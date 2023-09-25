Photographers show migrant children howling in pain as they crawl through razor wire

Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on September 25, 2023

This editor wrote a piece last week about the photograph of a drowned 2-year-old and her father by the Rio Grande in 2019 that went viral on mainstream media. CNN broke their policy of not showing dead bodies. Vox wrote a piece entitled, "This photo of a dead father and daughter shows the true nature of Trump's immigration policy." The picture was everywhere.

We wrote the piece to show the contrast to the media now, which ignored the drowning of a 3-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy last week. Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice might be the only reporter who posted the heartbreaking photos. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put out lines of buoys to dissuade migrants from crossing the river, and the Biden administration immediately filed a lawsuit to have them taken down.

It looks like now we're getting back to pictures of children. These kids — prodded by their parents — are shown crawling through razor wire at the Texas border.

There are points of entry where you'll be processed by the Border Patrol that don't have razor wire. Most migrants seem to know this and line up to cross.

Thousands do every day.

Didn't they hear Vice President Kamala Harris say loud and clear, "Do not come"?

As Twitchy reported last week, the Biden administration sent agents to Texas to cut the razor wire. Show us one piece of evidence that President Biden doesn't welcome this invasion.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


