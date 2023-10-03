NBC News analysis shows Trump's statements have taken a 'dark and aggressive turn'

We're going to have some fun with NBC News today. First, we had Ben Collins reveal the Elon Musk story he's been working on for a month, along with a video of him begging the redacted text sender to get in touch. Plus, there's more from NBC OUT we'll be getting to later. But right now, let's take a look at NBC News' analysis of former President Donald Trump's statements and social media posts. NBC says they've "taken a dark and aggressive turn." So what, mean tweets are back. Finally!

An NBC News analysis of all of the former president's public remarks shows that his recent statements and social media posts have taken a dark and aggressive turn. https://t.co/xtd7SVVPec — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2023

Jake Traylor breaks the news:

The aggressive turn began a week ago on Truth Social, where Trump alluded to the execution of his former top military official. “This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH,” Trump said on Truth Social, referring to [Gen. Mark] Milley’s past communication with Chinese military leaders. In California on Saturday, Trump berated the state over its crime rates and said he would stop crime immediately by making sure shoplifters were met with gunshots. “Very simply, if you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store, shot,” Trump said at the California GOP Fall Convention as the crowd reacted with approval. … Later, as he was walking into the New York courtroom, Trump had words for [New York Attorney General Letitia] James, urging reporters, “You ought to go after this attorney general.” Inside the courtroom, Trump appeared to glare angrily at James, looking down at her as he passed by.

Trump appeared to glare angrily at the attorney general who's prosecuting him on, forgive the pun, trumped-up charges (80 percent of which were tossed on day one because she could not figure out what the statute of limitations was). Meanwhile, the judge was smiling and waving at the cameras.

It's not like Trump to be dark and aggressive. What's going on?

Lol, @NBCNews.



91 charges against him that were held for over 2 years and then coordinated and launched together as he ran for President….



And you say Trump is recently on the offense?!



Have you no real journalists in your entire newsroom?



You are a total clown show. https://t.co/NtfnZH2rqd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 3, 2023

You don’t say? You have zero journalistic integrity — Tiffany 𝕏 (@tiffanylloree) October 3, 2023

That’s ridiculous and it’s nice to know all of those adults in your newsroom are afraid when they look at software. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) October 3, 2023

@NBCNews trying to make Trump look "dark" and "scary" because their usual suspects of claims have become overused and ineffective. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 3, 2023

They have not. He’s being politically prosecuted. Is he supposed to be happy? — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) October 3, 2023

Dark?!? You mean having show trials and political prosecutions b/c the pearl clutching liberals can’t win on the ideas. — chris canio (@ChrisCanio) October 3, 2023

Far left NBC news lol! Just when you think they can't get anymore far left they post this extreme propaganda garbage article. — Charlie Murphy (@charliem1975) October 3, 2023

"The walls are closing in" — Jason (@JLaw923) October 3, 2023

“Being politically persecuted seems to be making Trump angry for some reason.”



🙄 — illDiscourse (@illdiscourse) October 3, 2023

An NBC News analysis of tweets. — Tim Bryant (@TimBryantRadio) October 3, 2023

And glares. Don't forget the glare. That's violence.

If I were being witch-hunted for crimes that many other politicians have been guilty of, but never charged for, simply because I was exposing their cabal, I’d turn dark and aggressive too… — CTBC (@KneeBoot) October 3, 2023

Of course, he's being aggressive, because he's fighting back against a coordinated effort to keep him from winning the presidency in 2024. "Dark and aggressive" … we didn't hear that from NBC News when they analyzed Joe Biden's infamous "Red Speech" in Philadelphia.

Trump's pissed and rightly so.

***