Mayor Mamdani's Spending Priorities (While Slashing the NYPD Budget)
Doug P.

