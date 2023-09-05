New York Post: Elon Musk boosts 'antisemitic' bid to ban ADL from Twitter

When we last checked in with Elon Musk, he was talking about the irony of suing the Anti-Defamation League for defamation and loss of ad revenue. According to the ADL, hate speech of all kinds has exploded under Musk's rule, and he's not doing enough about it, so they're going to pressure businesses not to advertise.

That earned Musk the title of having held an antisemitic poll asking if the ADL should be booted.

Elon Musk boosts antisemitic bid to ban ADL from X: ‘Perhaps we should run a poll on this?’ https://t.co/rsWQcMIl9R pic.twitter.com/CXiWz7XIZ4 — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2023

Lisa Fickenscher writes:

Elon Musk’s credentials as a “free speech absolutist” came into question over the weekend after the X owner elevated an antisemitic campaign to ban the Anti-Defamation League from his social media site. “Perhaps we should run a poll on this?” Musk tweeted on Saturday, responding to a notorious extremist pundit, who noted that #BanTheADL was trending on the site formerly known as Twitter. The Tesla CEO made the eyebrow-raising tweet after he also liked a post from hard-right YouTube influencer Keith Woods, who said the ADL is “financially blackmailing social media companies into removing free speech on their platform.” Musk replied to the tweet from Woods, saying that the “ADL has tried very hard to strangle X/Twitter.”

Who said the campaign was antisemitic … the ADL?

Good. Release the censorship requests as well. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 5, 2023

BS headline. You guys the New York Times now? — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) September 5, 2023

LOL, "antisemitic."



Said, of course, with no basis in fact.



🤡🤡🤡 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 5, 2023

Opposing ADL has nothing to do with antisemitism. — @amuse (@amuse) September 5, 2023

Are you positing that Jews are a monolith and agree universally with the moneyed, constitution-hating, defamation-spreading, ironically named "antidefamation league"?



Maybe... just maybe... you're the antisemites. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) September 5, 2023

Opposing the ADL means opposing Marxism, not opposing Judaism, Israel, or Semites. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) September 5, 2023

The ADL does not represent Jewish people anymore

When they go back to doing it, I’ll support them — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) September 5, 2023

The ADL has sadly become just another liberal interest group. I say this as a Jew who expects better from an organization with this name. — Bobby1861 (@Bobby1861180301) September 5, 2023

This is a rare loss for the New York Post. Musk explained in great detail his issue with the ADL, and none of it had to do with antisemitism.

