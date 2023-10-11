When will the ADL call out Black Lives Matter for its pro-Hamas propaganda?

Straight talk to Queers for Palestine
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 11, 2023
AP Photo/Paul White

Even the New York Post said it was "antisemitic" for Elon Musk to threaten to sue the Anti-Defamation League over, of all things, defamation. According to the ADL, hate speech of all kinds has exploded under Musk's rule, and he's not doing enough about it, so they're going to pressure businesses not to advertise.

Speaking of antisemitic content on Twitter, the Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter posted this to X the other day:

That would seem to be the sort of antisemitic content the ADL was so upset about, so when are they going to make a statement?

You think?

WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
As are all of the corporations and sports teams that gave millions to Black Lives Matter so that Patrisse Cullors could buy giant mansions in rich white neighborhoods.

Maybe they're just going to pretend they didn't see it, even though millions did.

***

