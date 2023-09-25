Photographers show migrant children howling in pain as they crawl through razor wire

This editor wrote a piece last week about the photograph of a drowned 2-year-old and her father by the Rio Grande in 2019 that went viral on mainstream media. CNN broke their policy of not showing dead bodies. Vox wrote a piece entitled, "This photo of a dead father and daughter shows the true nature of Trump's immigration policy." The picture was everywhere.

We wrote the piece to show the contrast to the media now, which ignored the drowning of a 3-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy last week. Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice might be the only reporter who posted the heartbreaking photos. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put out lines of buoys to dissuade migrants from crossing the river, and the Biden administration immediately filed a lawsuit to have them taken down.

It looks like now we're getting back to pictures of children. These kids — prodded by their parents — are shown crawling through razor wire at the Texas border.

Migrant children pictured howling in pain as they crawl through razor wire to reach the US https://t.co/Swn68H9rE5 pic.twitter.com/S5qQZycgJr — New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2023

My solution would be not to crawl through razor wire. https://t.co/V4j9plA19k — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 25, 2023

There are points of entry where you'll be processed by the Border Patrol that don't have razor wire. Most migrants seem to know this and line up to cross.

Have they tried not crawling through razor wire — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) September 25, 2023

What awful parents — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 25, 2023

Why would we let in someone who would abuse their children like this? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 25, 2023

That's a sign that their parents belong in jail and that we need a lot more razor wire. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 25, 2023

Why would their parents put them in that position? — MontyD (@HDMonty2) September 25, 2023

I'm going to keep pointing out the obvious. SOME people are making an awful lot of money from this. Cartel, and the politicians who vow to let it keep happening, and are profiting via payola from it. It's heart breaking. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) September 25, 2023

Nice photo op. — The Knight Crew (@JohnKnightcrew) September 25, 2023

Fortunately a professional photographer was standing there outside the wire to capture it all — BowTiedOdin - SecondLanguageStrategies.com (@BowTiedOdin) September 25, 2023

Do we really want people who make decisions like this in our country? — Justin Bryan Galloway (@JustinBGalloway) September 25, 2023

They could have just gone through a port of entry. 🤦‍♀️ — Patriotic Kitty 🇺🇸 (@Kittaene) September 25, 2023

Thousands do every day.

"Now crawl back through there one more time so I can get a better photo." — Antalicus (@AntalicusTV) September 25, 2023

Reminds me of the AOC photo shoot — Shitlord (@JayThyself) September 25, 2023

Don't come here. — Mariana (@lonestarherd) September 25, 2023

Didn't they hear Vice President Kamala Harris say loud and clear, "Do not come"?

She can’t be bothered pic.twitter.com/pnPzATjFUh — That Jewish Mexican (@MoisesDaya71450) September 25, 2023

Here’s an idea. Don’t do that. — Steve Graves 📻 (@GoatRancher) September 25, 2023

As Twitchy reported last week, the Biden administration sent agents to Texas to cut the razor wire. Show us one piece of evidence that President Biden doesn't welcome this invasion.

Is this supposed to make me feel bad? — Andrew A.Abbott (@realAAAbbott) September 25, 2023

