Renee Good Memorial Burned in Firey but Mostly Peaceful Incident

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 19, 2026
We're writing a lot about Renee Good today. First, she was remembered with an interpretive dance recreating her shooting after trying to run down an ICE agent. Now we're learning from Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig that the memorial for Good was set on fire and burned. Craig wants everyone involved in this hateful incident held accountable.

CBS News reports:

The memorial for Renee Good, who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, was set on fire Tuesday night, a Minneapolis City Council member said.

Jason Chavez, who represents the area where Good was killed, said someone poured gasoline on a fenced part of the memorial at 33rd Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses say they found gas canisters on the ground after dousing the flames.

The Minneapolis Police Department said someone set fire to a pile of wood, and the fire was extinguished by the time officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. No one was injured, but several items at the memorial site were damaged.

Did Gwen Walz smell the smoke from her kitchen window? Minneapolis has a history of arson. But as Sally Kohn told small business owners whose shops were being burned to the ground in 2020, "property is insured and can be replaced." We were also told that riots were the language of the unheard. The Good memorial can be replaced.

What if this were a pro-ICE protest? It's just property that can be replaced.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

