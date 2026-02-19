Detroit Police Officer and Sergeant Face Firing for Breaking Policy and Tipping Off CBP

America Owns Hockey: US Women Win OT Gold, Leave Canada Spiraling and Seething
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 19, 2026
Twitchy

Detroit is a sanctuary city, meaning that local law enforcement is not supposed to cooperate with federal immigration agents in any way. WXYZ Detroit reports that a police officer and a sergeant faced firing on Thursday after the police chief said they broke policy.

Advertisement

WXYZ Detroit reports:

A meeting today could decide the fate of two Detroit Police Officers. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said earlier this week that he intends to fire an officer and a sergeant, who he says broke policy.

The behavior in question? Calling Customs and Border Protection during two separate traffic stops, and ultimately getting the individuals involved into federal custody.

The highly-anticipated meeting will be taking place at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. The goal of today's meeting will be to discuss the chief's request for suspension without pay for the two employees.

Chief Bettison made the suspension announcement at a police Board of Commissioners meeting last week, saying he wants to go even further than that and fire the officer and sergeant involved in the two stops.

Suspended or fired because they broke "policy"? ICE or the Border Patrol would be happy to hire them.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

BORDER PATROL ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

