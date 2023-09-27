White House spokesman excusing Hunter Biden's 'period of turmoil' comes back for more abuse

Why don't they take millionaire Target CEO's income and hire more security guards?
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 27, 2023
Twitter

First, can this editor just get it off his chest and say that Ian Sams looks like a total douchebag?

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Sams reacted to the House Oversight Committee's bombshell that Chinese nationals wired money to Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home was listed as the beneficiary address for both wires by asking Americans to imagine if "someone stayed at their parents' house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck." Not Joe's money, right?

Except this was in 2019, before the pandemic, while Joe was running for president and Hunter was living in California.

The "rightwing disinformation outlet" The Daily Caller reported on it, and Sams came back for more humiliation.

"This period of turmoil in his life" … shut the f**k up.

Hunter was in his 50s, but we still treat him like a child. Is he still slumming in the White House?

And remember, during the debates, Biden swore his family never received money from China.


"Period of turmoil" is just pathetic. But remember, this is the same guy who said Joe Biden called into Hunter's business meetings overseas because he loves him:

***

