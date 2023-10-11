BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well...
It looks like the NY Times decided 'terrorists' was too strong a word to describe Hamas

Doug P.  |  10:39 AM on October 11, 2023
After seeing the atrocities that Hamas terrorists committed in Israel that left at least 1,200 dead and nearly 3,000 wounded, you would think the media would consider no word to be off limits when it comes to describing the murderers. 

However, the New York Times was spotted making a slight update to the subheadline of a story. It appears that somebody thought "terrorists" was a bit too strong of a word to appear at the top of a story:

They had it right the first time, but in the name of "journalism" a change was apparently deemed necessary. 

One can't help but wonder who requested the change and who at the Times agreed to make it. 

Rashida Tlaib would probably still consider "gunmen" to be too strong of a word to use.

Maybe a third change is on the way:

We'd laugh if that wasn't a distinct possibility.

