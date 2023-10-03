Stop trying to make Biden COOL, he's NOT cool! DNC tries to make...
NBC News analysis shows Trump's statements have taken a 'dark and aggressive turn'

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

We're going to have some fun with NBC News today. First, we had Ben Collins reveal the Elon Musk story he's been working on for a month, along with a video of him begging the redacted text sender to get in touch. Plus, there's more from NBC OUT we'll be getting to later. But right now, let's take a look at NBC News' analysis of former President Donald Trump's statements and social media posts. NBC says they've "taken a dark and aggressive turn." So what, mean tweets are back. Finally!

Jake Traylor breaks the news:

The aggressive turn began a week ago on Truth Social, where Trump alluded to the execution of his former top military official.

“This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH,” Trump said on Truth Social, referring to [Gen. Mark] Milley’s past communication with Chinese military leaders.

In California on Saturday, Trump berated the state over its crime rates and said he would stop crime immediately by making sure shoplifters were met with gunshots. “Very simply, if you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store, shot,” Trump said at the California GOP Fall Convention as the crowd reacted with approval.

Later, as he was walking into the New York courtroom, Trump had words for [New York Attorney General Letitia] James, urging reporters, “You ought to go after this attorney general.” Inside the courtroom, Trump appeared to glare angrily at James, looking down at her as he passed by.

Trump appeared to glare angrily at the attorney general who's prosecuting him on, forgive the pun, trumped-up charges (80 percent of which were tossed on day one because she could not figure out what the statute of limitations was). Meanwhile, the judge was smiling and waving at the cameras.

It's not like Trump to be dark and aggressive. What's going on?

And glares. Don't forget the glare. That's violence.

Of course, he's being aggressive, because he's fighting back against a coordinated effort to keep him from winning the presidency in 2024. "Dark and aggressive" … we didn't hear that from NBC News when they analyzed Joe Biden's infamous "Red Speech" in Philadelphia.

Trump's pissed and rightly so.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
