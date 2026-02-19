Absentee Mom's Illegal Stay Leads to Daughter's Disney Visit Ending in 4-Month ICE Detention

Detroit Police Officer and Sergeant Face Firing for Breaking Policy and Tipping Off...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on February 19, 2026
Townhall Media/Chris Queen

When you read a tweet like this, the first thing you should look for is the rest of the story. 

Last August, Maria Antonia Guerra Montoya and her family enjoyed a vacation together at Disney World. It was so fun, the 9-year-old said, that she begged her mom to return months later for the park’s annual Halloween celebration, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

As Maria Antonia later recalled to ProPublica reporter Mica Rosenberg — who in mid-January interviewed the young girl inside Dilley Immigration Processing Center, a Texas-based immigration detention center for families and children — the family booked tickets for a 10-day vacation during Maria Antonia’s school holidays. The young girl lives in Colombia with her grandmother and regularly travels to the United States to visit her mother, who has been in the U.S. since 2018. (Her mother, Maria Alejandra Montoya, had overstayed a visa but since married a U.S. citizen and was applying for a green card).

Rosenberg recalled how the young girl “lit up” while describing how she meticulously planned out a 101 Dalmatians costume for the Halloween event; she would dress up as Cruella de Vil while her mom and stepdad dressed as the spotted dogs.

But once the young girl arrived at Miami International Airport (MIA) on October 2, the trip quickly unraveled.

The nine year old was taken WITH HER MOTHER into detention because her mother is an illegal. Should they have placed the child into foster care? Would that have made Leftists happy? It's a shame the child's Disney trip was ruined, but when you Mom chooses to commit a crime, that might happen.

Here is the full story:

Mom chose to keep her child in detention. They could have returned to their homeland. Mom didn't want to.

They never tell the full story. Also, why does this child not live with her mother? Clearly, her Mother doesn't think Colombia is dangerous because she left her child there with the grandmother. This family can afford multiple Disney vacations per year, so clearly it's not economic either. Why is Mom here and not with her child in Colombia?

The Mom is a criminal and an absentee mother. No sympathy.

