White House spokesman excusing Hunter Biden's 'period of turmoil' comes back for more abuse

First, can this editor just get it off his chest and say that Ian Sams looks like a total douchebag?

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Sams reacted to the House Oversight Committee's bombshell that Chinese nationals wired money to Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home was listed as the beneficiary address for both wires by asking Americans to imagine if "someone stayed at their parents' house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck." Not Joe's money, right?

Except this was in 2019, before the pandemic, while Joe was running for president and Hunter was living in California.

The "rightwing disinformation outlet" The Daily Caller reported on it, and Sams came back for more humiliation.

White House spox is straight up lying. Hunter wasn't staying at his parents' house, he was living in California when the Chinese business associates sent their payments with Joe Biden's address on them, according to Hunter's failed guilty plea @DailyCaller https://t.co/wneWjoWx6z https://t.co/2OtBC701bW pic.twitter.com/cLymw9ELsq — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) September 27, 2023

Hunter Biden’s Chinese Business Associates Put Joe Biden’s Address On Two Payments, House Oversight Finds @DailyCaller https://t.co/KrGPcjJpKX — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) September 27, 2023

What’s dishonest is you, your rightwing disinformation outfit, and its GOP pals intentionally deceiving people about the role of the address. Hunter listing his parents’ as his only permanent address during this period of turmoil in his life has long been known. Have a good one. — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) September 27, 2023

"This period of turmoil in his life" … shut the f**k up.

“Period of turmoil” doing A LOT of heavy lifting here… — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) September 27, 2023

Hi Sam, can you please clarify your earlier lie about crackhead Hunter living with mommy and daddy in 2019?



Thanks. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 27, 2023

If his life was in such turmoil that he had no fixed address, can you explain why Chinese interests were wiring him large amounts of money? That seems like an interesting question — Aaron Smith (@AaronCSmith1) September 27, 2023

Thanks for your response Ian, I appreciate it. With respect, I didn't say anything in my tweet about Hunter listing Joe's address. You said Hunter was living with his father and I shared a court document showing that wasn't true. — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) September 27, 2023

It must be incredibly depressing to go to work every day and say things that you know are not true on behalf of a senile old fool and his criminal crackhead son.



I envy you. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 27, 2023

Yeah, I used my parents address too, up until I was 19, but of course I wasn’t a whoring crack addict. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) September 27, 2023

Hunter was in his 50s, but we still treat him like a child. Is he still slumming in the White House?

I bet most people going through the most tumultuous period of their lives are raking in hundreds of thousands in wire transfers from foreign governments. Wonder what value he was able to deliver amid all the turmoil and what not — Stuffed Shirt (@MetabonkNFT) September 27, 2023

Ahhhhhh I see we’re going with the “he was high” defense — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) September 27, 2023

"During this period of turmoil in his life" can you Biden people ever reference Hunter without trying to gain sympathy points? LOTS of people go through tough shit in life. Lots of people go through addiction and divorce and job changes. But not many get wired 250k from 🇨🇳 — αѕнℓєу (@ashali_0014) September 27, 2023

And remember, during the debates, Biden swore his family never received money from China.

Hi Ian, have you settled on whether Hunter was making money in China or not? https://t.co/h2427Gt3qx — Wario Speedwagon (@Punished_Hussar) September 27, 2023





It's probably rude to even look into it then, if it happened during a time of turmoil, right?



Asking about it risks increasing the turmoil! — Emotional Wim Hof (@no2monkeypox) September 27, 2023

Why was he making such lucrative figures from foreign governments during this “period of turmoil”?

The average person can see Hunter is not a very capable guy — MAGA Beard 🦅 (@magabeard) September 27, 2023

Deceit, gaslighting, disinformation, and omission are the primary progressive tactics — 5280 Z 🇺🇸🇩🇰 (@SvendZan) September 27, 2023

Oh, now we get it.

So China was "consoling" Hunter during his "period of turmoil" by wiring him $250k and using Joe Biden's address.

How sweet and understanding of China. — ⚜ Paula ⚜ (@PaulaC_mj1981) September 27, 2023

How do you get up everyday and just lie incessantly and think nobody notices? — American surfer (@surferdude1706) September 27, 2023

"Period of turmoil" is just pathetic. But remember, this is the same guy who said Joe Biden called into Hunter's business meetings overseas because he loves him:

WH’s @IanSams46: Biden attended Hunter’s business meetings because he “loves” him pic.twitter.com/gSZD5pcda7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2023

