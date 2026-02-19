Detroit Police Officer and Sergeant Face Firing for Breaking Policy and Tipping Off CBP

Detroit is a sanctuary city, meaning that local law enforcement is not supposed to cooperate with federal immigration agents in any way. WXYZ Detroit reports that a police officer and a sergeant faced firing on Thursday after the police chief said they broke policy.
A meeting today could decide the fate of two Detroit Police Officers. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said earlier this week that he intends to fire an officer and a sergeant, who he says broke policy.
The behavior in question? Calling Customs and Border Protection during two separate traffic stops, and ultimately getting the individuals involved into federal custody.
The highly-anticipated meeting will be taking place at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. The goal of today's meeting will be to discuss the chief's request for suspension without pay for the two employees.
Chief Bettison made the suspension announcement at a police Board of Commissioners meeting last week, saying he wants to go even further than that and fire the officer and sergeant involved in the two stops.
It’s absurd that two Detroit police officers would face punishment for alerting CBP about a criminal illegal alien — they are American heroes who chose public safety first.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 19, 2026
When policy conflicts with federal law the policy makers should go jail.— Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) February 19, 2026
Sounds like our police get less due diligence than criminal aliens.— 1776 ULTRA MAGA JSR🍊🍊 (@cpamba33) February 19, 2026
Both will be immediately hired by agencies who deserve them.— WYUSMCCOP (@wyusmcleo) February 19, 2026
Those officers will have no problem getting a job in a RED State. They will receive better pay & benefits, but best of all RESPECT from the communities they protect & serve.— Rain Crow (@RaincrowOK1838) February 19, 2026
Followed the law…— Patriot PatPa (@GuzekPatrick) February 19, 2026
Or broke policy… 🤔
The officers did their job. Hope they sue for damages.— JulesLM (@Jlmartin1234) February 19, 2026
Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison should be charged with treason against the United States and face the maximum penalty under law.— Commander Matt (@MystereWriter) February 19, 2026
They should quit and join ICE. They can use good officers like these.— Mary Enderle (@mippolito2021) February 19, 2026
Thats gonna be quite the wrongful termination lawsuit.— Dogemaster General (@_Swamp_Fox_) February 19, 2026
Suspended or fired because they broke "policy"? ICE or the Border Patrol would be happy to hire them.
***
