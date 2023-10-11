It looks like the NY Times decided 'terrorists' was too strong a word to describe Hamas

After seeing the atrocities that Hamas terrorists committed in Israel that left at least 1,200 dead and nearly 3,000 wounded, you would think the media would consider no word to be off limits when it comes to describing the murderers.

Advertisement

However, the New York Times was spotted making a slight update to the subheadline of a story. It appears that somebody thought "terrorists" was a bit too strong of a word to appear at the top of a story:

Change in Abstract pic.twitter.com/oPM96LVdFC — Editing TheGrayLady (@nyt_diff) October 11, 2023

They had it right the first time, but in the name of "journalism" a change was apparently deemed necessary.

🚨Holy shit you can’t make this up.



The New York Times published a story referring to Hamas as “terrorists” and then changed it to “gunmen.” pic.twitter.com/zp7vQUrHn3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Here's the archive link with the original version that labeled Hamas as "terrorists" https://t.co/tmfYd9VZM5



Link to updated version calling them "gunmen" https://t.co/skOkc0TGhj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

One can't help but wonder who requested the change and who at the Times agreed to make it.

Rashida Tlaib would probably still consider "gunmen" to be too strong of a word to use.

NYT changed Terrorists reference to Hamas and made them Gunmen, no wonder why Musk is winning his War against Legacy Media so easily! https://t.co/Hf1dsz5DxG — Ankiit Koomar (@AnkiitKoomar) October 11, 2023

New York Times predictably embarrassing https://t.co/IbHKvXRtTg — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 11, 2023

Wait for the second change to "freedom fighters." https://t.co/5pdBHCfv00 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 11, 2023

Maybe a third change is on the way:

terrorists



gunmen



austere religious scholars — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) October 11, 2023

We'd laugh if that wasn't a distinct possibility.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!