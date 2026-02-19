Absentee Mom's Illegal Stay Leads to Daughter's Disney Visit Ending in 4-Month ICE Detention

When you read a tweet like this, the first thing you should look for is the rest of the story.

Maria Antonia Guerra Montoya, 9, said she "only wanted to be on vacation like a normal family." https://t.co/hWiNepTQ9e — Miami New Times (@miaminewtimes) February 19, 2026

Advertisement

Last August, Maria Antonia Guerra Montoya and her family enjoyed a vacation together at Disney World. It was so fun, the 9-year-old said, that she begged her mom to return months later for the park’s annual Halloween celebration, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. As Maria Antonia later recalled to ProPublica reporter Mica Rosenberg — who in mid-January interviewed the young girl inside Dilley Immigration Processing Center, a Texas-based immigration detention center for families and children — the family booked tickets for a 10-day vacation during Maria Antonia’s school holidays. The young girl lives in Colombia with her grandmother and regularly travels to the United States to visit her mother, who has been in the U.S. since 2018. (Her mother, Maria Alejandra Montoya, had overstayed a visa but since married a U.S. citizen and was applying for a green card). Rosenberg recalled how the young girl “lit up” while describing how she meticulously planned out a 101 Dalmatians costume for the Halloween event; she would dress up as Cruella de Vil while her mom and stepdad dressed as the spotted dogs. But once the young girl arrived at Miami International Airport (MIA) on October 2, the trip quickly unraveled.

The nine year old was taken WITH HER MOTHER into detention because her mother is an illegal. Should they have placed the child into foster care? Would that have made Leftists happy? It's a shame the child's Disney trip was ruined, but when you Mom chooses to commit a crime, that might happen.

9 year old, with a valid tourist visa and hoping to visit Disney, was detained at Miami International Airport and held at the Dilley immigration detention center for four months. https://t.co/AxpR3pfsp7 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) February 19, 2026

Here is the full story:

IT IS A CHOICE TO STAY IN DETENTION



On October 2, 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection referred Maria Alejandra Montoya Sanchez, an illegal alien from Colombia who was previously arrested for theft criminal possession of stolen property, and her daughter to secondary… https://t.co/dZSqT8xeyv — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 20, 2026

Mom chose to keep her child in detention. They could have returned to their homeland. Mom didn't want to.

Voluntary departure is an opportunity for individuals to take control of their situation, avoid prolonged detention and return home safely. Programs like the CBP Home app make it easier to comply with U.S. immigration law and potentially return legally in the future. — CyberFox (@CallOnAlert) February 20, 2026

Advertisement

You literally don't hate Journalists enough... https://t.co/pD2M7FNlAA — Reticulating Splines (@WhaleLandUtahni) February 19, 2026

They never tell the full story. Also, why does this child not live with her mother? Clearly, her Mother doesn't think Colombia is dangerous because she left her child there with the grandmother. This family can afford multiple Disney vacations per year, so clearly it's not economic either. Why is Mom here and not with her child in Colombia?

Overstay your Visa in any other country and see what happens. The Mom was here illegally since 2018, ppl — Pingmurder (@pingmurder) February 20, 2026

The Mom is a criminal and an absentee mother. No sympathy.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.