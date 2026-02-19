Renee Good Memorial Burned in Firey but Mostly Peaceful Incident

We're writing a lot about Renee Good today. First, she was remembered with an interpretive dance recreating her shooting after trying to run down an ICE agent. Now we're learning from Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig that the memorial for Good was set on fire and burned. Craig wants everyone involved in this hateful incident held accountable.

Advertisement

Last night the memorial for Renee Good was set on fire and destroyed.



Renee’s family and the Minneapolis community deserve the chance to mourn her. This is unacceptable and we must hold anyone involved in this hateful incident accountable.https://t.co/bd2f9oWYRf — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 18, 2026

CBS News reports:

The memorial for Renee Good, who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, was set on fire Tuesday night, a Minneapolis City Council member said. Jason Chavez, who represents the area where Good was killed, said someone poured gasoline on a fenced part of the memorial at 33rd Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses say they found gas canisters on the ground after dousing the flames. The Minneapolis Police Department said someone set fire to a pile of wood, and the fire was extinguished by the time officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. No one was injured, but several items at the memorial site were damaged.

Did Gwen Walz smell the smoke from her kitchen window? Minneapolis has a history of arson. But as Sally Kohn told small business owners whose shops were being burned to the ground in 2020, "property is insured and can be replaced." We were also told that riots were the language of the unheard. The Good memorial can be replaced.

After chanting “it's just property” for 6 years, Minnesota Democrats have finally decided arson is bad. pic.twitter.com/52idKOkWmU — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 19, 2026

Was it fiery but mostly peaceful? pic.twitter.com/rmN7bcUZpu — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) February 19, 2026

Looks like a peaceful protest to me. — R. E. Dufresne (@allamorican) February 19, 2026

The photo leaves me with some questions. Is the memorial next to a firewood pile, along a wooden fence, and were people leaving burning candles there? — Kerri Houston (@DaisyGirlViking) February 19, 2026

Tell them to just pretend it was a police station or a black-owned business downtown. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) February 19, 2026

Well, Minneapolis is a rough town. Stuff happens. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 19, 2026

Now do Charlie Kirk’s memorial. Oh yeah, those were defaced daily and no one cared except us. — TheFoxesSay (@TheFoxesSay) February 19, 2026

Was it insured? I've been told its A-OK if it's insured. — Sort-Of-Mad Max (@robert42495) February 19, 2026

Burning down a memorial: hateful.



Burning down businesses that people spent dozens or hundreds of years of their life, blood, sweat, and tears building: legitimate protest. — Thorns and Thistles (@ThornsBTC) February 19, 2026

Advertisement

The arsonist allegedly muttered, "I'm not mad at you, ho," before he struck the match — Crochet Renee (@ChainsAndWIPs) February 19, 2026

NOW arson is bad. It used to be "just property" and something that was apparently part of the white patriarchy. Now it's sacrosanct. Just admit you have no actual standards or immutable rules, and that whatever you decide helps your side is what the truth should be. — Dave Switzer (@profswitzer) February 19, 2026

What if this were a pro-ICE protest? It's just property that can be replaced.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.