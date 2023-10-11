It looks like the NY Times decided 'terrorists' was too strong a word to describe Hamas

After seeing the atrocities that Hamas terrorists committed in Israel that left at least 1,200 dead and nearly 3,000 wounded, you would think the media would consider no word to be off limits when it comes to describing the murderers.
However, the New York Times was spotted making a slight update to the subheadline of a story. It appears that somebody thought "terrorists" was a bit too strong of a word to appear at the top of a story:
Change in Abstract pic.twitter.com/oPM96LVdFC— Editing TheGrayLady (@nyt_diff) October 11, 2023
They had it right the first time, but in the name of "journalism" a change was apparently deemed necessary.
🚨Holy shit you can’t make this up.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023
The New York Times published a story referring to Hamas as “terrorists” and then changed it to “gunmen.” pic.twitter.com/zp7vQUrHn3
Here's the archive link with the original version that labeled Hamas as "terrorists" https://t.co/tmfYd9VZM5— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023
Link to updated version calling them "gunmen" https://t.co/skOkc0TGhj
One can't help but wonder who requested the change and who at the Times agreed to make it.
.@nytimes you have problems.— 🆑 Chet Long (@RealChetBLong) October 11, 2023
Rashida Tlaib would probably still consider "gunmen" to be too strong of a word to use.
"Austere scholars of guns" https://t.co/ueEPayFdQ3— zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 11, 2023
NYT changed Terrorists reference to Hamas and made them Gunmen, no wonder why Musk is winning his War against Legacy Media so easily! https://t.co/Hf1dsz5DxG— Ankiit Koomar (@AnkiitKoomar) October 11, 2023
New York Times predictably embarrassing https://t.co/IbHKvXRtTg— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 11, 2023
Wait for the second change to "freedom fighters." https://t.co/5pdBHCfv00— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 11, 2023
Maybe a third change is on the way:
terrorists— Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) October 11, 2023
gunmen
austere religious scholars
We'd laugh if that wasn't a distinct possibility.
***
