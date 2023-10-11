When will the ADL call out Black Lives Matter for its pro-Hamas propaganda?

Even the New York Post said it was "antisemitic" for Elon Musk to threaten to sue the Anti-Defamation League over, of all things, defamation. According to the ADL, hate speech of all kinds has exploded under Musk's rule, and he's not doing enough about it, so they're going to pressure businesses not to advertise.

Advertisement

Speaking of antisemitic content on Twitter, the Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter posted this to X the other day:

The BLM chapter in Chicago just posted this in support of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/oLA1MwzoVO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 10, 2023

That would seem to be the sort of antisemitic content the ADL was so upset about, so when are they going to make a statement?

Why hasn’t the ADL made a statement about the pro-Hamas propaganda coming out of Black Lives Matter???? — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 11, 2023

They’ve been aware since 2016 that BLM holds anti-Semitic values https://t.co/nntH2Meb4F — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 11, 2023

You think?

BLM founder Patrisse Cullors in 2015, calling for the eradication of Israel:



“Palestine is our generation’s South Africa…if we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed."

pic.twitter.com/pFkOku9ZIk — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 11, 2023

🤔 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 11, 2023

I’m sure they’re just thinking long and hard about what to say — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 11, 2023

As are all of the corporations and sports teams that gave millions to Black Lives Matter so that Patrisse Cullors could buy giant mansions in rich white neighborhoods.

I don’t think they know how to navigate the flowchart of oppression on this. — James (@Arlin4US) October 11, 2023

It would upset the DNC — GetRobs (@GetRobs) October 11, 2023

Because it’s another fraudulent organization. — Adam Tomblin (@adamtomblin) October 11, 2023

Game respecting game — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) October 11, 2023

I’m not saying that they’re communist.

But they’re communist. — Brian Johnson aka #HonestOutlaw (@BRoyJohnson1) October 11, 2023

Who do you think got them to take it down? They’re part of the same political apparatus and BLM stepped a bit too far out of line for a moment but they came back into the fold real quick — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) October 11, 2023

I was thinking the same thing.

After they came after Elon all guns blazing, let’s see them call out BLM for their support of Hamas. — Darryn Appleton (@DrAppletonVCS) October 11, 2023

If they fail to answer to a very simple question, we’ll assume ADL has received or actively receives money or favors from BLM — Omar at TX (@omarslopezarce) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

They are just a small not profit that doesn't know how to navigate something like this. Imagine being an organization that prides itself in fighting antisemitism but refuses to call out antisemitic propaganda — Daniel (@Daniel3Marta) October 11, 2023

Maybe they're just going to pretend they didn't see it, even though millions did.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



